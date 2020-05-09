Final project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  FA 102D: Design for Smartphones and iPads
  Cohort: Chemistry Department Students
Chemistry Lounge Characteristics: • Part of H. Berliner Hall • Available to all students and faculty • Place to study, socialize, get help, and stay between classes
  3. 3. Design for Smartphones and iPads | Kat Arenas
  4. 4. Design for Smartphones and iPads | Kat Arenas
  Observation Summary
• Place for students to do work and study • Students can buy snacks/drinks or heat up food in the microwave • Computers and printer available • Students help each other with work
  Observation Summary
• Dynamic between work and socialization • Many students appear stressed and/or tired • Safe place to leave belongings
  Unmet Needs
• A completely quiet place for students doing work • An appropriate environment for socialization of others not wanting to do homework • A private area for tutoring or getting help with coursework
  Application Concept
An environment focused online hub that allows students to check in the time they will be in the chem lounge, and their purpose for being there, whether it be doing homework, socializing and relaxing, or tutoring. Others can decide if the environment is somewhere they want to be in at the moment.
  Naming the Application •Chemistry •Hub •Democracy "Chemocracy"
  Ideation Session Ideas
• Color-coordinated display for purpose of being in the chem lounge • Notification system • Live feed of how many people are currently in the chem lounge • Diagram of table and seats available • Friends list • Point system
  11. 11. Design for Smartphones and iPads | Kat Arenas
  Data Privacy and Digital Footprints
Considerations: • Link-ability to Hofstra Portal • Data saving for user engagement • Usage tracking for statistical data Concerns: • Individual data tracking • User information leakage to 3rd parties • Location tracking
  App Research: Quizlet
<< This is the home screen, where the user is able to see all of their sets and folders for different topics. >> On this page, users can begin to create a study set. This imitates online flashcards, where there is a term and definition.
  App Research: Quizlet
<< On this page, users can search for already existing study sets that other users have made. >> This page displays the options a user can choose for learning the material in the study set.
  App Research: Fandango
<< The spotlight is the opening screen, which displays popular movies that the user may be interested in seeing. >> This page shows the current movies playing in theaters, with upcoming movies in the following tab.
  App Research: Fandango
<< The screen displays nearby theaters, depending on the user's location. The user can also search for a specific theater. >> This page shows a specific theater and the shows playing, as well as their times. The user can also see the movies playing on a different day at this theater.
  App Research: AirBnb
<< The home screen offers a search bar to begin planning the user's vacation, as well as options for stays, experiences, and adventures. >> This page is a quick and easy access for saved stays or experiences that the user may want to book for later on.
  App Research: AirBnb
<< The trips page displays the user's upcoming trips, as well as past trips, in case they would like to revisit past stays. >> The inbox is a page where users can see all of their interactions with their hosts. They can start a message on this page.
  App Research: Jet Blue
<< This page displays the user's upcoming and past trips. It's a quick access to look at a trip's details. >> This page allows users to check into their flight, enabling them to skip the line at the airport.
  App Research: Jet Blue
<< On this page, users can book flights straight from their phone in an easy manner. It's simple for users to search departing/arriving airports. >> The inflight accessories page enables users to look at things they can do while on their flight, such as watch complimentary movies or order snacks.
  App Research: Nextdoor
<< On the home page, users can see an active feed of the most recent posts from their neighbors. >> The sale page displays different items that other users want to sell. The user can browse the selection of on sale items here.
  App Research: Nextdoor
<< The businesses page enables the user to search restaurants or different services around in their area. >> On this page, users can look at their address book, or invite their friends to join the Nextdoor app.
  Logo Inspiration
Chemistry Hub Democracy
  Logotype
  Home Screen
• Displays live feed of amount of people currently in the lounge • Shows who's currently in the lounge • Color-coordinated display of different people and why they're there • Bar at bottom to access other pages
  Notifications Screen
• New friend notification • Alerts for empty lounge • Alerts for your ideal lounge atmosphere • New message notification
  Profile Screen
• Displays personal points • Displays photo id and 700# • Shows amount of friends you have • Shows past statistics on your personal use of the lounge
  Visual Scenario
Kat checks to see what the atmosphere is like in the Chemistry Lounge using the app.
  Visual Scenario
Kat sees how busy the Chemistry Lounge is, and notices that most of the students there are socializing.
  Visual Scenario
Kat decides that she won't be able to get any work done in the Chem Lounge right now, so she goes to the library instead.
  Wireframes
<App Logo> <App Logo> <Live Feed of Current # of People> Color-coordinated display of current people in the lounge and their reason for being there Check into the Chem Lounge Chem Lounge <Clock> <Profile><Messages> <Home Icon> <Notifications> <Settings> <App Logo> <Live Feed of Current # of People> Compose New Message <Unread Messages> Chem Lounge <Clock> <Profile><Messages> <Home Icon> <Notifications> <Settings> <Past Messages> Splash Screen Home Screen Messages
  Wireframes
Profile Screen Notifications Screen <App Logo> <Live Feed of Current # of People> <Photo ID> Past Statistics on Use of the Lounge Chem Lounge <Clock> <Profile><Messages> <Home Icon> <Notifications> <Settings> 700# # Of Friends # of Personal Points <App Logo> <Live Feed of Current # of People> <New Messages Notifications> <Friend Requests Notifications> <Empty Lounge Alerts> <Ideal Lounge Atmosphere Alerts> Chem Lounge <Clock> <Profile><Messages> <Home Icon> <Notifications> <Settings>
  Splash Screen
Splash Screen Chemocracy
  Final Screens
Splash Screen Home Screen Messages
  Final Screens
Profile Screen Notifications Screen

×