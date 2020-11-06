The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal

On behalf of SBI Consulting I’ve made a webinar on June 30th about Data Governance.



Data is everywhere in an organization and is often considered as one of the most important assets. Yet this data asset is managed by everyone or not managed at all, often lacking rules or missing support. Luckily, data governance can help! But how do you take your first steps into something that’s often described as complex? And isn’t it expensive too?



In this webinar “The Essentials of Data Governance”, I cover topics such as:



What the Data Governance Organizing Framework entails

Why Data Governance is important for your business

How you can implement Data Governance into your organization

How Data Governance will evolve during the New Normal

The critical success factors for a proper Data Governance program

The 5 key takeaways to get you started

The outcome of this webinar? The essentials for your very own Data Governance Framework and practical insights to get going immediately.