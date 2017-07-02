CS立体図を自作して公開してみた （しかも全国） 喜多　耕一 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 自己紹介 名前：喜多　耕一 職業：北海道職員
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林 国有林 道有林 民有林
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林
CS立体図との出会い FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
長野県で使ってる CS立体図って知ってますか？ 笠倉信暁さん なにそれ？おいしいの？ 昨年の11月18日
実はこの少し前・・・ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
ブログで某赤い地図の作り方を紹介していた FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
某赤い地図の中の人 赤い地図の作り方を公 開するのをやめてもらえ ませんか FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
公開停止！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
そんなことがあり・・・ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
静岡県オープンデータCS立体図 これはいい！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
教えてもらってすぐにブログで QGISでのCS立体図の作り方を公開 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
戸田さんからもメールがあり 紹介していただき ありがとうございます。 CS立体図は、 自由に利用できます！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
CS立体図は、作り方の公開も 作った地図の公開も自由！ すばらしいイイイイイ！！ 静岡県オープンデータCS立体図 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
それなら！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
CS立体図を作って公開しよう！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
ハイ！作って公開しました 現在は大阪から東です が、どんどん西に増えて いきます FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
羊蹄山 ニセコ連峰 倶知安町は この辺 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
5mメッシュDEMも使っている ので地形もくっきり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 「CS立体図　5mDEM」で検索できます。
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 出所明示で自由に利用することができます。 個人で作ったオープンデータです。
標高DEMデータ（GeoTiff） 必要な範囲 ファイル名に日本語禁止！！ QGISのプロセッシングツールを 使って作ります！ めっちゃ立体！CS立体図 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
標高DEMをレイヤに追加して FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
プロセッシングツールボックスを表示して FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
SAGAの「Slope,aspect,curvature」を選択する FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
出力したい地図にのみチェックを付けて FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 私の場合、曲率計算は 「General Curveture」を選択
「Run」ボタンをクリックするだけで FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 標高DEM
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 傾斜図
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 曲率図
乗算合成すると立体的に！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
みなさんもぜひ作ってみましょう FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
問題点・・・ ニコニコモンズ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
私のパソコンではSAGAの処理 （曲率処理）が重くて、他の作業がで きない FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 なんかCドライブが いっぱいになってる
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 連続で処理すると、Tempフォルダに 一時ファイルがたまりまくる。
CS立体図の作成を自動化！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
QGISには、処理を自動化する 「グラフィカルモデラー」 という機能があります FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
DEMを平滑化します DEMから傾斜図 を作ります 傾斜図を 出力します 平滑化したDEMから 曲率図を作ります 曲率図を出力します FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
②出力ファイルを選択して ①DEMレイヤを選択して ③Runボタンをクリックするだけ
できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
CS立体図のタイル化 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
CS立体図を公開するには、 地図をタイル状に加工します。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
小さい画像をタイル状に並べ て、Webで地図を表現します。 GoogleMapや地理院地図で使 われている手法です。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
タイル加工も QGISで行えます。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
ニコニコモンズ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
QTilesプラグインは、 QGISのマップキャンバスで 表示している地図を そのままタイル地図に することができるんだ！
①タイルの保存先を指定して、 ②タイルを作成する範囲を指定して、 ③ズームレベルを指定して、 ④オプションを指定して、 ⑤Runボタンをクリックすると
タイルができあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
できたタイルはネットにアップします FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
簡単でしょ？ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
パソコンと、 QGISと、 標高DEMと、 時間があれば 簡単にできます。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
CS立体図いいね！ みんなで勉強会しよう！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 wata909
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 Hackpadでまとめてます
QGISでCS立体図を使う FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 利用事例
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 QGISでCS立体図を利用できます。
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 地すべり地形を重ねたりできます
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 道路を重ねたりして 地形を確認することができます
宮崎県のひなたGISで CS立体図をみる FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 利用事例
宮崎県の情報政策課の職員の方が 一人で開発したWebGIS ひなたGIS https://hgis.pref.miyazaki.lg.jp/hinata/hinata.html FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
背景にCS立体図を選ぶことができます FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
MIERUNE地図とのコラボも可能 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
赤いのとならべて表示することも可能 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
３D表示もできる FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
このほか、RESASや統計局e-statなどの データを表示したり、 人口ピラミッドやグラフを表示したりもできます。 日々進化中とのことです。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
みなさんも、CS立体図を 利用してみてください！ そして、暇があれば 自作してみてください。
QGISの解説本を発売 しました！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
QGISを林業で使うための解 説本です！ しかし、QGISの基本操作から 応用編まで、丁寧に解説して いるので、林業に限らず使え ます。 会場でも特別価格で販売して ますよ！
CS立体図の作り方も載ってます
  CS立体図を自作して公開してみた （しかも全国） 喜多　耕一 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  2. 2. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 自己紹介 名前：喜多　耕一 職業：北海道職員
  3. 3. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林
  4. 4. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林 国有林 道有林 民有林
  5. 5. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 北海道の森林
  6. 6. CS立体図との出会い FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  7. 7. 長野県で使ってる CS立体図って知ってますか？ 笠倉信暁さん なにそれ？おいしいの？ 昨年の11月18日
  8. 8. 実はこの少し前・・・ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  9. 9. ブログで某赤い地図の作り方を紹介していた FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  10. 10. 某赤い地図の中の人 赤い地図の作り方を公 開するのをやめてもらえ ませんか FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  11. 11. 公開停止！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  12. 12. そんなことがあり・・・ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  13. 13. 静岡県オープンデータCS立体図 これはいい！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  14. 14. 教えてもらってすぐにブログで QGISでのCS立体図の作り方を公開 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  15. 15. 戸田さんからもメールがあり 紹介していただき ありがとうございます。 CS立体図は、 自由に利用できます！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  16. 16. CS立体図は、作り方の公開も 作った地図の公開も自由！ すばらしいイイイイイ！！ 静岡県オープンデータCS立体図 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  17. 17. それなら！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  18. 18. CS立体図を作って公開しよう！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  19. 19. ハイ！作って公開しました 現在は大阪から東です が、どんどん西に増えて いきます FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  20. 20. 羊蹄山 ニセコ連峰 倶知安町は この辺 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  21. 21. 5mメッシュDEMも使っている ので地形もくっきり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  22. 22. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 「CS立体図　5mDEM」で検索できます。
  23. 23. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 出所明示で自由に利用することができます。 個人で作ったオープンデータです。
  24. 24. 標高DEMデータ（GeoTiff） 必要な範囲 ファイル名に日本語禁止！！ QGISのプロセッシングツールを 使って作ります！ めっちゃ立体！CS立体図 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  25. 25. 標高DEMをレイヤに追加して FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  26. 26. プロセッシングツールボックスを表示して FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  27. 27. SAGAの「Slope,aspect,curvature」を選択する FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  28. 28. 出力したい地図にのみチェックを付けて FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 私の場合、曲率計算は 「General Curveture」を選択
  29. 29. 「Run」ボタンをクリックするだけで FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  30. 30. できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  31. 31. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 標高DEM
  32. 32. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 傾斜図
  33. 33. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 曲率図
  34. 34. 乗算合成すると立体的に！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  35. 35. みなさんもぜひ作ってみましょう FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  36. 36. 問題点・・・ ニコニコモンズ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  37. 37. 私のパソコンではSAGAの処理 （曲率処理）が重くて、他の作業がで きない FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  38. 38. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 なんかCドライブが いっぱいになってる
  39. 39. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 連続で処理すると、Tempフォルダに 一時ファイルがたまりまくる。
  40. 40. CS立体図の作成を自動化！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  41. 41. QGISには、処理を自動化する 「グラフィカルモデラー」 という機能があります FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  42. 42. DEMを平滑化します DEMから傾斜図 を作ります 傾斜図を 出力します 平滑化したDEMから 曲率図を作ります 曲率図を出力します FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  43. 43. ②出力ファイルを選択して ①DEMレイヤを選択して ③Runボタンをクリックするだけ
  44. 44. できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  45. 45. CS立体図のタイル化 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  46. 46. CS立体図を公開するには、 地図をタイル状に加工します。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  47. 47. 小さい画像をタイル状に並べ て、Webで地図を表現します。 GoogleMapや地理院地図で使 われている手法です。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  48. 48. タイル加工も QGISで行えます。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  49. 49. ニコニコモンズ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  50. 50. QTilesプラグインは、 QGISのマップキャンバスで 表示している地図を そのままタイル地図に することができるんだ！
  51. 51. ①タイルの保存先を指定して、 ②タイルを作成する範囲を指定して、 ③ズームレベルを指定して、 ④オプションを指定して、 ⑤Runボタンをクリックすると
  52. 52. タイルができあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  53. 53. できたタイルはネットにアップします FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  54. 54. できあがり！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  55. 55. 簡単でしょ？ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  56. 56. パソコンと、 QGISと、 標高DEMと、 時間があれば 簡単にできます。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  57. 57. CS立体図いいね！ みんなで勉強会しよう！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 wata909
  58. 58. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 Hackpadでまとめてます
  59. 59. QGISでCS立体図を使う FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 利用事例
  60. 60. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 QGISでCS立体図を利用できます。
  61. 61. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 地すべり地形を重ねたりできます
  62. 62. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 道路を重ねたりして 地形を確認することができます
  63. 63. 宮崎県のひなたGISで CS立体図をみる FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017 利用事例
  64. 64. 宮崎県の情報政策課の職員の方が 一人で開発したWebGIS ひなたGIS https://hgis.pref.miyazaki.lg.jp/hinata/hinata.html FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  65. 65. FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  66. 66. 背景にCS立体図を選ぶことができます FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  67. 67. MIERUNE地図とのコラボも可能 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  68. 68. 赤いのとならべて表示することも可能 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  69. 69. ３D表示もできる FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  70. 70. このほか、RESASや統計局e-statなどの データを表示したり、 人口ピラミッドやグラフを表示したりもできます。 日々進化中とのことです。 FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  71. 71. みなさんも、CS立体図を 利用してみてください！ そして、暇があれば 自作してみてください。
  72. 72. QGISの解説本を発売 しました！！ FOSS4G Hokkaido 2017
  73. 73. QGISを林業で使うための解 説本です！ しかし、QGISの基本操作から 応用編まで、丁寧に解説して いるので、林業に限らず使え ます。 会場でも特別価格で販売して ますよ！
  74. 74. CS立体図の作り方も載ってます

