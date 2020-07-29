How do I secure more capital?



Join Rich Russakoff and Bob Hernandez, co-founders of The Capital Masters, for an exclusive webinar and personal conversation.



Financial Strategies for Today's Market will help you understand a variety of capital options and ultimately choose the best path to keep your business moving forward.



In 30 minutes, we cover what every entrepreneur needs to know about:

- Maximizing PPP forgiveness

- Reviewing the reopened EIDL program

- Exploring the benefits of 7a loans

- Understanding uses for a 504 loan



Followed by a 30 minutes Q&A session