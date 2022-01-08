Easy recipes and weekly meal plans for nourishing, ready-to-go food Preparing meals ahead of time means you never have to ask what's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. In Smart Meal Prep for Beginners, prep expert Toby Amidor makes it easy to start (and stick with) a weekly meal prep routine. With these recipes and beginner plans, you'll have delicious, healthy meals on hand every day-no takeout required! 6 weekly prep plans-Start simple with two recipes for the week, and work your way up to prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner for every day. Meal prepping 101-Get the rundown on meal prep dos and don'ts, prep-day guidance, shopping lists, storage and reheating info, and more. Diet-friendly dishes-Find nutrition facts on every recipe, along with handy labels to point you to nut-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Set yourself up for mealtime success, not stress, with Smart Meal Prep for Beginners. • Author: Toby Amidor • ISBN:9781641521253 • Format:Paperback • Publication Date:2018-07-31