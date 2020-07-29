Successfully reported this slideshow.
Financial strategies for today's market

How do I secure more capital?

Join Rich Russakoff and Bob Hernandez, co-founders of The Capital Masters, for an exclusive webinar and personal conversation.

Financial Strategies for Today's Market will help you understand a variety of capital options and ultimately choose the best path to keep your business moving forward.

In 30 minutes, we cover what every entrepreneur needs to know about:
- Maximizing PPP forgiveness
- Reviewing the reopened EIDL program
- Exploring the benefits of 7a loans
- Understanding uses for a 504 loan

Followed by a 30 minutes Q&A session

Financial strategies for today's market

  1. 1. RICH RUSSAKOFF & BOB HERNANDEZ Financial Strategies for Today's Market Choosing the best financial options for your business presented by
  2. 2. Being smart about choosing the right kind of debt Understanding and determining your capital stack
  3. 3. How do I secure more capital? Effective use of the line of credit Effective use of term loan Other debt options
  4. 4. The challenges of getting financing today
  5. 5. 7A LOAN504 LOAN EIDL Reopened Loan Program PPP Paycheck Protection Program MAIN STREET Lending Program YOUR BUSINESS CHOOSE THE BEST OPTIONS FOR
  6. 6. Understanding 7a Detailed projections, past financials, top notch business plan
  7. 7. Deal Killers CREDIT SCORE BELOW 720 INSUFFICIENT CASH FLOW TO SUPPORT NEW DEBT INCONSISTENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
  8. 8. Deal Makers CLEAN CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 720 CASH FLOW AND ABILITY TO REPAY DEBT TAX RETURNS, NO EXTENSIONS CREDIBLE POST-PANDEMIC PLAN GUARANTOR CHOOSE THE APPROPIATE BANK
  9. 9. Get your ducks in a row!
  10. 10. Q&A
  11. 11. DIY template Workbook
  12. 12. THANK YOU! Industry Reports Funding Assistance Training Resources

