Corporate Social Responsibilty

C O R P O R AT E S O C I A L R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y ( C S R ) Module IV – I B. Com, University of Calicut
C O R P O R AT E S O C I A L R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y ( C S R ) • Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a self-regul...
Ho W H A T I S C O R P O R A T E S O C I A L R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y ( C S R ) ? • The term corporate social responsib...
• The United Nations Industrial Development Organization notes that the common functions of corporate social responsibilit...
W H Y S H O U L D A C O M PA N Y I M P L E M E N T C S R ? • Many companies view CSR as an integral part of their brand im...
W H AT I S T H E I M PA C T O F C S R ? • The movement toward CSR has had an impact in several domains. For example, many ...
E X A M P L E O F C O R P O R AT E S O C I A L R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y • Long before its initial public offering (IPO)...
C S R A N D I N D I A • The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has released a new order notifying the amendments in the CSR rul...
C O M PA N I E S U N D E R TA K I N G C S R A C T I V I T I E S W I L L H AV E T O S H A R E : Impact Assessment for big C...
S I X C O R E C H A R A C T E R I S T I C S O F C S R (1) voluntary activities that go beyond those prescribed by law, (2)...
C O R P O R AT E C I T I Z E N S H I P • Corporate citizenship refers to a company’s responsibilities toward society. The ...
T H E F I V E S TA G E S O F C O R P O R AT E C I T I Z E N S H I P 1. Elementary 2. Engaged 3. Innovative 4. Integrated 5...
