THE ILIAD.pptx

2.
HOMER
8TH CENTURYBC
•A BLIND POET OF GREECE
•HIS COUNTRYMEN CALLED HIM
“THE POET”
•FAMOUS WRITER OF THE ‘ILIAD
AND ODYSSEY’
3.
VOCABULARY
1. RELUCTANTLY- DOUBTING
2. COMPENSATION- IN EXCHANGE
3. VENGEFULLY- REVENGEFUL
4. YEARNS- STRONG DESIRE
5. BREACH- FAILURE TO ACT
6. ENSUE- RESULT
7. REFUGE- SHELTER
8. RAMPARTS- BARRIER
9. RECONNAISSANCE- RESEARCHING ABOUT ENEMY INFO.
10. YIELDS- TO PRODUCE
11. NURTURE- DEVELOPPING
12. IMMINENT- HAPPENING VERY SOON
4.
13. FALTERS- STOP
14. GRIEF- DEEP SADNESS
15. RAGE- STRONG ANGER
16. RECONCILE- TO BECOME FRIENDLY AGAIN
17. PERIPHERY- OUTSIDE EDGE AREA
18. BIER- COFFIN OF A DEAD PERSON
19. ILIAD- SERIES OF MISSERIES AND DISASTROUS EVENTS
20. INVOKES- MENTION
21. RELENTS- AGREE
22. TRUCE- STOP FIGHTING
PREDICTION/ INITIAL ANALYSIS
WHAT WILL GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE STORY
(ILIAD)?
ANSWER PAGE 16
7.
ILIAD
NINE YEARS AFTER THE START OF THE TROJAN WAR, THE
GREEK (ACHAEAN) ARMY SACKS CHRYSE, A TOWN ALLIED
WITH TROY. DURING THE BATTLE, THE ACHAEANS
CAPTURE A PAIR OF BEAUTIFUL MAIDENS, CHRYSEIS AND
BRYSEIS. AGAMEMNON, THE LEADER OF THE ACHAEAN
FORCES, TAKES CHRYSEIS AS HIS PRIZE, AND ACHILLES, THE
ACHAEAN’S GREATEST WARRIOR, CLAIMS BRYSEIS.
CHRYSEIS’S FATHER, CHRYSES, WHO SERVE AS A PRIEST OF
THE GOD APOLLO, OFFER AN ENORMOUS RANSOM IN
RETURN FOR HIS DAUGHTER, BUT AGAMEMNON REFUSES
TO GIVE CHRYSEIS BACK. CHRYSES THEN PRAYS TO APOLLO,
WHO SENDS PLAGUE UPON THE ACHAEAN CAMP.
10.
WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S
THINK OUT LOUD
BEFORE WE PROCEED TO THE NEXT STORY, LET’S MAKE A
CLOSE THINKING AND PREDICTING WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
BY ANSWERING THIS QUESTIONS
1. HOW CLOSELY DOES THE CONTENT OF THE
STORY FIT YOUR INITIAL PREDICTION?
2. HOW DO THE FACTS AND INFORMATION
CHANGE YOUR PREDICTION ABOUT WHAT YOU
WILL FIND THE REST OF THE STORY?
11.
AFTER MANY ACHAENS DIE, AGAMEMNON
CONSULTS THE PROPHET CALCHAS TO
DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE PLAGUE.
WHEN HE LEARNS THAT CHRYSEIS IS THE
CAUSE, HE RELUCTANLY GIVES HER UP BUT
THEN DEMANDS BRYSEIS FROM ACHILLES AS
COMPENSATION. FURIOUS AT INSULT,
AVHILLES RETURNS TO HIS TENT IN THE
ARMY CAMP AND REFUSES TO FIGHT IN THE
WAR ANY LONGER. HE VENGEFULLY YEARNS
TO SEE ACHAEANS DESTROYED AND ASK HIS
MOTHER, THE SEA-NYMPH THETIS, TO ENLIST
THE SERVICE OF ZEUS, KING OF THE GODS,
TOWARD THIS END. THE TROJAN AND
ACHAEAN SIDES HAVE DECLARED A CEASE-
FIRE WITH EACH OTHER, BUT NOW THE
TROJANS BRACH THE TREATY AND ZEUS
COMES TO THEIR AID.
13.
WITH ZEUS SUPPORTING THE TROJANS AND ACHILLES REFUSING
TO FIGHT, THE ACHAEANS SUFFER GREAT LOSSES. SEVERAL DAYS
OF FIERCE CONFLICT ENSUE, INCLUDING DUELS BETWEEN PARIS
AND MENALAUS AND BETWEEN HECTOR AND AJAX. THE
ACHAEANS MAKE NO PROGRESS; EVEN THE HEROISM OF THE
GREAT ACHAEAN WARRIOR DIOMEDES PROVES FRUITLESS. THE
TROJANS PUSH THE ACHAEANS BACK, FORCING THEM TO TAKE
REFUGE BEHIND THE RAMPARTS THAT PROTECT THEIR SHIPS. THE
ACHAEANS BEGIN TO NURTURE SOME HOPE FOR THE
FUTURENWHEN A NIGHTIME RECONNAISSENCE MISSION BY
DIOMEDES AND ODYSSEUS YIELDS INFORMATION ABOUT THE
TROJANS’ PLAN, BUT THE NEXT DAY BRINGS DISASTER. SEVERAL
ACHAEAN COMMANDERS BECOME WOUNDED, AND THE
TROJANS BREAK THROUGH ACHAEAN RAMPARTS. THEY ADVANCE
ALL THEWAY UPTO THE BOUNDARYOF THE ACHAEAN CAMP AND
SET FIRE TO ONE OF THE SHIPS. DEFEAT SEEMS IMMINENT
BECAUSE WITHOUT THE SHIPS, THE ARMY WILL BE STRANDED AT
TROY AND CERTAINLY DESTROYED.
17.
WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S
THINK OUT LOUD
1. CAN YOU IDENTIFY THE MOST ESSENTIAL
IDEAS IN THE EARLIER PART OF THE
STORY?
2. WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT IDEAS
THAT APPEAR IN THIS SECTION OF THE
STORY?
18.
Concerned for his comrades but still too proud to help them
himself, Achilles agrees to a plan proposed by Nestor that will
allow his beloved friend Patroclus to take his place in the
battle, wearing his armor. Patroclus is a fine warrior, and his
pressence on the battlefield helps Achaeans push Trojans
away from the ships and back to the city walls. But the
counterattack soon to falters. Apollo knocks Patroclus’s armor
to the ground and Hector slays him.
Fighting then breaks out as both sides try to lay claim to the
body and armor. Hector ends up with the armor, but the
Achaeans, thanks to a courageous effort of Menelaus and
others, manage to bring the body back to their camp. When
Achilles discovers that Hector has killed Patroclus, he fills with
such grief and rage that he agrees to reconcile with
Agamemnon and rejoin the battle. Thetis goes to Mount
Olympus and persuades Haphaestus to forge Achilles a new
suit of armor, which she presents to him the next morning.
Achilles then rides out to battle at the head of the Achaean
army.
19.
WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S
THINK OUT LOUD
•What is the most important idea that
appear in the section of the story?
20.
Meanwhile, Hector, not expecting Achilles to rejoin the battle, has
ordered his men to camp outside the walls of Troy. But when the
Trojans army glimpse Achilles, it flees in terror back behind the
city walls. Achilles cuts down every Trojans he sees. Strengthened
by his rage, he even fights the god of the river Xanthus, who is
angered that Achilles has caused so many corpse to fall in his
streams. Finally, Achilles confronts Hector outside the walls of
Troy. Ashamed at the poor advice that he gave his comrades,
Hector refuses to flee inside the city with them. Achilles chases
him around the city’s periphery three times, but the goddess
Athena finally tricks Hector into turning around and fighting
Achilles. In a dramatic duel, Achilles kills Hector. He then lashes
the body to the back of his chariot and drags it across the
battlefield to the Achaean camp.
Upon Achilles’ arrival, the triumphant Achaean celebrate
Patroclus’s funeral with a long series of athletic games in his
honor. Each day for the next nine days, Achilles frags Hector’s
body in circles around Patroclus’s funeral bier.
21.
WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S
THINK OUT LOUD
•What is the most important idea that
appear in the section of the story?
22.
At last, the gods agree that Hector
deserves a proper burial. Zeus
send the god Hermes to escort
King Priam, Hector’s father and
the ruler of Troy, into the Achaean
camp. Priam tearfully pleads
Achilles to take pity on a father
bereft of his son and return
Hector’s body. He invokes the
memory of Achilles’ own father,
Peleus. Deeply moved, Achilles
finally relents and return Hector’s
corpse to the Trojans. Both sides
agree to a temporary truce, and
Hector receives a hero’s funeral.
25.
PLOTTING INTERNAL
CONFLICTS AND RESOLUTION
• 1. Who is the central character in the Epic?
• 2. What internal conflicts did he encounter in the
story? To what is he in conflict with?
• 3. How was he able to resolve the conflict/s he
experienced within himself?
• 4. Having resolved such conflict, was he able to
restore or improve his relationship with other
characters? State your reason/s.
26.
Audio Analysis
• Answer page 20 as I play the song “I’d
Fight for You”, so listen carefully and feel
the message of the song
27.
QUIZ
1. WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL GOING TO HAPPEN IF ACHILLES
IGNORE PATROCLUS’ DEATH? EXPLAIN FURTHER. (ANO SA
PALAGAY MO ANG MANGYAYARI KUNG ISINAWALANG BAHALA NI
ACHILLES ANG PAGKAMATAY NI PATROCLUS? IPALIWANAG NG
MAINAM.)
2. DOES HECTOR DID A HEROIC JOB FOR TROJANS? WHY?
(MAKABAYANIHAN BA ANG GINAWA NI HECTOR PARA SA
KANYANG BAYAN? BAKIT?)
3. WHO IS THE WIFE OF HECTOR?
4. WHO IS THE CONCUBINE OF ACHILLES?
5. WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF THE WAR AND
MISSERIES IN STATED IN ILIAD?
28.
SYNOPSIS OF ILIAD
REPORTED BY: EMMANUEL
GALANG
THANK YOU!!