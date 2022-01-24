If you define, produce, or use data as part of your job and you are held formally accountable for how you define, produce, and use the data, then you are a data steward. If that statement is true, then everybody is a data steward. Does this make your Data Governance program more complex?



Join Bob Seiner for this thought-provoking webinar that asks and answers the question, how can everybody be a data steward? His approach to Data Stewardship will at the same time make your program less invasive to deliver and add a touch of complexity when it is recognized that the governance of data involves everybody in the organization.



In this webinar, Bob will talk about:



- Defining the levels and roles of data stewards

- What the term “formalized accountability” means

- How to handle the complexity of everybody being a data steward

- The complete coverage that is deployed by this approach

- How to “get over” everybody being a data steward