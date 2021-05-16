Desktop study guest house

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 DONE BY 19011AA008 19011AA019 19011AA028 19011AA015
Guest House 2
Category: National 3
• Location : Rajasthan, India • Architects : Sanjay Puri and Nimish Shah • Firm : Sanjay Puri Architects • Site area : 300...
Rajasthan 5 Located at the edge of a Shree cement plant in Rajasthan, India.
Rajasthan • Located at the edge of a Shree cement plant in Rajasthan, India. • The site is located near to Shree cement Sa...
• The desert region remains hot and dry throughout the year. • There is hardly little or no rainfall. • During the summer ...
• The home is inspired by traditional architecture, but takes a decidedly modern approach. • Inspired and probably challen...
• The house is designed in response to a climate with long summer months of 45oC average temperature. • The layout is evoc...
• Each of the living spaces is oriented to capture the changing landscape on each side through deeply recessed openings th...
• Angled in different directions with volumetric variation, the house is built almost entirely in exposed concrete creatin...
Public Semi- public Division of spaces Private Dining room Living room Guest rooms Courtyard Rest rooms Terrace Kitchen
14 The House has two seperate entry’s. The main entry for everyone. And guest entry exclusively for guests.
15 KEY PLAN Guest Bedroom Guest Bedroom Guest Bedroom Kitchen combined dining room Living Room Courtyard Courtyard Courtya...
16 ENTRY
17 ENTRY
18 Guest Bedroom Terrace Terrace Stairs Circulation KEY PLAN
21 A solar PV system on the roof works to generate power for use within the home
22 They have used concrete for their elevations.
23 Key Plan
24 The guest room consists of bedroom with attached toilet, dressing room and provided with a verandah. Key Plan
25 Key Plan
26 Key Plan
27 Key Plan
• Built from locally-sourced cement, the materials acts as thermal mass to reduce internal temperatures. • Buried partiall...
INTERIORS • This is a view of a terrace in the building which is in the first floor. 29
INTERIORS • This is a view of a veranda in the guest bedroom. • So, the maximum ventilation in the room is through this ve...
INTERIORS • This is a view of a corridor in the building. • We can notice that air circulation and ventilation ensures the...
EXTERIORS • The exteriors are with the industrial materials like concrete, glass and steel. • The design has the industria...
Courtyard house • The courtyard house responds to the extreme climate conditions of its location. • The layout of the resi...
Courtyard house • Maintenance for the guest house is difficult. • Poor affordability as it can be maintained only by rich ...
Category: International 35
• Location : Iceland. • Architects : Amir Armani Asl , Kiana Ghader • Firm : Armani Architects. • Site area : 10,000 sqft ...
Iceland • The climate is subpolar oceanic. • Annual rainfall is 500 to 1500mm. • The North Atlantic Current makes the clim...
Iceland • The design is highly affected by the project site’s surrounding environment. • Considering that Iceland, and the...
39 THE SITE Located on the east coast of Lake Myvatn in northern Iceland, With views of lava rocks and brich trees set aga...
• The design is inspired by the nature and local environmental potentials, is a response to the environmental issues. 40
• The design plan is inspired by the natural cycle diagram, considering sample design cases of traditional houses built in...
Public Semi- public Division of spaces Private Cafe Reception Guest rooms Communal space Outdoor hot tub Rest room Rest ro...
44
45 Key Plan Cafe Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Services Services Stairs Rest room Hot tub changing room Outd...
48 Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Guest room Services Services Stairs Stairs...
51 Key Plan
52 Key Plan The guest room consists of a bedroom with attached washroom and with balcony The area of a guest room is 87 sq...
53 Key Plan
54 Key Plan
55 Key Plan
• The overall design is developed with special consideration to buildability.. • Their first priority was to use biodegrad...
• The structural form is not only in-line. in-line with the architectural form, it is also low- cost in terms of materials...
• By an extensive study of the native design in the area, they have deployed a sustainable, environment-friendly structura...
60 This is a view of a guest room. We can observe that they have used their local materials for designing the building. Th...
61 We can observe that in important spaces like guest room and hot tub we can see the aurora which attracts the viewers in...
Thermal springs guest house • They have deployed a sustainable, environment-friendly structural form that considers the la...
Thermal springs guest house • Maintenance for the guest house is difficult. • Poor affordability as it can be maintained o...
Thermal springs guest house • This project enlightened our group’s ideology towards buildings. • For example construction ...
×