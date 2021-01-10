Successfully reported this slideshow.
Takt Time with Matt Hansen at StatStuff

An introduction to the takt time metric and how they can be used to measure process flow.

Takt Time with Matt Hansen at StatStuff

  1. 1. Section & Lesson #: Pre-Requisite Lessons: Complex Tools + Clear Teaching = Powerful Results Takt Time Lean – Lesson 11 An introduction to the takt time metric and how they can be used to measure process flow. None Copyright © 2011-2019 by Matthew J. Hansen. All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted by any means (electronic, mechanical, photographic, photocopying, recording or otherwise) without prior permission in writing by the author and/or publisher.
  2. 2. o What is takt time? • It’s a measurement of the consistent flow required for a process to meet customer demand.  “Takt” is the German word for “drum beat”; it implies a consistent flow (beat or pace) in the process.  When calculating takt time, use the lowest reasonable level of units for measuring time (this usually means using a numerator value that exceeds the denominator value). • Examples of Takt Time:  For a production line that operates 10 hours/day and the customer wants 300 units per day, then takt time would be 2 minutes (10 hrs = 600 min, then 600 min / 300 units = 2 min). – This means each unit should be running through the production line about every 2 minutes (or 240 seconds).  A company that operates 2 production lines 24 hrs/day to meet a customer demand of 5000 units/day, the takt time would be 34.6 seconds (24 hrs x 2 production lines = 48 hrs/day or 2,880 min/day or 172,800 sec/day; divide by 5000 units/day and the takt time is 34.6 seconds). o What if the customer demand changes? • If demand decreases, then takt time will increase (slower process) to meet the demand.  It may not be ideal to slow production, so you could also reduce the numerator (staffing or shift hours). • If demand increases, then takt time will decrease (faster process) to meet the demand.  If the production is maximized to capacity (i.e., can’t make it go faster), then look for other potential waste (e.g., setup time) that could help reduce production cycle time or Turnaround Time (TAT). • Production load should be balanced by comparing Takt Time to TAT. Takt Time Copyright © 2011-2019 by Matthew J. Hansen. All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted by any means (electronic, mechanical, photographic, photocopying, recording or otherwise) without prior permission in writing by the author and/or publisher. 2 Takt Time = Total available work time per day/shift Total customer demand per day/shift
  3. 3. Practical Application o Identify at least one process you interact with regularly is measured in cycle time. • Calculate the takt time using the cycle time and volume or customer demand. • Now, calculate that same takt time using historical volume or customer demand (e.g., from 3 months ago, 6 months ago or 1 year ago). • How has the takt time changed over those time periods? • How has the process changed (if at all) to accommodate those changes in takt time? • If the takt time has increased (indicating a slower process), how has it affected the production costs impacted by the “slower” process? Copyright © 2011-2019 by Matthew J. Hansen. All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted by any means (electronic, mechanical, photographic, photocopying, recording or otherwise) without prior permission in writing by the author and/or publisher. 3

