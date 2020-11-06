-
The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal
On behalf of SBI Consulting I’ve made a webinar on June 30th about Data Governance.
Data is everywhere in an organization and is often considered as one of the most important assets. Yet this data asset is managed by everyone or not managed at all, often lacking rules or missing support. Luckily, data governance can help! But how do you take your first steps into something that’s often described as complex? And isn’t it expensive too?
In this webinar “The Essentials of Data Governance”, I cover topics such as:
What the Data Governance Organizing Framework entails
Why Data Governance is important for your business
How you can implement Data Governance into your organization
How Data Governance will evolve during the New Normal
The critical success factors for a proper Data Governance program
The 5 key takeaways to get you started
The outcome of this webinar? The essentials for your very own Data Governance Framework and practical insights to get going immediately.
