Selleck, Matthew Architecture Presentation Folio

Matthew Selleck 10560608 SUGAR THREE MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT
The RIBA carried out a research project on this matter of ‘space’. Using information submitted for planning applications, ...
Setting a Precedent ‘Architects must take more responsibility for the design of projects and their direction with space al...
Macro Setting Site location: Sutton Harbour ‘Sugar Quay’ Co-ordinates: Grid Ref: SX 48400 54222 X: 248400 Y:054222 PL4 0HX...
Site Plan 1:200 Key features The project endeavours to be accessible, adaptable and communal. A place where people feel we...
Contextual 3D Visuals Location plan 1:1250 Enhanced biodiversity Natural security of overlooking South Western orientation...
Internal 3D Perspective Location plan 1:1250 Sugar Three focuses on people and how they live and the space they need Acces...
Ground Floor Plan 1:100 Typical Drainage Layout 1:50 Total Floor Area (GF) 99m2 end of terrace properties 83m2 mid terrace...
First Floor Plan 1:100 Total Floor Area (GF) 109m2 end of terrace residential 98m2 mid terrace commercial
Second Floor Plan 1:100 Total Floor Area (GF) 109m2 end of terrace residential 98m2 mid terrace commercial
Contextual Section AA 1:100
Contextual Section BB 1:50
Technical Details 1:20// 1:10 1. 3. 2. 4.
Technical Details 1:20// 1:10 Services Plan Axonometric 1:100 5. 6. External air source heat pumps connected to hot water ...
U Value Calculations U-value = 0.12W/m²K Outside surface resistance - - 0.100 Tiling including batten space - - 0.000 Sark...
Energy Modelling Energy Analysis and Materials Daylighting, NTS Energy Testing Improvement of Benchmarks Steps Taken to Im...
Sun Study// Seasonal Study 06:00 AM 10:00 AM 14:00 PM 18:00 PM Summer Day Cycle 6AM- 6PM 08:30 AM 10:00 AM 14:00 PM 16:30 ...
Development: How we got hereInception to pre-completion, how the project evolved
Film Links https://liveplymouthac- my.sharepoint.com/:f:/r/personal/matthew_selleck_students_plymouth_ac_ uk/Documents/Yea...
Sugar Three Mixed Use Development on Sutton Harbour, Plymouth by First Class Honours Graduate Matthew Selleck at the University of Plymouth.

  1. 1. Matthew Selleck 10560608 SUGAR THREE MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT
  2. 2. The RIBA carried out a research project on this matter of ‘space’. Using information submitted for planning applications, the interior floor areas have been examined across England's 8 major housebuilders, compared to the non mandatory space standards originating from The Local Authority for Greater London (now nationwide). “The average one bedroom home from our sample of 1,159 homes across 41 sites is 46 sqm. It is 4 sqm short of the recommended minimum for a single storey, one bedroom home for two residents.” The Parker Morris Standards, named after the chair of the committee that drafted the report named “Homes for today and tomorrow” as the first minimum standard requirements related to housing in 1961. It is often still quoted today. “It is better to build flats that are too large rather than too small” "Additional space is an important long-term investment, for if a house or flat is large enough it can usually be brought up-to-date as it gets older, but if there is not enough space improvements can be impossible, or at least unduly expensive.“ The Parker Morris standards were made redundant by the conservative government in the 1980s. What’s the Problem?
  3. 3. Setting a Precedent ‘Architects must take more responsibility for the design of projects and their direction with space allocation’ - Assessing Lifetime Homes Standards and Part M Building Regulations for housing design in the UK As part of the Sutton Three mixed use development, the core principles lay within creating resilient adaptable homes for everyone Homes, not housing because homes are for people The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s development in York aims to establish a precedent of a social and environmentally sustainable community ‘fit for the 21st century’. Upon a residential survey there was positive satisfaction of the design specifically related to the focus on standard of space allocation, high ceilings, light from large windows and potential for adaptability pre designed in to the property one example being each dwelling having a cut roof instead of trusses to allow for extending in to the loft space when needed. The National House Building Council (NHBC) published the report ‘Futurology: the new homes in 2050’ recommending various provisions for adaptability in new housing creating a better future that is inclusive throughout a buildings lifetime, with direct reference to Parker Morris “The discussion about how and whether standards should be set goes back to well before the Parker Morris report, Homes for Today and Tomorrow in 1961, but an approach was established then that will be as relevant in 2050 as it was in 1961.” exclaiming the understanding that change must be realised. Urban splash have provided housing with a difference with ‘house’, a modular timber frame construction that puts peopleat the heart of decision making including complete layout options for every floor, accommodated with higher ceilings heights than the norm and larger windows that would otherwise be typical for a multiple plot estate. Derwenthorp NHBC Futurology Report Urban Splash- House
  4. 4. Macro Setting Site location: Sutton Harbour ‘Sugar Quay’ Co-ordinates: Grid Ref: SX 48400 54222 X: 248400 Y:054222 PL4 0HX Proposed Development: Sugar Three as part of the Sutton Gate Redevelopment of Sutton Marina
  5. 5. Site Plan 1:200 Key features The project endeavours to be accessible, adaptable and communal. A place where people feel welcome and belong. The primary users of the residents and employees are encouraged to intermingle at the community hub, with all seating orientated to accommodate interaction with one another, reflecting the biodiversity of wildlife that are attracted to the dense planters populated with wild shrubs and flowers. The secondary users will filter through as visitors to the homes, food outlets and workplaces. Parking is limited to one disabled space per property with cycling encouraged. Green space is an important factor that will induce greater wellbeing of all users. The development is created to be living through wildlife of land and sea, co- populated with people. Annual Site Conditions Temperature Wind
  6. 6. Contextual 3D Visuals Location plan 1:1250 Enhanced biodiversity Natural security of overlooking South Western orientation for views down Sutton Marina All properties taking advantage of southern daylight Vertical separation of public and private realms
  7. 7. Internal 3D Perspective Location plan 1:1250 Sugar Three focuses on people and how they live and the space they need Accessibility for everybody is the driving design concept The 29m2 living room takes full advantage of the views and light offered by the southern elevation The high ceilings keep the rooms feeling spacious A space to live and work, playful and practical There is freedom to change And adapt to all the needs of the people that live in the home
  8. 8. Ground Floor Plan 1:100 Typical Drainage Layout 1:50 Total Floor Area (GF) 99m2 end of terrace properties 83m2 mid terrace Open Plan Commercial 76m2 (mirrored) Open Plan Commercial 83m2 Residential 23m2 (Mirrored)
  9. 9. First Floor Plan 1:100 Total Floor Area (GF) 109m2 end of terrace residential 98m2 mid terrace commercial
  10. 10. Second Floor Plan 1:100 Total Floor Area (GF) 109m2 end of terrace residential 98m2 mid terrace commercial
  11. 11. Contextual Section AA 1:100
  12. 12. Contextual Section BB 1:50
  13. 13. Technical Details 1:20// 1:10 1. 3. 2. 4.
  14. 14. Technical Details 1:20// 1:10 Services Plan Axonometric 1:100 5. 6. External air source heat pumps connected to hot water cylinder to feed hot water supply. Surface water taken to on site attenuation tank and dispersed. Soil vent pipes to be fitted with Air Admittance Valve to prevent negative pressure.
  15. 15. U Value Calculations U-value = 0.12W/m²K Outside surface resistance - - 0.100 Tiling including batten space - - 0.000 Sarking Felt - - - Well Ventilated Cavity - minimum 50mm 50.0 - 0.000 7.833% Between Timbers (150.0mm) Celotex XR4000 between rafters @ 600 150.0 Celotex GA4000 under rafter. Joints taped 50.0mm - 2.273 Joints taped to create VCL + Air Leakage - - 0.000 L:0 0.000W/m²K Barrier 7.833% Timber (25.0mm) Cavity - 25 x 47mm fixing batten between 25.0 - 0.454 plasterboard and under rafter insulation Wallboard 12.5 - 0.066 Inside surface resistance - - 0.100 Outside surface resistance - - 0.100 Roofing membranes or coverings - - - Plywood - - 0.000 Ventilated Cavity 50.0 - 0.000 7.833% Timber (100.0mm) Celotex GA4000 between joists @ 600 ctrs 100.0 - 4.545 Celotex GA4000 under joists. Joints taped 50.0 - 2.273 as VCL 7.833% Timber (25.0mm) Cavity - 25 x 47mm fixing batten between 25.0 - 0.454 plasterboard and under joists insulation Wallboard 12.5 - 0.066 Inside surface resistance - - 0.100 U-value = 0.15W/m²K Outside surface resistance - - 0.040 Render 20.0 0.556 0.036 6.568% Mortar (100.0mm) Blockwork Dense (lambda = 1.13) 100.0 1.130 0.088 Cavity 50.0 - 0.180 Breather membrane - - - Plywood 9.0 0.170 0.053 15.000% Timber (140.0mm) Celotex XR4000 between timber studs 140.0 - 6.364 Celotex GA4000 inside timber studs, 50.0 - 2.273 joints taped as VCL 7.833% Timber (25.0mm) Cavity (low emissivity) between battens. 25.0 - 0.665 Wallboard 12.5 - 0.066 Inside surface resistance - - 0.130 U-value = 0.13W/m²K Outside surface resistance - - 0.040 Tiles on Battens - - 0.120 6.568% Mortar (100.0mm) Blockwork Dense (lambda = 1.13) 100.0 1.130 0.088 Cavity (low emissivity) 50.0 - 0.665 Celotex CW4000 50.0 - 2.273 6.568% Mortar (100.0mm) Blockwork Dense (lambda = 1.13) 100.0 1.130 0.088 7.833% Timber (25.0mm) Cavity 25 x 47 battens @ 600 ctrs 25.0 - 0.180 Celotex PL4050 (50 + 12.5mm) 62.5 - 2.339 Board joints sealed as VCL + Air Leakage - - 0.000 L:0 0.000W/m²K Barrier Plaster, lightweight skim 3.0 0.220 0.014 Inside surface resistance - - 0.130 U-value = 0.15W/m²K Inside surface - - 0.170 Screed 65.0 1.401 0.046 Polythene, 500 gauge separating layer - - - Celotex XR4000 140.0 - 6.364 DPM - Polythene, 1200 gauge - - - Concrete oversite - - 0.000 Sand Blinded Hardcore - - 0.000 Ground - - 0.040 Ground Floor Details Floor type : Solid floor Calculation method : EN ISO 13370:2007 P/A : 0.440 Characteristic dimension, B' : 4.545 Thermal conductivity of ground: : 1.500 W/mK Width of walls, w: : 0.300 m Edge insulation position : None Perimeter Upstand Insulation: Celotex TB4000 U-value = 0.12W/m²K Outside surface resistance - - 0.040 Render on exmet on battens 20.0 0.800 0.025 Breather membrane - - - Plywood 12.0 0.170 0.071 15.000% Timber (140.0mm) Celotex XR4000 between timber studs 140.0 - 6.364 Celotex GA4000 inside timber studs. 50.0 - 2.273 Joints taped as VCL. Wallboard 12.5 - 0.066 Inside surface resistance - - 0.130 U-value = 0.15W/m²K General Construction- Timber Frame w/ masonry outer skin General Construction- Ground bearing slab floors General Construction- Pitched Roof General Construction- Flat Roof Single Skin Timber Frame to Indoor CourtyardMasonry Construction to Ground Floor Walls
  16. 16. Energy Modelling Energy Analysis and Materials Daylighting, NTS Energy Testing Improvement of Benchmarks Steps Taken to Improve Energy Efficiency Energy usage has been perfected through multiple steps taken identify what energy saving measures can be implemented including improved thermal emissivity and operational comfort controls, energy cost per metre square has been halved through direct measures to aid sustainable performance via 3D Modelling Material Finishes Black Quartz Natural Cleft Stoneskin White Render Corten Steel Crimped and Lapped Roof British Cedar Weatherboard Cladding
  17. 17. Sun Study// Seasonal Study 06:00 AM 10:00 AM 14:00 PM 18:00 PM Summer Day Cycle 6AM- 6PM 08:30 AM 10:00 AM 14:00 PM 16:30 PM Winter Day Cycle 6AM- 6PM Full virtual solar shading study within the films links at the end of the presentation expressing how the site responds to different times of the day and year
  18. 18. Development: How we got hereInception to pre-completion, how the project evolved
  19. 19. Film Links https://liveplymouthac- my.sharepoint.com/:f:/r/personal/matthew_selleck_students_plymouth_ac_ uk/Documents/Year%203/Matthew%20Selleck%2010560608%20ATE602%20 Films?csf=1&web=1&e=vu3tY6 Three films (with audio!) consisting of: • Cinematic • Walkthrough • Visual Solar and Seasonal Study

×