THE ILIAD.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
THE ILIAD.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Education

Credits to the original owner of this presentation.

Credits to the original owner of this presentation.

Education

THE ILIAD.pptx

  1. 1. THE ILIAD BY: Homer (SYNOPSIS)
  2. 2. HOMER 8TH CENTURYBC •A BLIND POET OF GREECE •HIS COUNTRYMEN CALLED HIM “THE POET” •FAMOUS WRITER OF THE ‘ILIAD AND ODYSSEY’
  3. 3. VOCABULARY 1. RELUCTANTLY- DOUBTING 2. COMPENSATION- IN EXCHANGE 3. VENGEFULLY- REVENGEFUL 4. YEARNS- STRONG DESIRE 5. BREACH- FAILURE TO ACT 6. ENSUE- RESULT 7. REFUGE- SHELTER 8. RAMPARTS- BARRIER 9. RECONNAISSANCE- RESEARCHING ABOUT ENEMY INFO. 10. YIELDS- TO PRODUCE 11. NURTURE- DEVELOPPING 12. IMMINENT- HAPPENING VERY SOON
  4. 4. 13. FALTERS- STOP 14. GRIEF- DEEP SADNESS 15. RAGE- STRONG ANGER 16. RECONCILE- TO BECOME FRIENDLY AGAIN 17. PERIPHERY- OUTSIDE EDGE AREA 18. BIER- COFFIN OF A DEAD PERSON 19. ILIAD- SERIES OF MISSERIES AND DISASTROUS EVENTS 20. INVOKES- MENTION 21. RELENTS- AGREE 22. TRUCE- STOP FIGHTING PREDICTION/ INITIAL ANALYSIS WHAT WILL GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE STORY (ILIAD)? ANSWER PAGE 16
  5. 5. ACHILLES
  6. 6. AGAMEMNON
  7. 7. ILIAD NINE YEARS AFTER THE START OF THE TROJAN WAR, THE GREEK (ACHAEAN) ARMY SACKS CHRYSE, A TOWN ALLIED WITH TROY. DURING THE BATTLE, THE ACHAEANS CAPTURE A PAIR OF BEAUTIFUL MAIDENS, CHRYSEIS AND BRYSEIS. AGAMEMNON, THE LEADER OF THE ACHAEAN FORCES, TAKES CHRYSEIS AS HIS PRIZE, AND ACHILLES, THE ACHAEAN’S GREATEST WARRIOR, CLAIMS BRYSEIS. CHRYSEIS’S FATHER, CHRYSES, WHO SERVE AS A PRIEST OF THE GOD APOLLO, OFFER AN ENORMOUS RANSOM IN RETURN FOR HIS DAUGHTER, BUT AGAMEMNON REFUSES TO GIVE CHRYSEIS BACK. CHRYSES THEN PRAYS TO APOLLO, WHO SENDS PLAGUE UPON THE ACHAEAN CAMP.
  8. 8. CHRYSES SCENE (WANTED TO TAKE HIS CHILD HOME)
  9. 9. CHRYSES PRAYING TO APOLLO
  10. 10. WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S THINK OUT LOUD BEFORE WE PROCEED TO THE NEXT STORY, LET’S MAKE A CLOSE THINKING AND PREDICTING WHAT HAPPENS NEXT BY ANSWERING THIS QUESTIONS 1. HOW CLOSELY DOES THE CONTENT OF THE STORY FIT YOUR INITIAL PREDICTION? 2. HOW DO THE FACTS AND INFORMATION CHANGE YOUR PREDICTION ABOUT WHAT YOU WILL FIND THE REST OF THE STORY?
  11. 11. AFTER MANY ACHAENS DIE, AGAMEMNON CONSULTS THE PROPHET CALCHAS TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE PLAGUE. WHEN HE LEARNS THAT CHRYSEIS IS THE CAUSE, HE RELUCTANLY GIVES HER UP BUT THEN DEMANDS BRYSEIS FROM ACHILLES AS COMPENSATION. FURIOUS AT INSULT, AVHILLES RETURNS TO HIS TENT IN THE ARMY CAMP AND REFUSES TO FIGHT IN THE WAR ANY LONGER. HE VENGEFULLY YEARNS TO SEE ACHAEANS DESTROYED AND ASK HIS MOTHER, THE SEA-NYMPH THETIS, TO ENLIST THE SERVICE OF ZEUS, KING OF THE GODS, TOWARD THIS END. THE TROJAN AND ACHAEAN SIDES HAVE DECLARED A CEASE- FIRE WITH EACH OTHER, BUT NOW THE TROJANS BRACH THE TREATY AND ZEUS COMES TO THEIR AID.
  12. 12. ACHILLES COMPLAINING TO HIS MOM SCENE
  13. 13. WITH ZEUS SUPPORTING THE TROJANS AND ACHILLES REFUSING TO FIGHT, THE ACHAEANS SUFFER GREAT LOSSES. SEVERAL DAYS OF FIERCE CONFLICT ENSUE, INCLUDING DUELS BETWEEN PARIS AND MENALAUS AND BETWEEN HECTOR AND AJAX. THE ACHAEANS MAKE NO PROGRESS; EVEN THE HEROISM OF THE GREAT ACHAEAN WARRIOR DIOMEDES PROVES FRUITLESS. THE TROJANS PUSH THE ACHAEANS BACK, FORCING THEM TO TAKE REFUGE BEHIND THE RAMPARTS THAT PROTECT THEIR SHIPS. THE ACHAEANS BEGIN TO NURTURE SOME HOPE FOR THE FUTURENWHEN A NIGHTIME RECONNAISSENCE MISSION BY DIOMEDES AND ODYSSEUS YIELDS INFORMATION ABOUT THE TROJANS’ PLAN, BUT THE NEXT DAY BRINGS DISASTER. SEVERAL ACHAEAN COMMANDERS BECOME WOUNDED, AND THE TROJANS BREAK THROUGH ACHAEAN RAMPARTS. THEY ADVANCE ALL THEWAY UPTO THE BOUNDARYOF THE ACHAEAN CAMP AND SET FIRE TO ONE OF THE SHIPS. DEFEAT SEEMS IMMINENT BECAUSE WITHOUT THE SHIPS, THE ARMY WILL BE STRANDED AT TROY AND CERTAINLY DESTROYED.
  14. 14. SAID CHARACTERS MENELAUS DIOMEDES
  15. 15. PARIS HECTOR
  16. 16. ODYSSEUS AJAX
  17. 17. WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S THINK OUT LOUD 1. CAN YOU IDENTIFY THE MOST ESSENTIAL IDEAS IN THE EARLIER PART OF THE STORY? 2. WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT IDEAS THAT APPEAR IN THIS SECTION OF THE STORY?
  18. 18. Concerned for his comrades but still too proud to help them himself, Achilles agrees to a plan proposed by Nestor that will allow his beloved friend Patroclus to take his place in the battle, wearing his armor. Patroclus is a fine warrior, and his pressence on the battlefield helps Achaeans push Trojans away from the ships and back to the city walls. But the counterattack soon to falters. Apollo knocks Patroclus’s armor to the ground and Hector slays him. Fighting then breaks out as both sides try to lay claim to the body and armor. Hector ends up with the armor, but the Achaeans, thanks to a courageous effort of Menelaus and others, manage to bring the body back to their camp. When Achilles discovers that Hector has killed Patroclus, he fills with such grief and rage that he agrees to reconcile with Agamemnon and rejoin the battle. Thetis goes to Mount Olympus and persuades Haphaestus to forge Achilles a new suit of armor, which she presents to him the next morning. Achilles then rides out to battle at the head of the Achaean army.
  19. 19. WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S THINK OUT LOUD •What is the most important idea that appear in the section of the story?
  20. 20. Meanwhile, Hector, not expecting Achilles to rejoin the battle, has ordered his men to camp outside the walls of Troy. But when the Trojans army glimpse Achilles, it flees in terror back behind the city walls. Achilles cuts down every Trojans he sees. Strengthened by his rage, he even fights the god of the river Xanthus, who is angered that Achilles has caused so many corpse to fall in his streams. Finally, Achilles confronts Hector outside the walls of Troy. Ashamed at the poor advice that he gave his comrades, Hector refuses to flee inside the city with them. Achilles chases him around the city’s periphery three times, but the goddess Athena finally tricks Hector into turning around and fighting Achilles. In a dramatic duel, Achilles kills Hector. He then lashes the body to the back of his chariot and drags it across the battlefield to the Achaean camp. Upon Achilles’ arrival, the triumphant Achaean celebrate Patroclus’s funeral with a long series of athletic games in his honor. Each day for the next nine days, Achilles frags Hector’s body in circles around Patroclus’s funeral bier.
  21. 21. WAIT, JUST A MINUTE! LET’S THINK OUT LOUD •What is the most important idea that appear in the section of the story?
  22. 22. At last, the gods agree that Hector deserves a proper burial. Zeus send the god Hermes to escort King Priam, Hector’s father and the ruler of Troy, into the Achaean camp. Priam tearfully pleads Achilles to take pity on a father bereft of his son and return Hector’s body. He invokes the memory of Achilles’ own father, Peleus. Deeply moved, Achilles finally relents and return Hector’s corpse to the Trojans. Both sides agree to a temporary truce, and Hector receives a hero’s funeral.
  23. 23. HECTOR’S FUNERAL
  24. 24. FAREWELL OF HECTOR TO ANDROMACHE
  25. 25. PLOTTING INTERNAL CONFLICTS AND RESOLUTION • 1. Who is the central character in the Epic? • 2. What internal conflicts did he encounter in the story? To what is he in conflict with? • 3. How was he able to resolve the conflict/s he experienced within himself? • 4. Having resolved such conflict, was he able to restore or improve his relationship with other characters? State your reason/s.
  26. 26. Audio Analysis • Answer page 20 as I play the song “I’d Fight for You”, so listen carefully and feel the message of the song
  27. 27. QUIZ 1. WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL GOING TO HAPPEN IF ACHILLES IGNORE PATROCLUS’ DEATH? EXPLAIN FURTHER. (ANO SA PALAGAY MO ANG MANGYAYARI KUNG ISINAWALANG BAHALA NI ACHILLES ANG PAGKAMATAY NI PATROCLUS? IPALIWANAG NG MAINAM.) 2. DOES HECTOR DID A HEROIC JOB FOR TROJANS? WHY? (MAKABAYANIHAN BA ANG GINAWA NI HECTOR PARA SA KANYANG BAYAN? BAKIT?) 3. WHO IS THE WIFE OF HECTOR? 4. WHO IS THE CONCUBINE OF ACHILLES? 5. WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF THE WAR AND MISSERIES IN STATED IN ILIAD?
  28. 28. SYNOPSIS OF ILIAD REPORTED BY: EMMANUEL GALANG THANK YOU!!

