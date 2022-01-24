Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
If you define, produce, or use data as part of your job and you are held formally accountable for how you define, produce, and use the data, then you are a data steward. If that statement is true, then everybody is a data steward. Does this make your Data Governance program more complex?
Join Bob Seiner for this thought-provoking webinar that asks and answers the question, how can everybody be a data steward? His approach to Data Stewardship will at the same time make your program less invasive to deliver and add a touch of complexity when it is recognized that the governance of data involves everybody in the organization.
In this webinar, Bob will talk about:
- Defining the levels and roles of data stewards
- What the term “formalized accountability” means
- How to handle the complexity of everybody being a data steward
- The complete coverage that is deployed by this approach
- How to “get over” everybody being a data steward