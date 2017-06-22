Tres anos xuntos

LEVAMOS TRES CURSOS XUNTOS… …e agora toca despedirse
É o momento de que vos confese un segredo. Cando unha profe vos di que vos quere a todos igual….ESTAVOS MENTIDO!! Eu quéro...
Mira Manuel, a ti quérote… Por ser un “perico”. Por estar sempre argallando. Por todas as veces que che teño que avisar...
Ola Adrián, a ti quérote… •Por ese cabelo roxiño tan lindo. •Porque non estás calado nin un minuto. •Porque che encanta pa...
E a ti Teo, quérote… •Porque cada día loitamos xuntos para que mellores e avances. •Porque sempre chegas ao cole co sorris...
Cynthia, a ti quérote… •Por ser moi traballadora. •Por ser tan alegre. •Por saudarme con bicos e apertas cando nos vemos f...
E a ti , Érika, quérote… •Porque non se pode querer a unha sen querer á outra. •Pola túa ledicia. •Pola túa creatividade e...
Xairo, a ti quérote… •Porque non se pode ser máis guapo. •Porque non te enfadas nunca e sempre tes un sorriso para regalar...
Xoel, a ti tamén te quero… •Porque es moi bo compañeiro. •Porque cumpres as normas. •Polas veces que te teño que avisar po...
E a ti Xalo, quérote… •Porque con esta cariña …!!! •Porque es traballador como unha formiguiña e sempre fas as cousas ben....
A ti Saleta, quérote… •Por ser tan preciosa e madura. •Por estar sempre tan pendente de Manuel. •Porque me contas moitas c...
Nico, a ti quérote… •Porque es un neno mi maduro. •Porque es un gran futbolista. •Porque es moi bo compañeiro. •Porque sem...
Pois Fernán , a ti quérote… •Por esa risa encantadora. •Porque aínda que non calas un minuto, tes un corazón de ouro. •Por...
Alba, a ti quérote porque… •Porque si, porque es moi linda. •Porque te esforzas moito por mellorar. •Porque me contas moit...
E a ti Kevin, quérote… •Pola túa sensibilidade. •Porque es un gran axudante. •Porque es un crac das mates. •Porque perdoas...
A ti tamén te quero, Dora,… •Porque tes uns olliños preciosos. •Porque es moi tímida e traballadora. •Porque bailas moi be...
E a ti Sara P. , quérote… •Por ser tan moreniña e ter uns ollos tan grandes. •Por ser una xenial organizadora. •Porque te ...
Sara, Sariña M., quérote… •Por ser tan linda. •Porque , aínda que tes moito xenio, cada día se che nota menos e te control...
Cheng-Yi, a ti quérote… •Porque aínda que chegaches máis tarde, estás moi integrado na clase. •Porque debuxas moi ben. •Po...
Unha lembranza para… Lucía e Anxo, que marcharon do cole en cursos anteriores pero que tamén deixaron pegadas no meu coraz...
Pois si, amiguiñ@s... Tod@s sodes diferentes e non vos podo querer a tod@s igual. A cada un de vós , quérovos por diferent...
Só me queda por dicir… •Que non vos vou esquecer nunca. • Que seguirei os vosos pasos e desfrutarei dos vosos éxitos. •Que...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tres anos xuntos

13 views

Published on

fin de etapa

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tres anos xuntos

  1. 1. LEVAMOS TRES CURSOS XUNTOS… …e agora toca despedirse
  2. 2. É o momento de que vos confese un segredo. Cando unha profe vos di que vos quere a todos igual….ESTAVOS MENTIDO!! Eu quérovos a todos de forma diferente. Deixádeme que me explique.
  3. 3. Mira Manuel, a ti quérote… Por ser un “perico”. Por estar sempre argallando. Por todas as veces que che teño que avisar para que atendas. Por espelido. Por eses olliños azuis cheíños de ceo. Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  4. 4. Ola Adrián, a ti quérote… •Por ese cabelo roxiño tan lindo. •Porque non estás calado nin un minuto. •Porque che encanta participar nas clases e levantar a man. •Polo que te preocupas dos compañeiros. •Polo ben que se che dan as mates. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  5. 5. E a ti Teo, quérote… •Porque cada día loitamos xuntos para que mellores e avances. •Porque sempre chegas ao cole co sorriso posto. •Porque che gustan os contos. •Porque sempre tés un bico e unha aperta para regalar. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  6. 6. Cynthia, a ti quérote… •Por ser moi traballadora. •Por ser tan alegre. •Por saudarme con bicos e apertas cando nos vemos fora do cole. •Porque dentro de ti hai unha grande artista. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  7. 7. E a ti , Érika, quérote… •Porque non se pode querer a unha sen querer á outra. •Pola túa ledicia. •Pola túa creatividade e o teu traballo. •Polo cariño que me amosas. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  8. 8. Xairo, a ti quérote… •Porque non se pode ser máis guapo. •Porque non te enfadas nunca e sempre tes un sorriso para regalarnos. •Porque che encanta bailar. •Porque estou segura que te vas a esforzar para facer cada día as cousas mellor. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  9. 9. Xoel, a ti tamén te quero… •Porque es moi bo compañeiro. •Porque cumpres as normas. •Polas veces que te teño que avisar porque es moi despistado. •Porque cada día fas as cousas mellor. •Por ser tan participativo . •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  10. 10. E a ti Xalo, quérote… •Porque con esta cariña …!!! •Porque es traballador como unha formiguiña e sempre fas as cousas ben. •Porque che encanta o fútbol. •Porque falas amodo. •Porque participas na clase. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  11. 11. A ti Saleta, quérote… •Por ser tan preciosa e madura. •Por estar sempre tan pendente de Manuel. •Porque me contas moitas cousas de Muras. •Porque che encantan os cabalos. •Porque tes unha letra preciosa. •Porque seguro que serás unha gran veterinaria. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  12. 12. Nico, a ti quérote… •Porque es un neno mi maduro. •Porque es un gran futbolista. •Porque es moi bo compañeiro. •Porque sempre estás contento. •Porque che encanta rematar os traballos para ter tempo libre ou axudar aos compañeiros. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  13. 13. Pois Fernán , a ti quérote… •Por esa risa encantadora. •Porque aínda que non calas un minuto, tes un corazón de ouro. •Por tantas cousas que nos contas. •Porque tes a mochila máis chea de argalladas do mundo mundial e non dou requisado xoguetes. •Polo ben que o pasas lendo. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  14. 14. Alba, a ti quérote porque… •Porque si, porque es moi linda. •Porque te esforzas moito por mellorar. •Porque me contas moitas cousas. •Por ser tan alegre. •Por ser decidida e disposta. •Porque me encanta como me saúdas fora do cole. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  15. 15. E a ti Kevin, quérote… •Pola túa sensibilidade. •Porque es un gran axudante. •Porque es un crac das mates. •Porque perdoas con facilidade. •Polas veces que che teño que dicir que non apures e fagas ben a letra. •Porque te levas ben con todos os compañeiros. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  16. 16. A ti tamén te quero, Dora,… •Porque tes uns olliños preciosos. •Porque es moi tímida e traballadora. •Porque bailas moi ben. •Porque es responsable. •Porque cando che encargo algún traballo fas unhas presentacións preciosas. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  17. 17. E a ti Sara P. , quérote… •Por ser tan moreniña e ter uns ollos tan grandes. •Por ser una xenial organizadora. •Porque te esforzas por ser boa traballadora. •Porque expós os traballos con moita graza. •Por ser imaxinativa. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  18. 18. Sara, Sariña M., quérote… •Por ser tan linda. •Porque , aínda que tes moito xenio, cada día se che nota menos e te controlas máis. •Polo moito que me axudas con Teo. •Porque es moi deportista. •Porque falas galego dun xeito precioso. •Por … tantas e tantas cousas.
  19. 19. Cheng-Yi, a ti quérote… •Porque aínda que chegaches máis tarde, estás moi integrado na clase. •Porque debuxas moi ben. •Porque es moi nobre. •Porque xa falas galego moi requetebén. •Por ser tan lector. •Porque sempre estás argallando. •Por…tantas e tantas cousas.
  20. 20. Unha lembranza para… Lucía e Anxo, que marcharon do cole en cursos anteriores pero que tamén deixaron pegadas no meu corazón.
  21. 21. Pois si, amiguiñ@s... Tod@s sodes diferentes e non vos podo querer a tod@s igual. A cada un de vós , quérovos por diferentes razóns. Iso si, a tod@s vos quero na mesma medida, nin máis nin menos, e ocupades o mesmo lugar no meu corazón. Dende xa, formades parte da miña vida, da miña historia como docente e como persoa.
  22. 22. Só me queda por dicir… •Que non vos vou esquecer nunca. • Que seguirei os vosos pasos e desfrutarei dos vosos éxitos. •Que aquí me tedes para o que precisedes. Graciñas por estos tres anos

×