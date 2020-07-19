LIGHT BULB | How Much Do You Know? Group 23 FANTASTIC FOUR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com LIGHT BULBDepartment of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Faculty o...
Brought to you by Group 23 Fantastic Four Group Members: 1. Zulhilmi bin Yusri ✓ https://www.linkedin.com/in/zul-hilmi-bin...
Presented by Zulhilmi bin Yusri Application of light bulb01 Presented by Zulhilmi bin Yusri Materials used02 Presented by ...
Application Light Bulb • First commercially practical incandescent light in 1879 by Thomas Alva Edison • Light bulbs becom...
• Five most common types of Light Bulbs is ➔ Incandescent Bulbs ➔ Fluorescent Lamps ➔ Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) ➔ Ha...
Comes in different sizes and shapes
Bulb Components Inert gas Support wires Contact wire to base Glass support Electrical foot Contact Contact wire to foot Bu...
Materials OF light bulb increase the life of the filament Mixture of argon and nitrogen gas • made of molybdenum to suppor...
Chemical Composition Hydrofluoric Acid Manufacturers began using hydrofluoric acid to add a frostlike effect to the bulbs,...
Physical And Material Properties 1. Bulb - soft glass is generally used - made from silica, trona (soda ash), lime, coal a...
4. Contact wire (Connected to foot <Part 11>) • The electrical foot contact connects wires to an electricity source. • The...
9. Screw thread - Is the grooved metal band at the base of the glass bulb. 10. Insulation - leads up to the filament and a...
Physical Properties A-Shape light bulb A 19 Arbitary Bulb diameter in 19/8” Bulb diameter Smaller base for inserting into ...
Manufacturing Process Light Bulb
1. Glass tubes are lined up to be cut into specific length according to the final size of light bulb. The cut glass tube i...
5. The coating of synthetic silicone and white powder are inserted and form a thin layer inside the bulb using specific he...
10. Finally, the bulbs are brought for testing and packed for exportation. 8. The lead wire are bent and the exhaust glass...
Local Manufacturer Philips ✓ One of the leading lighting company in Malaysia ✓ https://www.philips.com.my/ THL Brand light...
International Manufacturer Feilo Sylvania Group - Headquarters in Budapest, Hungary - https://www.sylvania-lighting.com/en...
How It Works?
Animation
Reference list • Light Bulb Sizes, Shapes and Temperatures Charts - Bulb Reference Guide. (t.th.).SuperioLighting.com http...
Thank You
