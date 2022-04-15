Successfully reported this slideshow.

Le Quy Don Technical University

Apr. 15, 2022
Le Quy Don Technical University (LQDTU) is one of the national key universities in Vietnam, which offers multidisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate training in engineering and management.

The University's academic staff today consists of nearly 100 Professors and Associate Professors, about 400 Doctors of Philosophy and Doctors of Science. Among the teaching staff, there is a number of world-class engineering and technology experts.

There has been considerable investment in the University facilities with over 100 modern fundamental and specialized laboratories, as well as well-equipped specialized classrooms… The University offers 12 academic programs for Doctoral degrees, 16 - for Master’s degrees and 14 - for Bachelor’s degrees.

The University also takes an active part in scientific and educational programs and cooperates with national and international partner universities, such as Hanoi University of Science and Technology; Hanoi University of Science/Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Aviation Institute (National Research University); Tsinghua University; Nanjing University of Science and Technology… The University sends staff to England, Australia, Japan… for study at the same time as well.

Le Quy Don Technical University

  1. 1. Le Quy Don Technical University A University since 1966
  2. 2. A National Key University 2
  3. 3. 28/10/1966 Traditional Day of the University 5/1991 Recognized as a National Key University of Vietnam 1/2008 Renamed as Le Quy Don Technical University 3 Our History
  4. 4. Role and Mission Role:  Providing a continuing source of highly qualified specialists and engineers in the field of science and technology.  One of the national key universities in Vietnam, one of the national top universities of science and technology. Mission:  Providing engineers, masters and doctors of science and engineering  Conducting scientific research, technology transfer  Educating foreign students 4
  5. 5. Organization 11 Faculties 03 Institutes 15 Research Centers 41 Departments 138 Laboratories 5
  6. 6. Faculties 1. Physical and Chemical Engineering 2. Information Technology 3. Foreign Languages 4. Mechanical Engineering 5. Special Equipment 6. Vehicle and Energy Engineering 7. Aerospace Engineering 8. Radio-Electronic Engineering 9. Control Engineering 10. Technical Management 11. Social Sciences and Humanities
  7. 7. Institutes  Institute of Simulation Technology  Institute of Techniques for Special Engineering  Institute of System Integration
  8. 8. Research Centers   Center of Advanced Technology  Center for Chemico-Physical Engineering  Center of Information Technology  Center for Computing  Center for Dynamic Mechanics and Driver Training  R&D Center of Aircraft Control Devices and Systems  Center for Mechatronic Design  Center for Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering  Center for Construction Consultancy
  9. 9. Research Centers   Center for Applied Research and Quality Assessment of Construction Products  Center for System Designing  Center for Microcircuit Designing  Center of Foreign Languages  R&D Center of Integrated Systems  Center for Integrated Circuit Design
  10. 10. Training 10  13 Academic programs for Doctoral degrees  19 Academic programs for Master’s degrees  25 Academic programs for Bachelor’s degrees Academic Staff Enrollment  Entrance: About 10,000 undergraduates  Nearly 800 postgraduates  Nearly 100 Professors and Associate Professors  About 400 Doctors of Philosophy and Doctors of Science
  11. 11. Strong Research Groups  Smart Computing Technology  Advance Wireless Information and Communication Technologies  Clean Energy  Research, Design, Manufacturing and Measurement Technologies of Optical, Opto-Electronic and Optical Laser Devices  Mechanical Engineering  Hydrodynamic Techniques  Radar Based on Electronic and Microelectronic Technology  New Energy, Alternative Fuel in Transportation  Design and Construction of Measurement, Control and Signal Processing Systems in the Industry  Artificial intelligence in simulation application  Hardware security and embedded systems  Cyber Security  Robot research and development 11
  12. 12. Laboratories 12 Vehicle and Energy Engineering Radio-Electronic Engineering
  13. 13. Laboratories 13 Simulation Technology
  14. 14. Laboratories 14 Aerospace Engineering System Integration
  15. 15. Laboratories 15 Dynamic Module – Laboratory of Vehicle and Energy Engineering Laboratory of Construction Machinery Hydraulic and Pneumatic Module – Laboratory of Vehicle and Energy Engineering
  16. 16. Laboratories 16 5 Axis CNC Machine
  17. 17. International Cooperation Activities Exchange of students and teaching staff  Exchange of information and experience  Development of joint academic and research programs  Internship  Participation in scientific conferences, workshops, symposia  Conducting joint research projects… 17
  18. 18. Cooperation in education and research with over 170 universities, research institutes and companies from nearly 30 countries in the world (Russia, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Ukraine, Germany, France, Poland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand,…) 18 Partners
  19. 19. Find out more… 19 Connect with us… http://www.lqdtu.edu.vn Tel: (+84) 243 7555706 Fax: (+84) 243 7555706 236 Hoang Quoc Viet, Hanoi, Vietnam inter@lqdtu.edu.vn
  20. 20. Thank you for your attention! 20

