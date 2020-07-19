The Trouble Maker Group

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) LECTURERS PROF. DR. ANDANASTUTI MUCHTAR DR. NABILAH AFIQAH BINTI MOHD RADZUAN DR. NAS...
Participants:  1. Amritpal Singh a/l Arvinder Singh  2. Anas Azfar bin Ab Karim  3. Yap Zhen Wei
Product Description: Non-Stick Pan  1. Food has a tendency of sticking to the pan which can be annoying and can be time-c...
Cont-  A common non stick pan is made of a material known as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which is a material that has ...
Materials Used to Manufacture Non-Stick Pans  The surface of a traditional metal pan is ragged and has many microscopic n...
Materials used to manufacture non stick pan  The handles are usually made from stainless steel which is then coated with ...
The Physical and Chemical Properties  Polytetrafluoroethylene(PTFE) is a man-made polymer typically known as Teflon.  PT...
Cont-  PTFE is very stable and isn't very reactive to chemical agents.  The chemical reactivity of PTFE is low due to th...
The Properties of PTFE  PTFE has a high molecular weight and also low hydrophobicity and high electronegativity. This giv...
Manufacturing Processes  The first step in the manufacturing process is the metal forming process. Molten aluminum is fil...
Cont-  The slabs are then heated in a heating chamber to soften the slabs in order to be shaped. The slabs then go throug...
 The next process is known as the stamping metal process. During this process, the aluminum sheet is stamped by a powerfu...
Cont-  Two-stage power-spray wash and rinse: The uncoated aluminum pans ("aluminum blanks") are sprayed with a mild alkal...
 Rinse and dry: The blanks are rinsed with hot water and air dried to prevent any marking.  Grit blasting: Hard, sharp i...
 Drying and Teflon coating: Once the blanks are dry, they are coated with Teflon by spraying, brushing, or flowing it acr...
Introduction to Non-Stick Pan Local Manufacturer Company  One of the local companies that manufactures non-stick pans in ...
  1. 1. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) LECTURERS PROF. DR. ANDANASTUTI MUCHTAR DR. NABILAH AFIQAH BINTI MOHD RADZUAN DR. NASHRAH HANI BINTI JAMADON GROUP NAME: THE TROUBLE MAKERS
  2. 2. Participants:  1. Amritpal Singh a/l Arvinder Singh  2. Anas Azfar bin Ab Karim  3. Yap Zhen Wei
  3. 3. Product Description: Non-Stick Pan  1. Food has a tendency of sticking to the pan which can be annoying and can be time-consuming to clean.  2. In order to overcome this issue, an appropriate solution would be to produce a pan with a coating that prevents it from acting as an adhesive material to food.  The product should generally be safe and effective in overcoming the problem.
  4. 4. Cont-  A common non stick pan is made of a material known as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which is a material that has a very low coefficient of friction, thus making it perfect for this application.  An added benefit of using non stick pans instead of traditional cookware is that it requires less cooking oil to be used during cooking, which results in healthier cooking.
  5. 5. Materials Used to Manufacture Non-Stick Pans  The surface of a traditional metal pan is ragged and has many microscopic nooks and crannies. When the pan is exposed to heat the pores within the surface enlarge, entrapping food particles which then stick to the surface of the pan when it cools down.  The body of a non-stick pan is typically made out of regular Aluminium.  A non stick pan which has a coating of PTFE does not act the same way as a traditional metal pan. PTFE is a plastic polymer made out of a long chain of atoms bonded together.  There are two atoms that form PTFE which are carbon and fluorine.  PTFE has a very low coefficient of friction. When food particles are exposed to the surface of the non stick pan, they tend to slide off due to the low intermolecular or Van Der Waals forces between the pan and the food particle.
  6. 6. Materials used to manufacture non stick pan  The handles are usually made from stainless steel which is then coated with silicone. Some are also made from phenolic plastic. Silicone is a good thermal insulator and is also able to withstand high temperatures. (Never touch a pan handle without proper insulation)
  7. 7. The Physical and Chemical Properties  Polytetrafluoroethylene(PTFE) is a man-made polymer typically known as Teflon.  PTFE consists of a long chain of carbon atoms with two fluorine atoms bonded to each carbon atom in the chain. The bonds between the carbon atom and fluorine atoms are strong due to the high electronegativity of the fluorine atoms.
  8. 8. Cont-  PTFE is very stable and isn't very reactive to chemical agents.  The chemical reactivity of PTFE is low due to the structure of the polymer as it is impossible for food particles to form bonds with the carbon atoms in the PTFE chain.
  9. 9. The Properties of PTFE  PTFE has a high molecular weight and also low hydrophobicity and high electronegativity. This gives the material a water resistant property.  PTFE also has high thermoplasticity and good dielectric properties, making it a good insulator.  The most crucial and property of utmost importance which makes PTFE so useful in this application is its low coefficient of friction that gives non-stick Teflon pans its signature, non- stick ability.
  10. 10. Manufacturing Processes  The first step in the manufacturing process is the metal forming process. Molten aluminum is filtered to remove contaminants and then flown into vertical rectangular molds where it is cooled to form solid slabs.
  11. 11. Cont-  The slabs are then heated in a heating chamber to soften the slabs in order to be shaped. The slabs then go through the hot rolling process where it goes through heated rollers to form aluminum sheets. The rolling process elongates the slab substantially until it becomes an aluminum sheet. The guides are set to maintain the thickness of the aluminum sheet at half a centimeter during the hot rolling process. The aluminum sheet is then rolled up into a big coil.
  12. 12.  The next process is known as the stamping metal process. During this process, the aluminum sheet is stamped by a powerful hydraulic press machine. This machine cuts the aluminum sheets into round blanks. The round blanks then go through another press machine containing a forming tool which press forces the metal into the desired shape of the frying pan. The resultant shape resembles that of the frying pan. The leftover aluminum is then recycled to form new frying pans. Cont-
  13. 13. Cont-  Two-stage power-spray wash and rinse: The uncoated aluminum pans ("aluminum blanks") are sprayed with a mild alkaline cleaner using a high-pressure hose, then sprayed again with high-pressure hot water. This initial step removes oil and dirt, so the blanks are perfectly clean and ready for blasting.
  14. 14.  Rinse and dry: The blanks are rinsed with hot water and air dried to prevent any marking.  Grit blasting: Hard, sharp iron grit is blasted across the aluminum to roughen its surface, using a centrifuge to disperse it evenly.  Air blasting: This step removes any loose grit.  Washing and rinsing: This step is very similar to the initial two-step cleaning process (stage 1), using the same mild alkaline cleaner, followed by a hot-water rinse.  Deoxidation cleaning: Acids and other cleaning agents restore the bright and shiny appearance of the aluminum. Cont-
  15. 15.  Drying and Teflon coating: Once the blanks are dry, they are coated with Teflon by spraying, brushing, or flowing it across their surface, then air dried.  Sintering: The Teflon coating is "baked" onto the pan at a temperature of around 370–385°C (700–725°F) for about five minutes.  Finally, the complete manufactured body of the pan is attached to its handle which is usually made out of plastic using thermoplastic injection molding by screws and rivets. Cont-
  16. 16. Introduction to Non-Stick Pan Local Manufacturer Company  One of the local companies that manufactures non-stick pans in Malaysia is Lien Yaik Hardware.  The company is based in Seri Kembangan,Selangor  This company was established in June 1977 and started off with traditional methods of sand casting and specialized in the manufacturing of all types of cast grey iron and nodular products.  In recent times,the Lien Yaik Hardware company has started manufacturing cookware under the brand name “SheeLY”.The abbreviation SheelY stands for safe,healthy,everlasting,and environmentally friendly from Lien Yaik.  The non stick pan produced by this local company is the cast iron pan.These pans are claimed to be naturally non stick by the company and can be used to cook using high tempratures safely.
