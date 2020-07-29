-
How do I secure more capital?
Join Rich Russakoff and Bob Hernandez, co-founders of The Capital Masters, for an exclusive webinar and personal conversation.
Financial Strategies for Today's Market will help you understand a variety of capital options and ultimately choose the best path to keep your business moving forward.
In 30 minutes, we cover what every entrepreneur needs to know about:
- Maximizing PPP forgiveness
- Reviewing the reopened EIDL program
- Exploring the benefits of 7a loans
- Understanding uses for a 504 loan
Followed by a 30 minutes Q&A session
