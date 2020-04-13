Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ProjectJournal By Olivia Brimhall, Lindsay Phillips, KristenWisneski, & Haley Nabarrete
What and Why?  Our app is a continuation of the UP app, but specifically focusing on improving the user experience and or...
How?  With our improvements to the app users can now find events quicker and tailor events to their specific desires. Use...
ExampleConsumer Pathway
Click on the search bar to bring up the filter area This will then bring up volleyball games that are within the set dates...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Project Journal: UP Events App

46 views

Published on

UP Events App UX Designs

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Project Journal: UP Events App

  1. 1. ProjectJournal By Olivia Brimhall, Lindsay Phillips, KristenWisneski, & Haley Nabarrete
  2. 2. What and Why?  Our app is a continuation of the UP app, but specifically focusing on improving the user experience and organization of the events section.Our app will continue to be called "UP Mobile."  We created it because finding information about specific events and clubs is currently too complicated on the UP app.There are so many icons for events that could be grouped together and there are also some events missing (such as school club events) that we integrated into our improved events section.  We have separated the events page into four main sections which then open to more specific events based on the chosen group.
  3. 3. How?  With our improvements to the app users can now find events quicker and tailor events to their specific desires. Users will be able to filter events by type, day, and time.These improvements help all types of users from new users who are looking for any events to attend and seasoned users that are looking for specific events.  With enhanced organizational measures not only will this part of the app be more appealing to users, but it will also be easier to use with a very clear structure. Currently, users are sent to a page where all events are listed, and users need to manually scroll through all of those to find the event that they want. Users are essentially greeted to a wall of words and forced to view every event even if it doesn't apply to their desires. Our improvements will greatly reduce the time it takes to find events and increase user satisfaction by creating an easier, and cleaner way of navigation.
  4. 4. ExampleConsumer Pathway
  5. 5. Click on the search bar to bring up the filter area This will then bring up volleyball games that are within the set dates that you filtered by Example of Consumer Pathway

×