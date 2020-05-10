Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• PHARMACEUTICAL ANALYSIS may be defined as the application of analytical procedures used to determine the purity, safety,...
 QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS- To identify drug substance, impurities etc  QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS To determine the conc. Or, to m...
 PRECISION- Repeatability of the result or, closeness between a set of condition. E.G- In a titration after performing th...
(i) Absolute error = standard value- observation value (ii) Relative / % error = (standard value- observation value / stan...
 Primary Standards (always pure) A primary standard is a reagent having the known concentration and used to determine the...
METHODS TO EXPRESS CONCENTRATION- 1. Normality(N)= ? 2. Molarity(M)=? 3. Molality(m)=? 4. PPM= (Mass of solute/mass of sam...
THEORIES OF ACID- BASE- 1. Arrhenius concept 2. Lewis concept 3. Bronsted- lowery 4. Usanovich concept (combination of abo...
Introduction to pa
Introduction to pa
Introduction to pa
Introduction to pa
Introduction to pa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to pa

12 views

Published on

introduction to pharmaceutical analysis, general concept, types of analysis

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to pa

  1. 1. • PHARMACEUTICAL ANALYSIS may be defined as the application of analytical procedures used to determine the purity, safety, quantity and quality of drugs and chemicals. Importance of Pharmaceutical Analysis • Identity of the drug in the formulated product. • Determination of active ingredient or additional impurities & concentrations of specified impurities. • Stability of the drug. • Rate of drug release, pka values, partition coefficients , solubilitiy, and stability of drug from its formulation. • identity and purity of pure drug that meet specification.
  2. 2.  QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS- To identify drug substance, impurities etc  QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS To determine the conc. Or, to measure the quantity.  ACCURACY- Closer to the true value or standard value. E.g,- in a titration the standard reading for a drug is 10. after performing the expt. these 3 values are obtained i.e, 9.9,9.8,9.7. Qus- what is the accuracy here?
  3. 3.  PRECISION- Repeatability of the result or, closeness between a set of condition. E.G- In a titration after performing the expt. The 3 set of reading are, 1. 9.2, 9.5, 9.9 2. 9.2,9.4,9.6 3. 9.3,9.4,9.5 Qus. What is the precision reading here?  ERROR- Refers to the difference in the standard values and the true value/ mistake in expt. Errors that may be broadly divided into two heads namely : (i) Absolute error (ii) Relative / % error
  4. 4. (i) Absolute error = standard value- observation value (ii) Relative / % error = (standard value- observation value / standard value) x 100 RELATIVE / % ERROR 1. determinate/ systemic- easily determined and rectified. 2. Random/indeterminate/in-systemic – can’t detected and do not rectified.
  5. 5.  Primary Standards (always pure) A primary standard is a reagent having the known concentration and used to determine the concentration of the different analyte. (secondary)  Secondarystandard • is a standard that is prepared in the laboratory for a specific compound or element analysis. Properties- • standardized against a primary standard. • Unknown concentration. • Not pure
  6. 6. METHODS TO EXPRESS CONCENTRATION- 1. Normality(N)= ? 2. Molarity(M)=? 3. Molality(m)=? 4. PPM= (Mass of solute/mass of sample) x 1006 5. % mass= (Mass of solute/mass of solution) x 100 6. Mole %= mole fraction x 100 7. w/w, v/w, v/v, w/v
  7. 7. THEORIES OF ACID- BASE- 1. Arrhenius concept 2. Lewis concept 3. Bronsted- lowery 4. Usanovich concept (combination of above 3) 5. lux- flood Acid- accept oxide ion.

×