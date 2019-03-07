Successfully reported this slideshow.
Web Based Claim Processing System Project Group:2 Developed By: Mr. Kavankumar Nileshkumar Solanki Mr.Vrajkumar Hasmukhbha...
Project Profile • Project Name: Web Based Claim Processing System • Front End: Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 • Middle End: ...
Index Sr No. Topic Description Page No 01 Project Definition 4 02 Need of the System 5 03 Project Module List 6 04 Diagram...
Project Definition • A claim is a legal action to obtain money, property, or the enforcement of a right against another pa...
Need of the System • Expand the organization’s s geographic reach beyond the current physical location. • Integrate all em...
Project Modules List • Client • CPD-Claim Processing Department
Project Modules 1. Client • Able to login into the site • Able to Apply for new claim. • Able to view status of old claim ...
Continue…… 2. CPD: - Claims Processing Department • Able to manage the employee, add, edit employee details. • Must able t...
1. Use Case Diagram
System Use Case Diagram
2.Activity Diagram
Database Used
1. Client_Data Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Id Int Identification ID Name VarChar 50 Not Null Client...
2. Claim_Data Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Claimid Varchar 20 Primary Key Claim Id Userid Varchar 50...
3. db_log Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Id Int - Identical Unique ID Uid Varchar 50 Not Null , Refere...
4. db_Query Column Name DataType Size Constraints Description ID Int - Identical ID Name Varchar 50 Not Null Name Email Va...
5. db_status Column Name DataType Size Constraints Claim_id Varchar 20 Not Null References Claim_Data(claimid) Client_Name...
6. Medical Column Name DataType Size Constraints ID Int - Identity Speciality Varchar 60 Not Null Min_Amount Numeric 10,2 ...
Design Of Input Screens 1. Sign Up:-Page for Register to WCPS. 2. Sign In:-Page for Log In into WCPS. 3. Forget Password:-...
Design Of Output Screens 1. Profile:- Display the Information About Signed In Person. 2. Claim Status:-Show the Current St...
Sign Up Page :-
Sign In Page:-
Forget Password:-
Change Password
Manage Claim
Register/ File new Claim
Add New Claim
Update Profile
Profile
Claim Status
Client List
Claim List
Client Suggestion/Query
Limitation  This Web Site used for Online Medical Claim. It not provides the functionality for All the other kind of clai...
Proposed Enhancement • This project was developed to fulfill user requirement; however there are lots of scope to improve ...
Bibliography 1. Websites • Following websites are referring to create this project reports. – http://www.google.com – http...
  1. 1. Web Based Claim Processing System Project Group:2 Developed By: Mr. Kavankumar Nileshkumar Solanki Mr.Vrajkumar Hasmukhbhai Parekh Project Guided By: Mr. Rohan Patel
  2. 2. Project Profile • Project Name: Web Based Claim Processing System • Front End: Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 • Middle End: C# • Back End: MS SQL Server 2005 • Group Members: 1. Kavankumar N. Solanki 2. Vrajkumar H. Parekh • Project Guide: Rohan Patel
  3. 3. Index Sr No. Topic Description Page No 01 Project Definition 4 02 Need of the System 5 03 Project Module List 6 04 Diagrams 4.1Use Case Diagram 11 4.2Activity Diagram 13 05 Database Layout 17 06 List of Input Screens 24 07 List of Output Screens 15 08 Limitations 38 09 Enhancements 39 10 Bibliography 40 11 QnA 41
  4. 4. Project Definition • A claim is a legal action to obtain money, property, or the enforcement of a right against another party. The legal document which carries a claim is called a Statement of Claim. • Individuals who take out home, life, health, or automobile insurance policies must maintain regular payments called premiums to the insurers. • Most of the time these premiums are used to settle another person's insurance claim or to build up the available assets of the insurance company. • But occasionally an accident will happen which causes real financial damage, such as an automobile or a work-related accident. At this point the injured policy holder has the right to file an insurance claim in order to receive money from the insurance company.
  5. 5. Need of the System • Expand the organization’s s geographic reach beyond the current physical location. • Integrate all employees worldwide by using an online site process, and shorten the overall claim process. • More transparent process of claim processing. • Online status updation, Employee can view the status of his/her claim online. • No additional and specific system requirement to operate the WCPS site.
  6. 6. Project Modules List • Client • CPD-Claim Processing Department
  7. 7. Project Modules 1. Client • Able to login into the site • Able to Apply for new claim. • Able to view status of old claim details. • Change Password.
  8. 8. Continue…… 2. CPD: - Claims Processing Department • Able to manage the employee, add, edit employee details. • Must able to approve / reject claim. • Must able to view status of claim details.
  9. 9. 1. Use Case Diagram
  10. 10. System Use Case Diagram
  11. 11. 2.Activity Diagram
  12. 12. Database Used
  13. 13. 1. Client_Data Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Id Int Identification ID Name VarChar 50 Not Null Client Name Email VarChar 50 Not Null E Mail ID Mobile Numeric 12,0 Not Null Mobile Number Dob Varchar 18 Not Null Date of Birth Age Numeric 3,0 Not Null Age Desg VarChar 20 Not Null Designation Dept VarChar 20 Not Null Department Salary Numeric 8,2 Not Null Salary Address Varchar MAX Not Null Address Gender Varchar 07 Not Null Gender Userid Varchar 50 Primary Key User ID Password Varchar 16 Not Null Password Type_user Varchar 8 Not Null User Type
  14. 14. 2. Claim_Data Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Claimid Varchar 20 Primary Key Claim Id Userid Varchar 50 References Client_Data(use rid) User ID Client_name Varchar 50 Not Null Client Name Claim_type Varchar 50 Not Null Claim Specification Claim_amount Numeric 10,2 Not Null Claim Amount Age Numeric 3,0 Not Null Age Mobile Numeric 12,0 Not null Mobile number Email Varchar MAX Not Null E Mail ID Patient_name Varchar 50 Not Null Patient Name Sex Varchar 07 Not Null Gender Address Varchar Max Not Null Address Pincode Numeric 07 Not Null Pincode Ins_cmp Varchar 50 Not Null Insurance Company Name Hospitalization_ Duration Numeric 2,0 Not Null Hospitalization Duration P_cnt Numeric 12,0 Null Patient Contect No Relation Varchar 20 Not Null Relation with Claim Holder
  15. 15. 3. db_log Column Name Data Type Size Constraints Description Id Int - Identical Unique ID Uid Varchar 50 Not Null , References Client_Data(use rid) User ID Log_time Date - Not Null Log In Time
  16. 16. 4. db_Query Column Name DataType Size Constraints Description ID Int - Identical ID Name Varchar 50 Not Null Name Email Varchar 50 Not Null Email Id Query Varchar MAX Not Null Question or Problem
  17. 17. 5. db_status Column Name DataType Size Constraints Claim_id Varchar 20 Not Null References Claim_Data(claimid) Client_Name Varchar 50 Not Null Claim_Status Varchar 9 Not Null Userid Varchar 50 Not Null References Client_Data(userid)
  18. 18. 6. Medical Column Name DataType Size Constraints ID Int - Identity Speciality Varchar 60 Not Null Min_Amount Numeric 10,2 Not Null Max_Dur Varchar 5 Not Null
  19. 19. Design Of Input Screens 1. Sign Up:-Page for Register to WCPS. 2. Sign In:-Page for Log In into WCPS. 3. Forget Password:-Page for Reset Password in Case of Not Remember the Password. 4. Change Password:-Facility to Alter the Pre-Existing Password after Sign In Successfully. 5. Manage Claim:-Page for Approving/Rejecting Claims. 6. Register/ File Claim:-Add or Apply for New Claim To CPD.
  20. 20. Design Of Output Screens 1. Profile:- Display the Information About Signed In Person. 2. Claim Status:-Show the Current Status of Pre- Filed Claims. 3. Client Data:-List of all Registered Clients. See by only Admin(CPD). 4. Claim Log: Display Claim Filed by Client.
  21. 21. Sign Up Page :-
  22. 22. Sign In Page:-
  23. 23. Forget Password:-
  24. 24. Change Password
  25. 25. Manage Claim
  26. 26. Register/ File new Claim
  27. 27. Add New Claim
  28. 28. Update Profile
  29. 29. Profile
  30. 30. Claim Status
  31. 31. Client List
  32. 32. Claim List
  33. 33. Client Suggestion/Query
  34. 34. Limitation  This Web Site used for Online Medical Claim. It not provides the functionality for All the other kind of claim processing.  This site is currently in just study phase or we can say that currently it is under the process of assembling all other claims.  It provides just static or single CPD workflow, so it is not sufficient for multifunctional CPDs.  It has some issues with the claim amounts and some other claim related queries like it has only one claim file form.  So if some other (NRI) try to file Claim some field will be fuzzy for himher.
  35. 35. Proposed Enhancement • This project was developed to fulfill user requirement; however there are lots of scope to improve the performance of the Web Based Claims Processing System (WCPS) in the area of user interface, database performance, and query processing time. Etc. • So there are many things for future enhancement of this project. The future enhancements that are possible in the project are as follows. – Linking and integration of other online web sites. – Integration with other legacy accounting database through Web Services – Connection to third-party OLAP applications – In the area of data security and system security. – Provide more online tips and help. – To optimize the query which is embedded in the system.
  36. 36. Bibliography 1. Websites • Following websites are referring to create this project reports. – http://www.google.com – http://www.microsoft.com – http://www.programmer2programmer.net – http://www.codeproject.com 2. Books • Following books and ebook are used to complete this project reports. – Mastering C# (Paperback) – SQL Server Bible (Paperback) – .NET Black Book (Paperback) – Professional C#, 2nd Edition (Paperback) – Professional ASP.NET (Paperback)

