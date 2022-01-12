Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9
Engineering
Jan. 12, 2022
17 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Energy Audit For Household Applications

Download to read offline

Engineering
Jan. 12, 2022
17 views

Learn all about Home Energy Audit:

Implement immediate no- and low-cost improvements for lighting, heating, electricity, insulation, water use, and more

Identify and modify the most costly appliances in your home

Reduce carbon emissions

Develop a personal energy plan

Determine how and when to contract your green renovation

Understand ratings, standards, and conversions

Fund your green home improvement projects and take advantage of grants, rebates, and tax incentives

This Complete Guide Includes:

Introduction

Energy

Energy Audit

Do-It-Yourself-Energy-Audit

Energy Audit Tools

Recommendations for Energy Conservation and low power consumption in Home:

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Energy Audit For Household Applications

  1. 1. HOME ENERGY AUDIT
  2. 2. Chapter- 1 Introduction Introduction In India the energy conservation is very much essential as the demand in the society is increasing day by day, looking over the scenario, electrical energy audit is done. It is a process of checking how energy is used and identifying the areas where wastage can be minimized. Energy audit consists of several tasks which can be carried out depending on the type of the audit and the function of the audited facility. It starts with a review of the historical data on energy consumption, which can be compiled from the electricity bills. Energy Audit is the key to a systematic approach for decision making in the area of energy management. Energy audit is the compass, which tells what to do, when to do, at what cost and for what benefit?
  3. 3. Chapter-2 Energy What is Energy? Energy is the ability to do work Scientists define energy as the ability to do work. Modern civilization is possible because people have learned how to change energy from one form to another and then use it to do work. People use energy to walk and bicycle, to move cars along roads and boats through water, to cook food on stoves, to make ice in freezers, to light our homes and offices, to manufacture products, and to send astronauts into space. There are many different forms of energy, including  Heat  Light  Motion  Electrical  Chemical  Gravitational
  4. 4. Chapter-3 Energy Audit What is Energy Audit? An energy audit is an inspection survey and an analysis of energy flows for energy conservation in a building. It may include a process or system to reduce the amount of energy input into the system without negatively affecting the output. In commercial and industrial real estate, an energy audit is the first step in identifying opportunities to reduce energy expense and carbon footprint. According to Energy Conservation Act-2001, Energy audit is defined as “the verification, monitoring and analysis of use of energy including submission of technical report containing recommendation for improving energy efficiency with cost benefit analysis and an action plan to reduce energy consumption”. Energy audit helps in energy cost optimization, energy pollution control, energy safety measures and suggest appropriate methods to improve operating practices without affecting the quality of system. Energy audit shows to the management the realistic scope for fuel savings and helps in allocation of energy resources. The effective energy audit helps in the following ways.  to monitor the energy consumption.
  5. 5.  to measure the thermal and overall energy efficiency.   to reduce and pinpoint the wastage.  to workout heat balance and mass balance and time consumption.  to reduce the overall cost and increase the profitability.  To replace energetically inefficient equipments.  to involve the substitution of fuels.  to determine the effectiveness of the present energy utilization              Click Here To Get Complete Guide
  6. 6. Essential Energy Audit Equipment: 1. Tape measure: 2. Infrared Thermometer: 3. 4. 5. 3. Multi meter :
  7. 7. Independent Energy Conservation for Household: ROOFTOP SOLAR: The overall story of India’s solar power sector is one of extraordinary growth. India has grown its solar power capacity from 2.5 GW in 2014 to almost 36 GW today. Of this, over 30 GW capacity is generated by ground- mounted solar power plants, such as the Bhadla solar park in Rajasthan and the Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka — both developed by the Government of India under the National Solar Mission — among others. Click Here To Get Complete Guide
  8. 8. Conclusion Energy Audit deals with verification, monitoring and analysis of use of energy including submission of technical report containing recommendations for improving Energy Efficient with cost benefit analysis and an action plan to reduce energy consumption. Energy Saving is a Social Responsibility for every individual. In this paper we have analysis of the amount of wattage consumed by different devices and suggested necessary replacements and showed the net savings. By this analysis, if we implement Energy Efficient Equipment we can conserve a lot of power being wastage with current devices without disturbing the output and we can use it for some other devices. By using Energy Efficient Devices we can save and reduce shortage of Power and can reduce power inflation. And by Do-it-yourself Home Energy Audit helps in identifies amount of wastage energy so that we can prevent the waste of energy.

Learn all about Home Energy Audit: Implement immediate no- and low-cost improvements for lighting, heating, electricity, insulation, water use, and more Identify and modify the most costly appliances in your home Reduce carbon emissions Develop a personal energy plan Determine how and when to contract your green renovation Understand ratings, standards, and conversions Fund your green home improvement projects and take advantage of grants, rebates, and tax incentives This Complete Guide Includes: Introduction Energy Energy Audit Do-It-Yourself-Energy-Audit Energy Audit Tools Recommendations for Energy Conservation and low power consumption in Home:

Views

Total views

17

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×