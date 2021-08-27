Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oral Tradition Research Makenzie McCoy
Celts
Daily Life Celts were often farmers and lived in villages. There were many considered to be Druids, Druids are much like p...
Best War Strategies Some of the Celts best war strategies included the ability to make their own weapons from scratch. As ...
Types of Oral Tradition Oral traditions passed from Celts include poems, lessons from Druids, and writings.
Characteristics Celts are "romantic, whimsical, emotional and have great powers of imagination".
Heroes Boudicca was one of the most famous Celtic heroes, some physical characteristics would be long hair, with jewelry a...
Romans
Daily Life: The Romans you could say were rich, they lived a life full of luxuries. They had slaves and were spoiled. They...
Best War Strategies: The Roman military was unmatched, the testudo, the triple line, and the wedge were all Roman strategi...
Types of Oral Tradition: There were "dramatic performances" such as acting to keep the oral tradition live. As well as art and just telling stories.
Characteristics The Romans were skilled in organization and engineering. They were highly trained and had a stable food supply because of the farming and agriculture.
Roman Heroes: Roman heroes are courageous, mysterious, sensitive, passionate, and complex.
Work Cited: “Celtic Warrior - Soldier Profile”, Military History Matters. https://www.military-history.org/feature/celtic-...
Work Cited: “Ancient Rome”. https://www.ushistory.org/civ/6.asp. Accessed 26 August 2021. “Opinion: Our Celtic identity mi...
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
45 views

Oral Traditions and facts of the Celts and Romans.

Oral tradition research dual eng. 4

  1. 1. Oral Tradition Research Makenzie McCoy
  2. 2. Celts
  3. 3. Daily Life Celts were often farmers and lived in villages. There were many considered to be Druids, Druids are much like priests. Men and women could both be potential Druids, healers, prentisesses, and/or poets.
  4. 4. Best War Strategies Some of the Celts best war strategies included the ability to make their own weapons from scratch. As well as using their location for war advantage. Those in the villages who lived on the hills could see if people were coming in time to warn everyone and prepare for the attack. Their strategies also included sword and shield fights.
  5. 5. Types of Oral Tradition Oral traditions passed from Celts include poems, lessons from Druids, and writings.
  6. 6. Characteristics Celts are “romantic, whimsical, emotional and have great powers of imagination”.
  7. 7. Heroes Boudicca was one of the most famous Celtic heroes, some physical characteristics would be long hair, with jewelry and armour, as well as sometimes entering battles nude. Celtic heroes were courageous, strong, and determined.
  8. 8. Romans
  9. 9. Daily Life: The Romans you could say were rich, they lived a life full of luxuries. They had slaves and were spoiled. They lived lavish and fed grapes. However, there were the poor Romans who would never see such a lifestyle.
  10. 10. Best War Strategies: The Roman military was unmatched, the testudo, the triple line, and the wedge were all Roman strategies that were great during war. Not to mention the soldiers were strong willed.
  11. 11. Types of Oral Tradition: There were “dramatic performances” such as acting to keep the oral tradition live. As well as art and just telling stories.
  12. 12. Characteristics The Romans were skilled in organization and engineering. They were highly trained and had a stable food supply because of the farming and agriculture.
  13. 13. Roman Heroes: Roman heroes are courageous, mysterious, sensitive, passionate, and complex.
  14. 14. Work Cited: “Celtic Warrior - Soldier Profile”, Military History Matters. https://www.military-history.org/feature/celtic-warrior-profile.htm#:~:text=Celtic%20infantry%20tactics%20were%20therefore,action%20rath er%20than%20missile%2Dshooting. Accessed 25 August 2021. “The Celts”, The School Run. https://www.theschoolrun.com/homework-help/celts#:~:text=Most%20Celts%20were%20farmers%2C%20an d,such%20as%20Welsh%20and%20Gaelic. Accessed 25 August 2021. “Life in Roman Times”, PBS. https://www.pbs.org/empires/romans/empire/life.html#:~:text=They%20enjoyed%20an%20extravagant%20lif estyle,exotic%20dishes%20of%20the%20day.&text=Poorer%20Romans%2C%20however%2C%20could%2 0only%20dream%20of%20such%20a%20life. Accessed 26 August 2021. “3 Important Roman Military Tactics”. https://www.historyhit.com/roman-military-tactics/. Accessed 26 August 2021. “Early Roman Oral Traditions”, David Allsop Classes. https://davidallsopclassics.wordpress.com/2014/02/16/early-roman-oral-traditions/. Accessed 26 August 2021.
  15. 15. Work Cited: “Ancient Rome”. https://www.ushistory.org/civ/6.asp. Accessed 26 August 2021. “Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is”, thejournal.ie. https://www.thejournal.ie/readme/celts-ireland-4199945-Aug2018/. Accessed 26 August 2021. “Roman Heroes”, Sarah Johnson. https://prezi.com/xbub9kaowwcg/roman-heroes/. Accessed 26 August 2021.

Oral Traditions and facts of the Celts and Romans.

