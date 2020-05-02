Successfully reported this slideshow.
Para alumn@s e familias...
O IES Perdouro... … ten as aulas baleiras. Non ten a alegría dos corredores, o barullo do patio, os sorrisos, os choros, a...
…e a actividade NON PARA!! Os alumn@s de 1º ESO son uns expertos en videopoemas e tamén aspiran a converterse en Superhero...
En 3º ESO agasalláronnos cun fermoso vídeo no día do libro. O seu perfil televisivo lévaos a formar parte da plataforma N3...
E en 4º ESO, podedes crer que se organizaron en bandas? E teñen unha trama que chaman “Na casa de papel”. Aí hai de todo… ...
En 1º de BAC participan en desafíos converténdose en personaxes literarios e están a competir nos Xogos Olímpicos! Quen di...
Traballamos e xogamos, estudamos e bailamos, aprendemos e creamos, rimos e tamén protestamos, entramos nas vosas casas e v...
… é grazas a vós: a vós alumn@s e a vós, familias, por estar aí! Así, o profesorado do IES Perdouro... 8
… quere transmitirvos os seus parabéns! E dicirvos que estamos agardando volver vervos bulir polo centro!! E deste xeito, ...
