Le Quy Don Technical University (LQDTU) is one of the national key universities in Vietnam, which offers multidisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate training in engineering and management.



The University's academic staff today consists of nearly 100 Professors and Associate Professors, about 400 Doctors of Philosophy and Doctors of Science. Among the teaching staff, there is a number of world-class engineering and technology experts.



There has been considerable investment in the University facilities with over 100 modern fundamental and specialized laboratories, as well as well-equipped specialized classrooms… The University offers 12 academic programs for Doctoral degrees, 16 - for Master’s degrees and 14 - for Bachelor’s degrees.



The University also takes an active part in scientific and educational programs and cooperates with national and international partner universities, such as Hanoi University of Science and Technology; Hanoi University of Science/Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Aviation Institute (National Research University); Tsinghua University; Nanjing University of Science and Technology… The University sends staff to England, Australia, Japan… for study at the same time as well.