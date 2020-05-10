Smart Market Style Guide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brand Guide 2.20.20
Contents Primary Mark 03 Secondary Mark 10 Tertiary Marks 16 Brand Colors 22 Typography 25 Graphic Elements 29 Photography...
Primary Mark Smart Market Brand Guide 3
Primary Mark Primary Mark This is the primary mark of the logo. This version should be used whenever possible for both pri...
Primary Mark Primary Mark Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the reverse...
Primary Mark Black and White For instances where the logo must appear in black and white, please use this outlined version...
Primary Mark Clearing By using the height of the "s" as a basis for standard measurement, clearing space can be created qu...
Primary Mark Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smaller ...
Primary Mark Logo Integrity It’s very important to maintain the legibility and carefully-crafted qualities of the logo thr...
Secondary Mark Smart Market Brand Guide 10
Secondary Mark Secondary Mark This is the secondary version of the logo. It is the preferred version when space dictates a...
Secondary Mark Secondary Mark Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the rev...
Secondary Mark Black and White The secondary version of the logo can easily be presented in black and white in instances w...
Secondary Mark Clearing By using the height of the "s" as a basis for standard measurement, clearing space can be created ...
Secondary Mark Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smalle...
Tertiary Marks Smart Market Brand Guide 16
Tertiary Marks Tertiary Marks The tertiary versions of the logo were crafted to provideadditional options whenvisualizing ...
Tertiary Marks Tertiary Marks Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the rev...
Tertiary Marks Black and White The tertiary versions of the logo can also be presented in black and white in instances whe...
Tertiary Marks Clearing Follow the same clearing space rules as the primary and secondary marks. Smart Market Brand Guide ...
Tertiary Marks Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smalle...
Brand Colors Smart Market Brand Guide 22
Brand Colors Color Palette The color palette includes a mix of neutrals, bright and bold colors. All brand materialsshould...
Brand Colors Color Values Always refer to this chart when building colors into any given communication. This chart outline...
Typography Smart Market Brand Guide 25
Typography Typography These are the type families and weights that are used to style the headlines and communications. Sma...
Typography Typography Both of these typefaces should be used across print and digital media. Please do not manipulate the ...
Gotham Bold works nicely at a small size in all caps to indicate categories. Also consider Gotham Bold for large headlines...
Graphic Elements Smart Market Brand Guide 29
Graphic Elements Iconography These icons should be applied when necessary and maintain the integrity of the proportions pr...
Graphic Elements Pattern 1 This pattern should maintain the integrity of the proportions established here. Opacity, color ...
Graphic Elements Pattern 2 This pattern should maintain the integrity of the proportions established here. Opacity, color ...
Photography Smart Market Brand Guide 33
Photography Photography Shoppers come to Smart Market because of their commitment to providing quality, all-natural produc...
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 35
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 36 *Banners scaled down 25% from proper sizes. Lorum ipsum dolor. BUTTON Dapibus Fer...
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 37
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 38
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 39
Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 40
Smart Market Style Guide
  1. 1. Brand Guide 2.20.20
  2. 2. Contents Primary Mark 03 Secondary Mark 10 Tertiary Marks 16 Brand Colors 22 Typography 25 Graphic Elements 29 Photography 33 Applications 35 Smart Market Brand Guide 2 This document contains guidelines regarding the Smart Market brand elements and how to implement them. The brand guide should be used by designers and marketers as a resource to ensure that the Smart Market brand is displayed consistently and accurately throughout diverse media and marketing. Reference this guide when making decisions about how to visualize the brand so that a cooperative brand style is delivered to our audience.
  3. 3. Primary Mark Smart Market Brand Guide 3
  4. 4. Primary Mark Primary Mark This is the primary mark of the logo. This version should be used whenever possible for both printed and digital collateral. The logo has been carefully developed and should be used exactly as seen here; do not add, alter or remove any graphic elements as this would sacrifice the integrity of the mark. Whenever possible, the logo should be used in full color as seen here. This version works best on a solid white or black colored background. Smart Market Brand Guide 4
  5. 5. Primary Mark Primary Mark Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the reversed color logo should be used. Please ensure that enough contrast is present between the logo and the background color for maximum readability. Smart Market Brand Guide 5
  6. 6. Primary Mark Black and White For instances where the logo must appear in black and white, please use this outlined version of the logo. Smart Market Brand Guide 6
  7. 7. Primary Mark Clearing By using the height of the "s" as a basis for standard measurement, clearing space can be created quickly and effectively at any size. It is crucial that no elements or graphics darker than 5% black encroach on the clearing space so that the logo stands out in all applications. Smart Market Brand Guide 7 smartM A R K E T s s s s X X X X
  8. 8. Primary Mark Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smaller than the minimum sizes as shown here. Smart Market Brand Guide 8 1 inch (72 pixels) minimum 1 inch (72 pixels) minimum
  9. 9. Primary Mark Logo Integrity It’s very important to maintain the legibility and carefully-crafted qualities of the logo throughout all applications. Please refer to this guide when determining usages that may negatively impact the readability or integrity of the logo. The same rules apply to both the secondary and tertiary logos. Smart Market Brand Guide 9 Do not stretch the logo. Do not use the logo in colors outside of the brand palette. Do not add a stroke or extra elements to the logo. Do not lock the logo up with additional information. Do not use the logo on gradients or multi-color backgrounds. Do not place the logo on complex backgrounds that compromise it’s readability. Do not apply effects to the logo. Do not rotate the logo. Do not place on colors with minimal contrast. smartM A R K E T XXX XXX XXX
  10. 10. Secondary Mark Smart Market Brand Guide 10
  11. 11. Secondary Mark Secondary Mark This is the secondary version of the logo. It is the preferred version when space dictates a more vertical application of the logo. It too should maintain the integrity of the proportions established here. Smart Market Brand Guide 11
  12. 12. Secondary Mark Secondary Mark Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the reversed color logo should be used. Please ensure that enough contrast is present between the logo and the background color for maximum readability. Smart Market Brand Guide 12
  13. 13. Secondary Mark Black and White The secondary version of the logo can easily be presented in black and white in instances where this is required. Smart Market Brand Guide 13
  14. 14. Secondary Mark Clearing By using the height of the "s" as a basis for standard measurement, clearing space can be created quickly and effectively at any size. It is crucial that no elements or graphics darker than 5% black encroach on the clearing space so that the logo stands out in all applications. Smart Market Brand Guide 14
  15. 15. Secondary Mark Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smaller than the minimum sizes as shown here. Smart Market Brand Guide 15 0.75 inches (54 pixels) minimum 0.75 inches (54 pixels) minimum
  16. 16. Tertiary Marks Smart Market Brand Guide 16
  17. 17. Tertiary Marks Tertiary Marks The tertiary versions of the logo were crafted to provideadditional options whenvisualizing the brand. Please use these logo marks only as you see them here. Do not add, alter or remove any graphic elements as this would sacrifice the integrity of the marks. Smart Market Brand Guide 17
  18. 18. Tertiary Marks Tertiary Marks Reversed In instances where a single flood color background is preferred over white, the reversed color logo should be used. Please ensure that enough contrast is present between the logo and the background color for maximum readability. Smart Market Brand Guide 18
  19. 19. Tertiary Marks Black and White The tertiary versions of the logo can also be presented in black and white in instances where this is required. Smart Market Brand Guide 19
  20. 20. Tertiary Marks Clearing Follow the same clearing space rules as the primary and secondary marks. Smart Market Brand Guide 20 smartM A R K E T s s s s X X X X smartM A R K E T s s s s X X X X
  21. 21. Tertiary Marks Minimum Size To ensure readability in all applications, it is imperative that the logo is never used smaller than the minimum sizes as shown here. Smart Market Brand Guide 21 0.75 inches (54 pixels) minimum 0.75 inches (54 pixels) minimum 1 inch (72 pixels) minimum 1 inch (72 pixels) minimum
  22. 22. Brand Colors Smart Market Brand Guide 22
  23. 23. Brand Colors Color Palette The color palette includes a mix of neutrals, bright and bold colors. All brand materialsshould only use colors from this palette. Smart Market Brand Guide 23
  24. 24. Brand Colors Color Values Always refer to this chart when building colors into any given communication. This chart outlines the specific color values for Pantone (PMS), CMYK, RGB and HEX. For print applications use PMS or CMYK values. For digital applications use RGB or HEX values. Smart Market Brand Guide 24 PMS Black 6 C PMS Black 6 C C0 M0 Y0 K100 R0 G0 B0 #000000 PMS 7621 C C20 M100 Y100 K13 R178 G31 B36 #B21F24 PMS 367 C C40 M3 Y100 K0 R167 G200 B56 #A7C838 PMS 388 C C13 M2 Y98 K0 R230 G223 B31 #E6DF1F PMS 7409 C C9 M37 Y100 K0 R232 G167 B35 #E8A723 PMS 158 C C0 M63 Y100 K0 R244 G125 B32 #F47D20 PMS 485 C C0 M98 Y100 K0 R238 G36 B36 #EE2424 PMS 354 C C79 M0 Y100 K0 R24 G178 B75 #18B24B White C0 M0 Y0 K0 R255 G255 B255 #FFFFFF
  25. 25. Typography Smart Market Brand Guide 25
  26. 26. Typography Typography These are the type families and weights that are used to style the headlines and communications. Smart Market Brand Guide 26 Gotham Light Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Book Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Medium Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Bold Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Black Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&*
  27. 27. Typography Typography Both of these typefaces should be used across print and digital media. Please do not manipulate the letterforms. Smart Market Brand Guide 27 Starling Book Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Roman Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Bold Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Black Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&* Ultra Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789!@#$%^&*
  28. 28. Gotham Bold works nicely at a small size in all caps to indicate categories. Also consider Gotham Bold for large headlines. Typography Typography Each typeface offers several different weights that, when combined and used at different type sizes, create hierarchy within the messaging of the brand. Smart Market Brand Guide 28 ETIAM PORTA SEM Nullam quis risus eget mollis. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum fusce dapibus. Vivamus sagittis lacusti vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Commodo, tortor mauris condimentum. Etiam porta sem malesuada magna mollis euismod. Donec id elit non mi porta gravida at eget metus. Aenean eu leo quam. Pellentesque ornare sem lacinia quam venenatis vestibulum. Duis mollis, est non commodo luctus, nisi erat porttitor ligula, eget lacinia odio sem nec elit. Vestibulum id ligula porta felis euismod semper. For longer introduction paragraphs and content, try Gotham Light at a large size. Starling Bold can be used to call attention to subhead copy. Gotham Medium is nice for callouts. For body copy and small captions, stick with Starling Book for maximum readability.
  29. 29. Graphic Elements Smart Market Brand Guide 29
  30. 30. Graphic Elements Iconography These icons should be applied when necessary and maintain the integrity of the proportions provided. Any additional icons should be developed in this two- color, illustrative style. Smart Market Brand Guide 30
  31. 31. Graphic Elements Pattern 1 This pattern should maintain the integrity of the proportions established here. Opacity, color and scale can vary depending on usage. Smart Market Brand Guide 31 Blend Mode: Overlay Opacity: 25% Opacity: 100%
  32. 32. Graphic Elements Pattern 2 This pattern should maintain the integrity of the proportions established here. Opacity, color and scale can vary depending on usage. Smart Market Brand Guide 32 Blend Mode: Overlay Opacity: 25% Opacity: 100%
  33. 33. Photography Smart Market Brand Guide 33
  34. 34. Photography Photography Shoppers come to Smart Market because of their commitment to providing quality, all-natural products. The photos should always appear authentic — not overly dramatic or over- produced. In an instance where multiple photos are needed, consider varying the zoom and angles of the shots to create dynamic compositions. Smart Market Brand Guide 34
  35. 35. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 35
  36. 36. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 36 *Banners scaled down 25% from proper sizes. Lorum ipsum dolor. BUTTON Dapibus Fermen Sit Amet Tellus Donec vitae vulputate risus. Sed vestibulum massa in nisi aliquam. Fringilla Ornare Pharetra Cursus Sit Ridiculus Nullam! BUTTON
  37. 37. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 37
  38. 38. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 38
  39. 39. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 39
  40. 40. Applications Smart Market Brand Guide 40

