JSSUG Azure SQL Analytics

  1. 1. Azure SQL Analytics: Monitor Azure SQL Databases Kenichiro Nakamura Sr. Software Engineer
  2. 2. Azure SQL Analytics
  3. 3. https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/azure- monitor/insights/azure-sql Azure SQL Analytics の仕組み
  4. 4. Azure Monitor
  5. 5. データ クエリ 可視化
  6. 6. Azure とオンプレミス環境からテレメトリ データを収集、分析し、データに基 づいて行動を起こします。Azure Monitor を使用すると、アプリケーションの パフォーマンスと可用性を最大限に高め、問題を数秒で事前に特定できます。
  7. 7. データ クエリ 可視化 アラート
  8. 8. ログとメトリック ログ メトリック
  9. 9. Quick Tour Azure Monitor
  10. 10. Log Analytics Workspace
  11. 11. データ クエリ 可視化 Kusto
  12. 12. Azure SQL Database からデータを送信 Azure SQL Database および SQL Managed Instance 診断テレメト リのストリーミング エクスポートを構成する https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/azure-sql/database/metrics- diagnostic-telemetry-logging-streaming-export-configure?tabs=azure- portal
  13. 13. 格納したデータの可視化 - Azure SQL Analytics - Power BI - Kusto - Others
  14. 14. Demo 2 Azure SQL Analytics

