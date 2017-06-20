MULTIPLICACION DE DOS OPERANDOS (MULTIPLEXACION Y USO DE DISPLAYS) CODIGO DEL PROGRAMA: DISPLAY_A EQU 30H DISPLAY_B EQU 31...
MOV OPERANDO_2,A MOVC A,@A+DPTR MOV DISPLAY_B,A MOV A,OPERANDO_1 MOV B,OPERANDO_2 MUL AB MOV B,#10 DIV AB MOVC A,@A+DPTR M...
JMP SALIR SIGUE2: MOV A,#2 CJNE A,CONTADOR,SIGUE3 MOV P2,#0 MOV P0,DISPLAY_C SETB P2.2 JMP SALIR SIGUE3: MOV CONTADOR,#0 M...
JNB P3.4,SIETE JNB P3.5,OCHO JNB P3.6,NUEVE SETB P3.2 CLR P3.3 JNB P3.5,CERO JMP TECLADO UNO: JNB P3.4,UNO MOV A,#1 RET DO...
MOV A,#6 RET SIETE: JNB P3.4,SIETE MOV A,#7 RET OCHO: JNB P3.5,OCHO MOV A,#8 RET NUEVE: JNB P3.6,NUEVE MOV A,#9 RET NUMERO...
Multiplicacion de dos operandos

EQUIPO 2.

Multiplicacion de dos operandos

  1. 1. MULTIPLICACION DE DOS OPERANDOS (MULTIPLEXACION Y USO DE DISPLAYS) CODIGO DEL PROGRAMA: DISPLAY_A EQU 30H DISPLAY_B EQU 31H DISPLAY_C EQU 32H DISPLAY_D EQU 33H CONTADOR EQU 34H OPERANDO_1 EQU 35H OPERANDO_2 EQU 36H ORG 00H JMP CONFIGURAR ORG 0BH JMP MOSTRAR_DISPLAY ORG 30H CONFIGURAR: MOV CONTADOR,#0 MOV DISPLAY_A,#255 MOV DISPLAY_B,#255 MOV DISPLAY_C,#255 MOV DISPLAY_D,#255 MOV TMOD,#02H MOV IE,#10000010B SETB TR0 INICIO: CALL TECLADO MOV DPTR,#NUMEROS MOV OPERANDO_1,A MOVC A,@A+DPTR MOV DISPLAY_A,A CALL TECLADO
  2. 2. MOV OPERANDO_2,A MOVC A,@A+DPTR MOV DISPLAY_B,A MOV A,OPERANDO_1 MOV B,OPERANDO_2 MUL AB MOV B,#10 DIV AB MOVC A,@A+DPTR MOV DISPLAY_C,A MOV A,B MOVC A,@A+DPTR MOV DISPLAY_D,A CALL TECLADO MOV DISPLAY_A,#255 MOV DISPLAY_B,#255 MOV DISPLAY_C,#255 MOV DISPLAY_D,#255 JMP INICIO MOSTRAR_DISPLAY: PUSH ACC MOV A,#0 CJNE A,CONTADOR,SIGUE1 MOV P2,#0 MOV P0,DISPLAY_A SETB P2.0 JMP SALIR SIGUE1: MOV A,#1 CJNE A,CONTADOR,SIGUE2 MOV P2,#0 MOV P0,DISPLAY_B SETB P2.1
  3. 3. JMP SALIR SIGUE2: MOV A,#2 CJNE A,CONTADOR,SIGUE3 MOV P2,#0 MOV P0,DISPLAY_C SETB P2.2 JMP SALIR SIGUE3: MOV CONTADOR,#0 MOV P2,#0 MOV P0,DISPLAY_D SETB P2.3 POP ACC RETI SALIR: INC CONTADOR POP ACC RETI TECLADO: MOV P3,#255 CLR P3.0 JNB P3.4,UNO JNB P3.5,DOS JNB P3.6,TRES SETB P3.0 CLR P3.1 JNB P3.4,CUATRO JNB P3.5,CINCO JNB P3.6,SEIS SETB P3.1 CLR P3.2
  4. 4. JNB P3.4,SIETE JNB P3.5,OCHO JNB P3.6,NUEVE SETB P3.2 CLR P3.3 JNB P3.5,CERO JMP TECLADO UNO: JNB P3.4,UNO MOV A,#1 RET DOS: JNB P3.5,DOS MOV A,#2 RET TRES: JNB P3.6,TRES MOV A,#3 RET CERO: JNB P3.5,CERO MOV A,#0 RET CUATRO: JNB P3.4,CUATRO MOV A,#4 RET CINCO: JNB P3.5,CINCO MOV A,#5 RET SEIS: JNB P3.6,SEIS
  5. 5. MOV A,#6 RET SIETE: JNB P3.4,SIETE MOV A,#7 RET OCHO: JNB P3.5,OCHO MOV A,#8 RET NUEVE: JNB P3.6,NUEVE MOV A,#9 RET NUMEROS: DB 11000000B DB 11111001B DB 10100100B DB 10110000B DB 10011001B DB 10010010B DB 10000010B DB 11111000B DB 10000000B DB 10011000B END

