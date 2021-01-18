Successfully reported this slideshow.
DASA KARYA GERAKAN PRAMUKA KAK BUDI WASESO CALON KETUA KWARTIR NASIONAL GERAKAN PRAMUKA MASA BAKTI 2018-2023 Kendari, Sept...
NAMA : KOMJEN POL (Purn) Drs. BUDI WASESO TTL : SEMARANG, 19 FEBRUARI 1960 JABATAN : DIREKTUR UTAMA PERUM BULOG PENDIDIKAN...
V I S I TERWUJUDNYA PRAMUKA YANG RELEVAN DENGAN KEBUTUHAN ANAK MUDA UNTUK MELAKUKAN PERUBAHAN M I S I MENGARAHKAN DAN MENJ...
Secara inovatif menciptakan dan menggerakkan perubahan bangsa, negara, dan masyarakat. Pramuka Indonesia 3
DASA KARYA GERAKAN PRAMUKA 2018-2023 2018 - 2023 PENGUATAN KWARNAS PENGEMBANGAN PUSDIK & PUSLITBANG MEMPERKUAT HUMAS SENTR...
Karya #1 Penguatan Kwarnas KWARNAS SEBAGAI MITRA STRATEGIS PEMBANGUNAN BANGSA KWARNAS SEBAGAI THINK TANK DAN PENGARAH GERA...
PUSDIK • Menghasilkan tenaga pembina kepramukaan yang kompeten dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan gerakan pramuka memasuki era Re...
Karya #3 Memperkuat HUMAS SEMUA SUMBER DAYA PRAMUKA MEMBANGUN JEJARING KOMUNIKASI SEMUA STAKEHOLDERS PRAMUKA NASIONAL DAN ...
Karya #4 Sentra Perkemahan Modern ▪ Mengembangkan bumi perkemahan yang sudah ada menjadi Sentra Perkemahan Terintegrasi (S...
Karya #5 Manajemen Aset Yang Baik dan Mandiri Secara Finansial ▪ MELAKUKAN MANAJEMEN ASET YANG PROFESIONAL DAN AKUNTABEL U...
Karya #6 Pramuka Agen Perubahan yang SESOSIF SPIRITUAL EMOSIONAL SOSIALINTELEKTUAL FISIK Membangun niilai dasar Kepramukaa...
Karya #7 Pramuka Yang Inovatif dan Kreatif ✓ Membangun Pramuka yang sarat inovasi dan kreasi serta mampu mencerdaskan semu...
One stop service One Stop Service One Stop Service Karya #8 Pramuka Wirausaha Pramuka akan menjadi gerakan kewirausahaan b...
Karya #9 Pramuka Yang Bermasyarakat Gerakan Pramuka harus benar-benar menggerakkan masyarakat Indonesia untuk memperkuat k...
Karya #10 Pramuka Berwawasan dan Gerakan Global MENGEMBANGKAN PERAN AKTIF GERAKAN PRAMUKA DI DUNIA KEPANDUAN INTERNASIONAL...
Selalu dilandasi oleh Pancasila dan UUD 1945 serta disertai semangat bela negara Menguatkan Gerakan Pramuka sebagai salah ...
DASA KARYA
  1. 1. DASA KARYA GERAKAN PRAMUKA KAK BUDI WASESO CALON KETUA KWARTIR NASIONAL GERAKAN PRAMUKA MASA BAKTI 2018-2023 Kendari, September 2018
  2. 2. NAMA : KOMJEN POL (Purn) Drs. BUDI WASESO TTL : SEMARANG, 19 FEBRUARI 1960 JABATAN : DIREKTUR UTAMA PERUM BULOG PENDIDIKAN : UMUM: • SD : 1974 • SMP : 1977 • SMA : 1980 POLRI: • AKPOL : 1984 • SELAPA : 1994 • SESPIM : 2000 • SESPIMTI : 2008 RIWAYAT JABATAN: • KAPOLSEK SERUAI POLDA PAPUA • KAPOLRES BARITO UTARA POLDA KALTENG • KAPOLRESTA PALANGKARAYA POLDA KALTENG • KAROPAMINAL DIVPROPAM POLRI • KAPOLDA GORONTALO • KASESPIM POLRI • KABARESKRIM POLRI • KEPALA BNN • DIREKTUR UTAMA PERUM BULOG DAFTAR RIWAYAT HIDUP 1
  3. 3. V I S I TERWUJUDNYA PRAMUKA YANG RELEVAN DENGAN KEBUTUHAN ANAK MUDA UNTUK MELAKUKAN PERUBAHAN M I S I MENGARAHKAN DAN MENJADIKAN KAUM MUDA SEBAGAI SUBJEK KUNCI PRAMUKA YANG INOVATIF, RELEVAN, DAN YANG MENCIPTAKAN DAN MENGGERAKKAN PERUBAHAN BANGSA, NEGARA, DAN MASYARAKAT INDONESIA PADA ABAD XXI SESUAI MISI SUCI GERAKAN PRAMUKA VISI DAN MISI KWARTIR NASIONAL 2
  4. 4. Secara inovatif menciptakan dan menggerakkan perubahan bangsa, negara, dan masyarakat. Pramuka Indonesia 3
  5. 5. DASA KARYA GERAKAN PRAMUKA 2018-2023 2018 - 2023 PENGUATAN KWARNAS PENGEMBANGAN PUSDIK & PUSLITBANG MEMPERKUAT HUMAS SENTRA PERKEMAHAN MODERN MANAJEMEN ASET YANG BAIK DAN MANDIRI SECARA FINANSIAL PRAMUKA AGEN PERUBAHAN YANG SESOSIF PRAMUKA YANG KREATIF DAN INOVATIF PRAMUKA WIRAUSAHA PRAMUKA BERMASYARAKAT PRAMUKA BERWAWASAN & GERAKAN GLOBAL REVITALISASI ORGANISASI 1 2 3 4 5 GERAKAN KEPRAMUKAAN 6 7 8 9 10 4
  6. 6. Karya #1 Penguatan Kwarnas KWARNAS SEBAGAI MITRA STRATEGIS PEMBANGUNAN BANGSA KWARNAS SEBAGAI THINK TANK DAN PENGARAH GERAKAN PRAMUKA SE- INDONESIA MEMBANGUN TATA KELOLA DAN JEJARING SISTEM INFORMASI KEPRAMUKAAN NASIONAL KWARNAS SEBAGAI SENTRA COMMUNITY INNOVATOR MASYARAKAT 5
  7. 7. PUSDIK • Menghasilkan tenaga pembina kepramukaan yang kompeten dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan gerakan pramuka memasuki era Revolusi Industri 4.0 Karya #2 Pengembangan Pusdik, Puslat & Puslitbang PUSLAT PUSLITBANG • Melatih skill kepramukaan, pionering, LKBB, persandian, tanda medan, P3K, pengetahuan umum, survival, peta dan kompas, teknologi tepat guna untuk masyarakat • Menghasilkan berbagai pemikiran dan pola gerakan kepramukaan yang sesuai dengan tantangan zaman era Revolusi Industri 4.0. • Benchmarking dengan gerakan kepramukaan di negara maju. 6
  8. 8. Karya #3 Memperkuat HUMAS SEMUA SUMBER DAYA PRAMUKA MEMBANGUN JEJARING KOMUNIKASI SEMUA STAKEHOLDERS PRAMUKA NASIONAL DAN INTERNASIONAL PERSAUDARAAN UNIVERSAL 7
  9. 9. Karya #4 Sentra Perkemahan Modern ▪ Mengembangkan bumi perkemahan yang sudah ada menjadi Sentra Perkemahan Terintegrasi (SPT). ▪ Gerakan Pramuka memiliki bumi perkemahan yang layak dan mampu menjadi pendamping Bumi Perkemahan Cibubur. “Kwarnas akan berinvestasi dan berkoordinasi secara bertahap melalui Cabang dan Daerah. 2018-2023 diharapkan minimal ada 5 (lima) SPT di lima pulau besar Indonesia” 8
  10. 10. Karya #5 Manajemen Aset Yang Baik dan Mandiri Secara Finansial ▪ MELAKUKAN MANAJEMEN ASET YANG PROFESIONAL DAN AKUNTABEL UNTUK SEMUA ASET YANG DIMILIKI OLEH GERAKAN PRAMUKA. ▪ MENYELENGGARAKAN PROGRAM PENCARIAN DANA MANDIRI ATAU INDEPENDENT FUNDRAISING PROGRAM BAGI GERAKAN PRAMUKA MULAI DARI GUGUS DEPAN SAMPAI DENGAN KWARTIR NASIONAL UNTUK MEMBENTUK DANA ABADI (ENDOWMENT FUND) ▪ MENGIKUTSERTAKAN KALANGAN INDUSTRI UNTUK DAPAT MEMBERIKAN KONSTRIBUSI NYATA. ▪ MEMBENTUK PROGRAM KEMITRAAN DALAM PENGEMBANGAN SUMBER DAYA PRODUKSI DI LAPANGAN DENGAN MEMANFAATKAN POTENSI ALAM SEKITARNYA. 9
  11. 11. Karya #6 Pramuka Agen Perubahan yang SESOSIF SPIRITUAL EMOSIONAL SOSIALINTELEKTUAL FISIK Membangun niilai dasar Kepramukaan SESOSIF (Spiritual, Emosional, Sosial, Intelektual, dan Fisik) sudah diamanatkan melalui Dwi Satya/ Trisatya dan Dwi Darma/Dasa Darma Membangun Pramuka sebaai sosok yang mandiri, berkarakter, berwawasan, dan siap mengambil peran strategis. Sertifikat Pramuka harus terdaftar secara resmi di instansi pendidikan dan pekerjaan nasional. 10
  12. 12. Karya #7 Pramuka Yang Inovatif dan Kreatif ✓ Membangun Pramuka yang sarat inovasi dan kreasi serta mampu mencerdaskan semua stakeholder. ✓ Membangun program kreatif yang bermuara pada peningkatan kapasitas individu. ✓ Program ini membuat Kwartir juga mampu menjadi pemicu ekonomi kreatif. ✓ Bekerja sama dengan Badan Ekonomi Kreatif (Bekraf). “Pelatihan pembuatan film, penguasaan sosial media, dan desain program adalah beberapa contoh kegiatan penting yang harus dilakukan saat ini.” 11
  13. 13. One stop service One Stop Service One Stop Service Karya #8 Pramuka Wirausaha Pramuka akan menjadi gerakan kewirausahaan berbasis komunitas melalui one stop service (wirausaha Pramuka) yang dikemas dalam kegiatan nyata Program Scoutpreneur ditargetkan akan mengintegrasikan masing-masing one stop service yang mengantarkan peserta didik menjadi lebih baik dan mandiri → Program Wirausaha Pramuka wajib untuk digaungkan 12
  14. 14. Karya #9 Pramuka Yang Bermasyarakat Gerakan Pramuka harus benar-benar menggerakkan masyarakat Indonesia untuk memperkuat kualitas SDM Indonesia → harus terlihat dan dirasakan oleh masyarakat sekitar GERAKAN PRAMUKA HARUS MENDUKUNG PEMANFAATAN SUMBER DAYA ALAM SEBAIK MUNGKIN GERAKAN PRAMUKA HARUS MEMPERKUAT KETAHANAN PANGAN GERAKAN PRAMUKA HARUS MENGHIDUPKAN SENTRA EKONOMI MASYARAKAT KECIL GERAKAN PRAMUKA HARUS MAMPU MENJAGA DAN MEMPERBAIKI LINGKUNGAN HIDUP 13
  15. 15. Karya #10 Pramuka Berwawasan dan Gerakan Global MENGEMBANGKAN PERAN AKTIF GERAKAN PRAMUKA DI DUNIA KEPANDUAN INTERNASIONAL GERAKAN PRAMUKA INDONESIA HARUS BERUSAHA TAMPIL TERDEPAN DAN MEMBERIKAN KONSTRIBUSI POSITIF BAGI BANGSA DI DEPAN DUNIA INTERNASIONAL MAMPU MENEMPATKAN WAKIL-WAKIL TERBAIKNYA DUDUK DI JAJARAN KOMISIONER KEPANDUAN ASEAN, ASIA-PASIFIK, DAN DUNIA GERAKAN PRAMUKA HARUS TAMPIL OPTIMAL BAIK DI TINGKAT ASEAN, ASIA-PASIFIK, DAN INTERNASIONAL MENCALONKAN DIRI UNTUK MENJADI TUAN RUMAH JAMBORE ASIA- PASIFIK, JAMBORE SEDUNIA, MAUPUN KONFERENSI KEPANDUAN ASIA- PASIFIK, DAN KONFERENSI KEPANDUAN SEDUNIA 14
  16. 16. Selalu dilandasi oleh Pancasila dan UUD 1945 serta disertai semangat bela negara Menguatkan Gerakan Pramuka sebagai salah satu pilar Kesatuan NKRI bertujuan mengoptimalkan Gerakan Pramuka Indonesia di era Globalisasi Tetap mempertahankan apa yang baik yang telah dikerjakan sebelumnya P E N U T U P DASA KARYA 15

