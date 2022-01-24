Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 36

How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward?

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

If you define, produce, or use data as part of your job and you are held formally accountable for how you define, produce, and use the data, then you are a data steward. If that statement is true, then everybody is a data steward. Does this make your Data Governance program more complex?

Join Bob Seiner for this thought-provoking webinar that asks and answers the question, how can everybody be a data steward? His approach to Data Stewardship will at the same time make your program less invasive to deliver and add a touch of complexity when it is recognized that the governance of data involves everybody in the organization.

In this webinar, Bob will talk about:

- Defining the levels and roles of data stewards
- What the term “formalized accountability” means
- How to handle the complexity of everybody being a data steward
- The complete coverage that is deployed by this approach
- How to “get over” everybody being a data steward

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook Nick Qi Zhu
(0/5)
Free
Computational Economics David A. Kendrick
(0/5)
Free

How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward?

  1. 1. 1 Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner Real-World Data Governance How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Monthly Webinar Series Hosted by DATAVERSITY Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting / TDAN.com January 20, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
  2. 2. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 2 How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Introduction Real-World Data Governance – Monthly Webinar Series February 17, 2022 – Activate Data Governance Using the Data Catalog Third Thursday each Month @ 2pm EST – Register at TDAN.com, KIKconsulting.com, DATAVERSITY.net Non-Invasive Data Governance Book ISBN 9781935504856 / Technics Publications / Amazon.com Speaking @ DATAVERSITY Live and Virtual Events Enterprise Data Governance Online – January 26, 2022 – Virtual Enterprise Data World 2022 – March 20-25, 2022 – San Diego, California Non-Invasive Data Governance / Metadata Governance Online Learning Plans Available Now: Business Glossaries, Data Dictionaries and Data Catalogs (6 course learning plan) DATAVERSITY Training Center – https://training.dataversity.net The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) Twice Monthly: Data Articles, Columns, Blogs and Features Produced by DATAVERSITY – Subscribe for emails KIK Consulting & Educational Services Updated Site: KIKConsulting.com (“Knowledge is King”) Home of Non-Invasive Data Governance™ Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Adjunct Faculty: Heinz College Post-Graduate CDataO and DDL (US Army) Program
  3. 3. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 3 • In this webinar, I will talk about: – Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards – What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means – How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward – The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach – How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Abstract
  4. 4. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 4 • Data Governance – Execution and Enforcement of Authority … • Data Stewardship – Formalization of Accountability … • Metadata – Data, Stored in IT Tools, That Improves Both the Business and Technical Understanding … … management of data and data-related assets. • Data Steward – A person that is held formally accountable for their relationship to data. • Management = Definition, Production, Usage How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Definitions
  5. 5. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 5 • Talking Points – Roles and Frameworks – Levels and Perspectives – Tactical Data Steward Role – Operational Data Steward Role – Business and Technical Data Steward Role How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards
  6. 6. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 6 • Roles and Frameworks – Levels and Perspectives – Executive Level – Strategic Level – Tactical Level – Operational Level – Support Level How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards • Roles and Frameworks – Levels and Perspectives – Executive Level – Strategic Level – Tactical Level – Data Subject Matter Experts, Data Domain Stewards – Operational Level – Data Definition, Production, and Usage Stewards – Support Level
  7. 7. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 7
  8. 8. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 8
  9. 9. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 9 • Tactical Data Steward Role – Data Subject Matter Experts, Data Domain Stewards, “Go to” People – Be Carful of the Use of the Term “Data Owner” (sic) – Accountable for Data Across Business Units – People With Authority to Make or Escalate Decisions – Integral Role in the Data Governance Program – Most Important and Difficult Role to Fill How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards
  10. 10. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 10 • Operational Data Steward Role – Definers, Producers, and Users of Data – Held Formally Accountable for Their Actions – Data is Part of Their Day Jobs – Recognize Themselves as Data Stewards – People at All Levels are Data Stewards How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards
  11. 11. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 11 • Business and Technical Data Steward Role – Common Names Given By Organizations – Agree With This Concept But … – Other Types of Stewards • Chief Stewards • System Stewards • Process Stewards • Risk Stewards How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards Complementary forces can be complementary.
  12. 12. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 12 • Talking Points – Accountability Ties Commitment to Results – Based on the Relationship to Data – Being a Data Steward is Not Optional – Moving from Informal to Formal How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means
  13. 13. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 13 • Accountability Ties Commitment to Results – Accountability for Data is a Governing Requirement – Obligation or Willingness to Accept Responsibilities for One’s Actions – Lack of Accountability is a Common Theme at Many Organizations – Core Tenet of Non-Invasive Data Governance Quotables • “Accountability is the glue that ties commitment to results.” Bob Proctor • “Restoring responsibility and accountability is essential to the … health of our nation.” Carl Levin • “Accountability breeds response-ability.” Stephen Covey How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means
  14. 14. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 14 • Based on the Relationship to Data – People Define Data as Part of Their Job – People Produce Data as Part of Their Job – People Use Data as Part of Their Job – This Describes Everybody! – Administrators Need to Inventory Who Does What With Data – Perfect Use of a Data Catalog – To Record Who The Stewards Are How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means
  15. 15. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 15 • Being a Data Steward is Not Optional – Everybody That Uses Data Must Be Accountable for How They Use Data – Same Should Be Said for Those That Define and Produce Data – Depends on Everybody to Provide Complete Coverage – Requires Getting People to Care – Requires Getting Management to Execute and Enforce How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means
  16. 16. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 16 • Moving from Informal to Formal – Written Into Job Description – Basis of Performance Evaluation – Incentive and Reward for Appropriate Stewardship – Application of Stewardship (and Thus Governance) to Process – Data Governance Bill of “Rights” How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means
  17. 17. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 17 • Talking Points – Support, Sponsorship, and Understanding – Organizational Communications – Evolution Not Revolution – Build Into Job Description How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward
  18. 18. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 18 • Support, Sponsorship, and Understanding – Number One Best Practice in 100% of KIK’s Clients (Senior Leadership) – At Risk If This Best Practice is Not Achieved – Leadership Must Support and Understand That Everybody is a Data Steward – Policy May State That Everybody is a Data Steward – Get People to Recognize Themselves as Data Stewards – Communicate, Communicate, Communicate How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward • Support, Sponsorship, and Understanding – Number One Best Practice in 100% of KIK’s Clients (Senior Leadership) – At Risk If This Best Practice is Not Achieved – Leadership Must Support and Understand That Everybody is a Data Steward – Policy May State That Everybody is a Data Steward – Get People to Recognize Themselves as Data Stewards – Communicate, Communicate, Communicate … and then Communicate Some More
  19. 19. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 19 • Organizational Communications – Plan for Effective Communications – Plan to Communicate That Everybody is a Data Steward – Orientation, Onboarding, and Ongoing Communications – Communications Specific for Each Role Level – Engage Communication Specialists in Your Plan – Message, Cadence, Instruments, Resources Must Be Part of the Plan How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward • Organizational Communications – Plan for Effective Communications – Plan to Communicate That Everybody is a Data Steward – and What That Means – Orientation, Onboarding, and Ongoing Communications – Communications Specific for Each Role Level – Engage Communication Specialists in Your Plan – Message, Cadence, Instruments, Resources Must Be Part of the Plan
  20. 20. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 20 • Evolution Not Revolution – Big Bang Approach is Typically Ineffective – Incrementally Roll Out Stewardship and Governance – Stewardship and Governance is an Evolution – Not a Revolution – Learn Through Experience How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward
  21. 21. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 21 • Build Into Job Description – Managing Data is Part of Everybody’s Job – Accountability for How People Define, Produce, and Use Data – Accountability for Participation in Data Education and Awareness – Build Into Performance Evaluation – Incentive for Improvements in Efficiency and Effectiveness How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward
  22. 22. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 22 • Talking Points – Governance Through Stewardship – People Governance – All Business and Technology Units – Data-Driven and Data-Centric Organizations How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach
  23. 23. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 23 • Governance Through Stewardship – The Data Will Not Govern Itself – The Metadata Will Not Govern Itself – Requires Activation of Data Stewards – Recognize (Don’t Assign) People as Stewards – Another Core Tenet of Non-Invasive – The Stewardship Approach to Data Governance – 10 Part TDAN.com Series How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach
  24. 24. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 24 • People Governance – Len Silverston Once Told Me … – People’s Behavior Must Be Governed – The Data Will Do What We Tell It to Do – Principles of People Governance • To be focused on practices of people and understanding of factors that influence it. • To raise awareness and provide information on the meaning of people governance. • To underscore the initiatives and actions that help the knowledge and application. • To develop a common understanding of governance values. Inevitable revolution in corporate governance – Epegon Foundation – peoplesphere.be How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach
  25. 25. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 25 • All Business and Technology Units – Formal Governance of a Percentage of the Organization is Good – Formal Governance for the Entire Organization is Required – Builds Complexity (Limited) and Effort (More) Into the Effort – Repeat – Deploy Incrementally and Learn From Doing – Everybody is a Data Steward; Get Over It! How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach
  26. 26. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 26 • Data-Driven and Data-Centric Organizations – Progress is an Activity Compelled By Data – Make Strategic Decisions Based on Data Analysis and Interpretation – Organize Data With the Goal of Better Serving Customers and Consumers – Implement Data Democratization – Make Data Accessible to As Many People as Possible – Data-Driven and Data-Centric Organizations Formally Govern Their Data How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach
  27. 27. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 27 • Talking Points – Seiner’s Rules of Becoming a Data Steward (TDAN.com 2013) – Data Governance Approaches – Role of Communications – Onboarding Everybody – Everybody is a Data Steward; Get Over It! How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  28. 28. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 28 • Seiner’s Rules of Becoming a Data Steward (1-4) 1. A Data Steward Can Be Absolutely Anybody 2. Being a Data Steward Describes a Relationship to Data and is Not a Position 3. A Data Steward is Not Hired to be a Data Steward 4. A Data Steward Does Not Need to have the Title of “Data Steward” How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  29. 29. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 29 • Seiner’s Rules of Becoming a Data Steward (5-8) 5. A Data Steward Does Not Have to be Told How to Do His/Her Job 6. Public or Industry Data Steward Certification is a Load of Bunk (IMHO) 7. There is More Than One Data Steward for Each Type of Data 8. Data Steward Training Should be Focused on “Formalizing Accountability” How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  30. 30. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 30 • Data Governance Approaches – Command-and-Control Data Governance Approach – Traditional Data Governance Approach – Non-Invasive Data Governance Approach – Data Stewardship is Required for All Approaches – Compare and Contrast the Approaches When Selecting What is ”Right” for Your Organization How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward Recognize Formalize Roles Apply to Process ROLES PROCESS COMMUNICATIONS METRICS TOOLS You Already Do This Measure Advancement Leverage Build Purchase Identify Roles Single Process You Should Do This Measure Data Leverage Existing Copyright © 2020 – Robert S. Seiner and KIK Consulting & Educational Services, LLC APPROACHES COMMAND and CONTROL – LIMITED COVERAGE TRADITIONAL – RESPONSIVE COVERAGE NON-INVASIVE – COMPLETE COVERAGE COMPONENTS DATA – ASSETS BEING GOVERNED ROLES – FORMAL ACCOUNTABILITY PROCESSES – APPLICATION / ENFORCEMENT COMMUNICATIONS – EDUC, TRN, AWARENESS METRICS – MEASUREMENTS and KPIs TOOLS – ARTIFACTS PURCHASED / DEVELOPED Components Governance Approaches TRADITIONAL NON-INVASIVE DATA GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK COMPARISON Assign Roles New Process You Will Do This Measure Value Purchase First COMMAND and CONTROL Data Information Records Knowledge DATA Data Information Data
  31. 31. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 31 • Role of Communications – A Communication Plan is a Pivotal Enabler of Data Governance Success – One of Four Standard Artifacts for Standing Up a Data Governance Program – Data Stewardship Requires Effective Communications – Repeat – Engage Your Communications (Change Management) Specialists – Repeat – Plan for Orientation, Onboarding, and Ongoing Communications How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  32. 32. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 32 • Onboarding Everybody – Requires a Strong Communication Plan – Necessitates a Determined and Unwavering Effort – Becomes a Metric of Program Delivery – Include in New Hire Onboarding – Repeated Periodically and Evaluated for Effectiveness How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  33. 33. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 33 • Everybody is a Data Steward; Get Over It! – Governance Rules/Standards/Guidelines Must … 1. Apply Equally to Everybody That Encounters Data 2. Everybody Must Know and Live By the Rules 3. Rules Must Be Formally Enforced 4. Ability to Demonstrate That People are Following the Rules Must Be Auditable How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward
  34. 34. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 34 • In the webinar, I shared – Defining the Levels and Roles of Data Stewards – What the Term “Formalized Accountability” Means – How to Handle the Complexity of Everybody Being a Data Steward – The Complete Coverage That is Deployed By This Approach – How to “Get Over” Everybody Being a Data Steward How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Summary
  35. 35. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 35 How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Questions & Answers
  36. 36. Copyright © 2022 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting #RWDG @RSeiner 36 How Can Everybody Be a Data Steward? Contact Information • Robert S. Seiner KIK Consulting & Educational Services – KIKconsulting.com The Data Administration Newsletter – TDAN.com rseiner@tdan.com @RSeiner

×