Presentation23.ppt

1.
I Wandered Lonely
as a Cloud
William Wordsworth
2.
William Wordsworth
Was married to Fanny Graham
Had four kids: Mary Louisa, William, Reginald, and
Gordon.
He was one of the greatest romantic poets in the 19
– century England.
Studied at Cambridge University
Date of Birth: April 7, 1770
Birth-place: Cocker mouth, Cumber, England
Death Date: April 23, 1850
Death-place: Rydal mount, Westmoreland
3.
Genre And Form
Genre
A lyric poem presents
the deep feelings and
emotions of the poem
rather than telling a
story or presenting a
witty observation.
Form
It consists of four six-line
stanzas, in iambic
tetrameter and an ABABCC
rhyme scheme.
Alliteration: lonely as a cloud (line 1).
Simile: Comparison (using as) of the
speaker's solitariness to that of a
cloud (line 1).
Personification: Comparison of the
cloud to a lonely human. (line 1)
4.
Questions: (6, 7, & 8)
How does the language of the poem contribute to its meaning?
People don’t manage to see the world through things that we don’t actually pay
attention to. Seeing the same thing, but in a whole different way. Being able to
view a different meaning for the same point of view.
How is the poem organized?
The poem is organized with an imaginative form, the speaker visions himself as an
object and gives it life by using personification.
Do patterns of rhyme and rhythm contribute to meaning and effect of the
poem?
Yes, the poem contains four stanzas of six lines each. In each stanza, the
first line rhymes with the third and the second with the fourth.
5.
Questions: (3, 5, & 9)
What is the dramatic context of the poem?
The dramatic context of the poem is that first the speaker is a cloud floating
and happens to see some daffodils and they stretch all along the shore.
Because there are so many of them, they remind the speaker of the Milky
Way. The speaker humanizes the daffodils when he says they are
engaging in a dance.
What motivates the speaker to speak now, in the tone he/she uses?
The speaker began to wonder of “what if”, and developed a tone with rhythm
that understands the poem.
What theme does the poem contain?
The theme that the poem contains is that people sometimes fail to appreciate
nature’s wonders as they go about their daily routines. Basically it means
that people go through their daily life without noticing the beauty that
nature offers us.
6.
Questions (1, 2, & 4)
Who is talking?
The poet is the speaker of the poem.
To whom is the speaker talking?
The speaker speaks out to himself. For he wonders on his own and
visions himself as a lonely cloud and gives it a short life story.
What happens during the poem?
As he imagines himself as a cloud, he sees the world below him as he
soars along with the wind.
7.
I am the wind
Soaring through the trees
Seeing all the history
Hearing the music
Capturing the moments of
every second for I have
been in existence since
time itself began
All the scenery that I have
endured come ‘n’ go as I
please I feel cold
Sometimes hot
Other times I refresh and warm
up the senses I cannot be
caught
I cannot be tamed
What was your initial response to
the poem?
Our response was that it had to deal
with the beauty of nature.
How does your new poem improve
the message of the original?
This poem contributes to the wind.
The main thing that makes the clouds
move.
Question 10