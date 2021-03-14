Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RIZAL GRAND TOUR IN EUROPE WITH MAXIMO VIOLA PRESENTED BY: OLIM, PAULGIE LAZATIN LACA, JALAL MUSA MAPA, CRISTINE JOY ABOGA...
DRESDEN, GERMANY • The tour begins on May 11, 1887 • Rizal and Viola left berlin by Train. Their next Destination was Dres...
DRESDEN, GERMANY • In dresden they visited Dr. Adolph B. Meyer a German Antrophologist who was very enjoyed to see them. •...
DRESDEN, GERMANY • Rizal and viola also met Dr. Feoder Jagor who is a German Ethnologist. They planned to visit Leimeritz ...
LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • First Meeting with Blumentritt At this train station Rizal arrived from Germany. • May 13, 18...
LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Rizal and Blumentritt met in person and greeted each other in fluent German. Blumentritt love...
LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Beautiful Memories of Lietmeritz -warm hospitality of the Blumentritt family. A good Cook of ...
LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Blumentritt introduced them to Dr. Czepelak ( polish scholar )a scientist of Europe and Profe...
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC • They met Dr. Wellkomm a Professor of University of Prague.
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC • Rizal and violas visited the Tomb of Copernicus, the famous astronomer, the museum of natural his...
VIENNA, AUSTRIA • Vienna -May 20 , they went to Vienna “the Queen of Danube”. • They met Norfenfals, one of the greatest n...
VIENNA, AUSTRIA • Rizal and Viola stayed in Hotel Metropole. • They visited churches, museum, art galleries, theaters and ...
LINZT TO RHEINFALL • Danubian Voyage to Lintz -May 25, Rizal and Viola left Vienna on a river boat to see the beautiful si...
LINZT TO RHEINFALL • From Lintz to Rheinfall -They traveled to Salsburg then Munich after that they went to Nuremberg, one...
LINZT TO RHEINFALL • Next, they went to Stuttgart, Baden and then Rheinfall. They saw the waterfall “the most beautiful wa...
SWITZERLAND • Crossing the Frontier to Switzerland -they crossed the Frontier to Schaffhausen, Switzerland. They stayed in...
SWITZERLAND • In Geneva, Rizal and Viola left on a little boat, went to Foggy Leman Lake to Geneva. The beautiful city in ...
ITALY • June 23. Rizal and Viola parted ways- Viola returned to Barcelona and Rizal continue his tour in Italy. • Rizal in...
ITALY • June 27, 1887 – he reached Rome “ City of Ceasar”. • He was thrilled by the sights and memories of Eternal City. D...
ITALY • He visited Vatican, “city of Popes”. And the capital of Christendom. -After that, Rizal back to his Hotel, he wrot...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rizal

7 views

Published on

Rizal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rizal

  1. 1. RIZAL GRAND TOUR IN EUROPE WITH MAXIMO VIOLA PRESENTED BY: OLIM, PAULGIE LAZATIN LACA, JALAL MUSA MAPA, CRISTINE JOY ABOGADO BALTONADO, ROMYLIE TARUC ENCINA, CELIENE MOPERA DORIA, ANDREY URREA CORDOVA, JERWIN ALIPASTE EAC-MNL STUDENTS
  2. 2. DRESDEN, GERMANY • The tour begins on May 11, 1887 • Rizal and Viola left berlin by Train. Their next Destination was Dresden ( Germany ) one of the best cities in Germany.
  3. 3. DRESDEN, GERMANY • In dresden they visited Dr. Adolph B. Meyer a German Antrophologist who was very enjoyed to see them. • Rizal was deeply impressed by a painting of “ prometheus Bound”.
  4. 4. DRESDEN, GERMANY • Rizal and viola also met Dr. Feoder Jagor who is a German Ethnologist. They planned to visit Leimeritz ( now Litomerice , Czech republic) • They left Dreschen and went to Teschen ( now Decin, Czechoslovakia) as next stopover. Rizal and viola sent a wire to Blumentritt suggested by Dr. Jagor.
  5. 5. LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • First Meeting with Blumentritt At this train station Rizal arrived from Germany. • May 13, 1887 ,1:30 p.m. Rizal and Viola on board, arrived at the railroad station of Lietmeritz (Litomerice), Bohemia. • Professor Blumentritt carrying a sketch of Rizal to identify his Filipino friends. He warmly received Rizal and Viola.
  6. 6. LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Rizal and Blumentritt met in person and greeted each other in fluent German. Blumentritt loved Rizal as his son because of his talents. Dr. Ferdinand Blumentritt` - Blumentritt , helped two tourist get a room at Hotel Krebs. They stayed in Leitmeritz from May 17, 1887.
  7. 7. LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Beautiful Memories of Lietmeritz -warm hospitality of the Blumentritt family. A good Cook of his wife. Blumentritt invited them to a Beer Garden, they met Burgomaster and he introduced them. Burgomaster amazed and great admiration to Rizal because he can speak German fluently. -Rizal praising Austria’s idyllic scene, nature loving and noble people when Blumentritt invited them to a meeting of the “Tourists Club of Lietmeritz. (May 14.)
  8. 8. LEITMERITZ, CZECH REPUBLIC • Blumentritt introduced them to Dr. Czepelak ( polish scholar )a scientist of Europe and Professor Robert Klutschak an eminent naturalist with having nice conversation. (May 15.)
  9. 9. PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC • They met Dr. Wellkomm a Professor of University of Prague.
  10. 10. PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC • Rizal and violas visited the Tomb of Copernicus, the famous astronomer, the museum of natural history, bacteriological laboratories, famous cave where San Juan Nepomuceno, the Catholic Saint was imprisoned and many more. - Rizal and Viola left Prague. According to Viola “ nothing of importance happened” in this city.
  11. 11. VIENNA, AUSTRIA • Vienna -May 20 , they went to Vienna “the Queen of Danube”. • They met Norfenfals, one of the greatest novelist in Europe.
  12. 12. VIENNA, AUSTRIA • Rizal and Viola stayed in Hotel Metropole. • They visited churches, museum, art galleries, theaters and public park. -They met friend of Blumentritt Masner and Nordmann -They left Vienna May 25.
  13. 13. LINZT TO RHEINFALL • Danubian Voyage to Lintz -May 25, Rizal and Viola left Vienna on a river boat to see the beautiful sights of Danube River. -they saw a famous river , the Danube River. -Rizal noticed that passenger on river boats use paper napkin, which was novelty to him. -Viola said “ paper napkin more hygienic and economical than cloth napkin”.
  14. 14. LINZT TO RHEINFALL • From Lintz to Rheinfall -They traveled to Salsburg then Munich after that they went to Nuremberg, one of the oldest cities of Germany. -they also visited to Ulm, the Cathedral of this City was the “ largest and tallest in all Germany”.
  15. 15. LINZT TO RHEINFALL • Next, they went to Stuttgart, Baden and then Rheinfall. They saw the waterfall “the most beautiful waterfall in Europe.
  16. 16. SWITZERLAND • Crossing the Frontier to Switzerland -they crossed the Frontier to Schaffhausen, Switzerland. They stayed in this city from July 2 to 3 1887. They continued their tour to Bassel, Bern and Lausanne.
  17. 17. SWITZERLAND • In Geneva, Rizal and Viola left on a little boat, went to Foggy Leman Lake to Geneva. The beautiful city in - Europe. Rizal conversed with them in three languages: French, German and Italian. -June 19, 1887 Rizal treated Viola in his 26th Birthday.
  18. 18. ITALY • June 23. Rizal and Viola parted ways- Viola returned to Barcelona and Rizal continue his tour in Italy. • Rizal in Italy -he visited Turin, Milan, Venice and Florence.
  19. 19. ITALY • June 27, 1887 – he reached Rome “ City of Ceasar”. • He was thrilled by the sights and memories of Eternal City. Describing to Blumentritt, the “ grandeur that was Rome”. -June 29th , Feast Day of St. Peter and St. Paul.
  20. 20. ITALY • He visited Vatican, “city of Popes”. And the capital of Christendom. -After that, Rizal back to his Hotel, he wrote to Blumentritt, “ I am tired as a dog, but I will sleep as a God” -After a wonderful sojourn in Rome, Rizal prepared to return to the Philippines.

×