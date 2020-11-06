The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A practical framework to get going. THE ESSENTIALS OF DATA GOVERNANCE
AGENDA WHY WHAT HOW Explaining why Data Governance is important for your business and how it will evolve in a post covid-1...
WHY 01
POST COVID-19 ERA IMPORTANCE OF DATA GOVERNANCE The covid-19 pandemic period turned out to be the biggest digital stress t...
IMPACT OF NOT HAVING DATA GOVERNANCE DATA OF POOR QUALITY Not properly governing data often leads to bad data of poor qual...
MANAGING YOUR ASSETS PEOPLE People are everywhere within an organization and are considered to be one of the most importan...
DATA DRIVEN BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION DATA MONETIZATION DATA DEBT INFONOMICS DATA LITERACY
WHAT 02
DATA GOVERNANCE ORGANIZING FRAMEWORK CHANGE MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVES STRATEGY MEASUREMENT ORGANIZATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLO...
STRATEGY vision mission objectives goals alignment corporate objectivesoperations regulations principles business capabili...
DIRECTIVES charter controls catalogingpolicies standards rules practices classification taxonomy metadata processes defini...
ORGANIZATION operating framework ownership data stewardship roles responsibilities engagement escalation points members ac...
TECHNOLOGY supporting sharing data stewardship quality intelligent data prep data dictionary data catalog business glossar...
MEASUREMENT sustaining metrics analytics statistics progress KPI’s effectiveness dashboards scorecards business impact per...
COMMUNICATION awareness vehicles roadmap collaboration strategy artifact administration content mechanisms
CHANGE MANAGEMENT WIIFM planning sponsorship development resistance stakeholder management feedback integration assessment...
Business Benefits data trapped in silos numerous and recurring data errors example established 3 data governance bodies de...
WHAT’S IN IT FOR ME? REDUCING COSTS IMPROVING REVENUES MITIGATING RISKS
HOW 03
HOW IMPLEMENTING DATA GOVERNANCE BIG BANG Implementing data governance through a sudden big bang approach can have a disru...
CONSIDER DATA GOVERNANCE CAPABILITIES AS BUSINESS CAPABILITIES What is required for our business to achieve its needs?
DATA GOVERNANCE PROJECT PLANNING Roll out in a thin-slice manner, using an incremental, collaborative process to bring peo...
DATA QUALITY PROPOSAL OF FIRST PROJECTS DATA STEWARDSHIP BUSINESS GLOSSARY & METADATA FOUNDATIONAL DG ACTIVITIES MASTER DA...
THE COST OF DATA GOVERNANCE THE NET COST OF DG IS ZERO While the net cost of DG, over time, is zero, there must be the und...
CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS 04
EXECUTIVE SPONSORSHIP & SUPPORT
FOCUS ON PEOPLE & CULTURE
CHANGE MANAGEMENT DATA LITERACY DEMONSTRATE VALUE
DON’T LOSE YOURSELF IN TOOLING
DATA GOVERNANCE AS A SHARED SERVICE
KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
5 KEY TAKEAWAYS Data Governance is a journey Get your organization data literate The key is culture Consider Data Governan...
THANKS Does anyone have any questions? Presentation created by Mathias Vercauteren mathias.vercauteren@sbiconsulting.be +3...
This is where you give credit to the ones who are part of this project. ⬣ Presentation template by Slidesgo ⬣ Icons by Fla...
RESOURCES Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites. ICONS ⬣ Icons made by phat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal

10 views

Published on

The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal
On behalf of SBI Consulting I’ve made a webinar on June 30th about Data Governance.

Data is everywhere in an organization and is often considered as one of the most important assets. Yet this data asset is managed by everyone or not managed at all, often lacking rules or missing support. Luckily, data governance can help! But how do you take your first steps into something that’s often described as complex? And isn’t it expensive too?

In this webinar “The Essentials of Data Governance”, I cover topics such as:

What the Data Governance Organizing Framework entails
Why Data Governance is important for your business
How you can implement Data Governance into your organization
How Data Governance will evolve during the New Normal
The critical success factors for a proper Data Governance program
The 5 key takeaways to get you started
The outcome of this webinar? The essentials for your very own Data Governance Framework and practical insights to get going immediately.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Essentials of Data Governance in the New Normal

  1. 1. A practical framework to get going. THE ESSENTIALS OF DATA GOVERNANCE
  2. 2. AGENDA WHY WHAT HOW Explaining why Data Governance is important for your business and how it will evolve in a post covid-19 era. 01 What does Data Governance actually mean? Going in depth into the Data Governance Organizing Framework. 02 How can you practically implement Data Governance within your organization? 03 Explaining some critical success factors you should take into account within your Data Governance program. CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS 04 Emphasizing 5 key takeaways for you to get going with Data Governance. KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
  3. 3. WHY 01
  4. 4. POST COVID-19 ERA IMPORTANCE OF DATA GOVERNANCE The covid-19 pandemic period turned out to be the biggest digital stress test for a majority of organizations. Balancing privacy with accessibility, accuracy versus speed, ensuring that the organization's data is available as needed for business purposes but that it also remains secure and private under all circumstances. Being successful in the new normal will entail a systematic approach that emphasizes creating and sharing value, using clear rules created through broad agreement. Having an effective data governance plan is key in this approach.
  5. 5. IMPACT OF NOT HAVING DATA GOVERNANCE DATA OF POOR QUALITY Not properly governing data often leads to bad data of poor quality. This in turn will have a huge impact on the quality, effectiveness and results within your data value chain. Think about the impact bad data can have on your Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, or decision-making processes. COSTS The further ungoverned data flows through your organization, the more potentially expensive it gets to address the issues it causes. Consider the potential costs that missing, duplicated, incorrect, non- standardised or even incorrectly interpreted data can entail. NON COMPLIANCE Not knowing if your data is compliant with regulations puts you in great risk of legal, financial or reputational retributions.
  6. 6. MANAGING YOUR ASSETS PEOPLE People are everywhere within an organization and are considered to be one of the most important assets. DATA Data is also everywhere in an organization and is increasingly seen as an important and valuable asset as well. HR MANAGEMENT Human Resource Management is the organizing framework that establishes the strategy, objectives, and policy for effectively and consistently managing people. DATA GOVERNANCE Just as HRM is Data Governance the organizing framework for effectively and consistently managing corporate data as an asset.
  7. 7. DATA DRIVEN BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION DATA MONETIZATION DATA DEBT INFONOMICS DATA LITERACY
  8. 8. WHAT 02
  9. 9. DATA GOVERNANCE ORGANIZING FRAMEWORK CHANGE MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVES STRATEGY MEASUREMENT ORGANIZATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
  10. 10. STRATEGY vision mission objectives goals alignment corporate objectivesoperations regulations principles business capability organization value strategic requirements
  11. 11. DIRECTIVES charter controls catalogingpolicies standards rules practices classification taxonomy metadata processes definitions
  12. 12. ORGANIZATION operating framework ownership data stewardship roles responsibilities engagement escalation points members accountability workflow arbiters
  13. 13. TECHNOLOGY supporting sharing data stewardship quality intelligent data prep data dictionary data catalog business glossary data modeling mastering machine learning knowledge management
  14. 14. MEASUREMENT sustaining metrics analytics statistics progress KPI’s effectiveness dashboards scorecards business impact performance metrics continuous improvement efficiency
  15. 15. COMMUNICATION awareness vehicles roadmap collaboration strategy artifact administration content mechanisms
  16. 16. CHANGE MANAGEMENT WIIFM planning sponsorship development resistance stakeholder management feedback integration assessment impact analysis sustaining reward structures leadership alignment change monitoring training
  17. 17. Business Benefits data trapped in silos numerous and recurring data errors example established 3 data governance bodies developed and implemented data quality “cookbooks” supporting training programs annual review Business Problem Governance Solutions Increase in revenue of $2.4M Cost savings realized of $4.8M Financial Services
  18. 18. WHAT’S IN IT FOR ME? REDUCING COSTS IMPROVING REVENUES MITIGATING RISKS
  19. 19. HOW 03
  20. 20. HOW IMPLEMENTING DATA GOVERNANCE BIG BANG Implementing data governance through a sudden big bang approach can have a disruptive effect on your organization. You risk being perceived as a data governance terrorist and can be culturally harmful. The first change is to get the organization data literate, because in the end there are behaviors that people must change. It’s an evolution, not a revolution. AGILE EMBEDDED Using a more agile and iterative approach will allow you to embed data governance within the fabric of the organization. If you want data governance to stick, you need to manage the organization’s behavior changes. That’s why change management is indispensable. Another good approach is to perceive data governance as a service within your organization. A shared service of support, awareness and decision making so that everyone can adopt data governance practices.
  21. 21. CONSIDER DATA GOVERNANCE CAPABILITIES AS BUSINESS CAPABILITIES What is required for our business to achieve its needs?
  22. 22. DATA GOVERNANCE PROJECT PLANNING Roll out in a thin-slice manner, using an incremental, collaborative process to bring people, processes and IT along.
  23. 23. DATA QUALITY PROPOSAL OF FIRST PROJECTS DATA STEWARDSHIP BUSINESS GLOSSARY & METADATA FOUNDATIONAL DG ACTIVITIES MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT
  24. 24. THE COST OF DATA GOVERNANCE THE NET COST OF DG IS ZERO While the net cost of DG, over time, is zero, there must be the understanding that formal activity is required to ensure you reach the zero-sum state. Don’t forget to consider the cost of nongovernance or continuing to use information in a poorly managed fashion.
  25. 25. CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS 04
  26. 26. EXECUTIVE SPONSORSHIP & SUPPORT
  27. 27. FOCUS ON PEOPLE & CULTURE
  28. 28. CHANGE MANAGEMENT DATA LITERACY DEMONSTRATE VALUE
  29. 29. DON’T LOSE YOURSELF IN TOOLING
  30. 30. DATA GOVERNANCE AS A SHARED SERVICE
  31. 31. KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
  32. 32. 5 KEY TAKEAWAYS Data Governance is a journey Get your organization data literate The key is culture Consider Data Governance as a business capability Embed Data Governance in an agile thin-slice manner #1 #3 #5 #4#2
  33. 33. THANKS Does anyone have any questions? Presentation created by Mathias Vercauteren mathias.vercauteren@sbiconsulting.be +32 473 833 122 www.sbiconsulting.be
  34. 34. This is where you give credit to the ones who are part of this project. ⬣ Presentation template by Slidesgo ⬣ Icons by Flaticon ⬣ Infographics by Freepik ⬣ Images created by Freepik - Freepik ⬣ Author introduction slide photo created by Freepik ⬣ Text & Image slide photo created by Freepik.com CREDITS
  35. 35. RESOURCES Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites. ICONS ⬣ Icons made by phatplus, good wear, becris, surang, turkkub, Icongeek26, Eucalyp, Pixel Perfect and freepik from www.flaticon.com PHOTOS ⬣ Blue lake and green shore ⬣ Black sand beaches ⬣ crossing ⬣ High-rises in black and white ⬣ Secret beach ⬣ Aerial of Surfers Paradise, looking south at dusk. ⬣ Welcome to wonderland ⬣ Blue tent under milkyway ⬣ Breathtaking view of sunnylvsfjorden fjord and famous seven sisters waterfall; norway ⬣ Person looking at top of skyscraper ⬣ Light trails on a suburban highway ⬣ Fire ring ⬣ person wearing backpack standing on cliff in front of mountains ⬣ Red boat moored on the idyllic lake near the rocky mountains ⬣ Rear view of a man with black backpack standing on bridge ⬣ Silhouette of a person's hand holding paper airplane against dramatic sky ⬣ aerial shot of road surrounded by green trees ⬣ Step up ⬣ ocean wave

×