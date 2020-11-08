Successfully reported this slideshow.
Form 6. Unit 3. Helping about the house. Lesson 1. As busy as a bee. Liudmila Tsvirko Teacher of English Osipovichi School...
do the laundry
do the washing-up
do the cleaning
do the shopping
dust the furniture
make the bed
mop the floors
mow the lawn
pick up the toys
rake the leaves
take out the rubbish
water the plants
Helping about the house.

