Enterepreneurship course

Feb. 05, 2022
Enterepreneurship course

  1. 1. Entrepreneurship Development and Training Author Dr. Marus Eton Department of Business, Faculty of Arts and Social Science, Kabale University, Kabale, Uganda Publication Month and Year: November 2019 Pages: 121 E-BOOK ISBN: 978-81-943354-1-2 Academic Publications C-11, 169, Sector-3, Rohini, Delhi Website: www.publishbookonline.com Email: publishbookonline@gmail.com Phone: +91-9999744933
  2. 2. Entrepreneurship Development and Training Author Dr. Marus Eton (PhD) Dr. Eton Marus (PhD) comes with vast working experience in academia. He is a dynamic, self-motivated professional with multi-disciplinary academic background with professional proficiency in the areas of Finance and Accounts, Business, Monitoring and Evaluation. He is a Lecturer at Kabale University in the department of Business. He has Doctorate in Business Administration with specialty in (Finance). He has additional qualifications in areas of Financial Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Accounting, and marketing. He is an accomplished scholar and researcher. He has made a number of publications in peer reviewed journals. He has presented papers in international Conferences and renowned consultant in business and research. He has wide experience in lecturing at higher institution of learning. The Author lives in Uganda. eton.marus@gmail.com. emarus@kab.ac.ug 256772880149/256701304416
  3. 3. Entrepreneurship Development and Training Course Description The Entrepreneurship course is a dynamic course designed to inspire and engage learners in the fundamental aspects of an entrepreneurial mindset and the unlimited opportunities it can provide. This course will empower learners through entrepreneurial thinking and immerse them in entrepreneurial experiences that will enable them to be creative and innovative. Furthermore, the course will expose learners on the application of entrepreneurship skills. Thus, creating and managing viable enterprises. Course objective To equip students with innovative and creative skills in the business environment. Learning outcomes By the end of this course, a student should be able to i) Develop critical thinking skills that will enable them to identify and evaluate entrepreneurial opportunities, manage risks and learn from the results. ii) Analyze the process that enables entrepreneurs with limited resources to transform a simple idea into a sustainable success. iii) Establish goals, identify resources and determine the steps required to start and manage a business. iv) Demonstrate and interact with local entrepreneurs and business owners within their own communities. v) Develop a business plan for starting up a business Detailed Course outline 1. Introduction 10hours  Introduction to entrepreneurship  The concept of entrepreneurship  The entrepreneur and entrepreneurial characteristics  Entrepreneurial success
  4. 4. 2. Environmental analysis 15hours  Introduction to environmental analysis  Internal environmental analysis  External environmental analysis  Challenges in industrial analysis 3. Creativity and innovation 10hours  Purposeful innovation  Sources of innovative opportunity  The bright idea  Principles of innovation 4. Starting a business 10hours  Feasibility study  Business plan  Implementation follow up  Control of the business project
  5. 5. Contents S. No. Chapters Page No. 1. Entrepreneurship Development and Training 01-25 2. Types/Classification of Entrepreneurs 26-39 3. The Entrepreneurial Process 40-51 4. Small Business in Uganda 52-60 5. Creativity and Innovation 61-74 6. Environmental Analysis 75-85 7. Feasibility Study 86-95 8. Introduction to A Business Plan 96-115 9. Entrepreneurship Development 116-121
  6. 6. Page | 1 Chapter - 1 Entrepreneurship Development and Training Introduction An entrepreneur refers to the person or persons who undertake the task and risk of organizing other factors of production (land labor and capital). He is the coordinator or mobilizer, a risk taker, innovator and decision maker. The entrepreneur therefore organizes natural resources and capital goods for production to take place. This is done in anticipation of demand and supply. Entrepreneurship is a process of creating something different with value by devoting the necessary time and effort or entrepreneurship is the process of creating incremental wealth. Characteristics of Entrepreneurs i) They are risk bearers that are; they risk their capital against uncertainties in business. ii) They are enterprising that is; have the courage and willingness to do new things. iii) They are creative and innovative that is; they bring about new ideas and things. iv) They are decision makers i.e. they are good and quick at deciding. v) They are mobilizes that is are able to bring together the resources (land, labor and capital) for production. vi) Good planning i.e. should be good at determining in advance what, when, where, and how to produce something. vii) Patient, this is the ability to persevere and be diligent i.e. to endure all kinds of business problem. viii)Restless. they don’t rest unless their dreams come true ix) Independence that is they are free from control, support or influence of others.
  7. 7. Page | 2 x) Have the need for achievement xi) They are ambitious. xii) They always want to win. Problems Faced by Entrepreneurs  Taxation by the government.  Government intervention by nationalizing and fixing prices.  There is political pressure.  Competition for the market.  Lack of infrastructure for easy distribution of goods and services.  Fluctuating demand and supply situations which in turn affect planning of what, when, where and how to produce.  Insufficient profits.  High inflationary tendencies.  Insufficient financial services and loan funds are low. Importance of Entrepreneurship i) It leads to employment opportunities both for the entrepreneur and those who help him ii) It contributes a lot to government revenue in form of taxes. iii) Entrepreneurship utilizes those resources that would otherwise be redundant. iv) It helps to maintain constant flow of goods and services. v) Provision of a variety of commodities to consumers raises their standards of living vi) The excess profits generated by entrepreneurs is used to finance social services e.g. sport vii) It helps in the development of infrastructure e.g. Bridges, roads. viii)It may lead to the inflow of skills and the development oflocal skills ix) It also helps to increases the export potential of a country. x) It increases domestic investments through competition and inflow of foreign capital
  8. 8. Page | 3 The Process of Entrepreneurship There are four Stages in the Entrepreneurship Process. They Include i) Some Changes in The Real World A change in the real world may bring a lead to produce something new, this change is spotted through conscious acting of scanning the environment for example change in weather conditions from humid to dry weather may lead to the production of drought resistant crops in the areas where Agriculture is rain fed. ii) Idea Generation At this stage a new idea over something comes from what is happening in the real world, from the above for example the idea of producing drought resistant crops may have come from understanding of a real change in the weather conditions. iii) Opportunity Identification This involves conscious knowledge of the gap within the environment that really needs to be filled. It starts with an assessment of new ideas with possible opportunities associated to it. iv) Viability and Feasibility Opportunity identification also goes hand in hand with viability and feasibility tests. At this stage an identified opportunity is to be tested on the grounds whether it can be profitably exploited using the available resources during a particular time period Actual Operation of the Identified Opportunity
  9. 9. Page | 4 Entrepreneurship Development Introduction Entrepreneur refers to someone who undertakes to organize, control, manage and take risks/ profits of the organization. Entrepreneurship refers to the process of creating and building a vision of creating and building a vision from practically nothing, fundamentally it is a human art. 1. Psychological Profile Is the way an entrepreneur thinks, perceives or visualizes himself and his environment and how this influences his behaviors? Behavior here entails feelings, attitudes and opinions. Many writers have tried to explain entrepreneurship in different but mutually connected way. So different theories of entrepreneurship exist and there have been different definitions of entrepreneurship but most of them add something to other definitions. Hisrich and Peters (1995) defined entrepreneurship as a process of creating something different with value by devoting necessary time and effort, assuming the accompanying financial, psychological and social risk, and receiving the resulting rewards of monetary and personal satisfaction. Another writer RonStandt (1984, 28) improved the above definition by defining the entrepreneurship as a process of creating incremental wealth. He said that the wealth is created by an individual (entrepreneur) who assumes the major risk in terms of equity, time and career commitment or provides value for some products or service may not be new or infused b the entrepreneur by receiving and allocating the necessary skills and resources A consistent universal theory of entrepreneurship does not exist but in general the theory consists of several different approaches including sociological, psychological, anthropological and economical approaches. Timmons (1999) defines entrepreneurship as a way of thinking, reasoning and acting that is opportunity obsessed, holistic in approach and leadership balanced Gupter and Sprihivan(1995) defines entrepreneurship to involve combining factors of production to initiate changes and to that it is a discontinuous phenomenon. Donald and Richard (1989) defines entrepreneur as a process of
  10. 10. Page | 5 innovation and new venture creation through four major dimension- individuals, organization, environment and process and aided by collaborativenetworks in the government, education and entrepreneurship. The essence of entrepreneurship is the urge to match the continuous changes in the environment with regard to the way an organization operates and to the product innovation and improvement.Thus, the central entrepreneurship role is constant desire to create something new such as; new insights into the market, new corporate value, new manufacturing processes, new product and service or new ways of managing all entrepreneurial activity revolves around the birth and operation of new ideas. The primary concern of entrepreneurship is desire to constantly adjust with in the volatile business environment. As the economy undergoes changes, newer and better methods of dealing with such changes are sought and researched: a new organization, new insight into the market, new corporate values, new manufacturing processes, new product or services, new ways of managing. Entrepreneurship process therefore through information synthesis, observes such changes especially those signaling opportunities and makes considerable judgment of the likely gains out of it. The entrepreneur thus becomes innovative only if he discovers the ways which improves the efficiency in the use of resources thereby improving production, productivity and quality of a product or service required by the community. Entrepreneurship is not a natural gift or talent peculiar only to some few individuals. Under normal circumstances, it is believed that everybody can upgrade his / her entrepreneurial skills through spontaneous and conscious activity of training, experience, education and social structures such as family; peers and religion. These factors interact with desire to create something new and different from the common and general understanding of a particular phenomenon. Psychological Perspective of Entrepreneurship In this study, several psychological theories have been analyzed above; these theories bring out personality characteristics that are closely related to those of entrepreneurs. These include: - 1. The Needs and Achievement Theory: Development by McClelland emphasizes three for Achievement, need for utilizations and Need for power. It pays attention to personal traits, motive and incentives of on individual and concludes that entrepreneurs have a strong head for achievement (McClelland writer 1971).
  11. 11. Page | 6 2. From Douglas McGregor’s theory x and theory y, we can learn that people who believe in theory y have strong self-drive and can work comfortably alone. This is common characteristics of entrepreneurs. 3. From within the hierarchy of needs of has lows theory that within them there is that level where the individual seeks esteem and self- actualization. This can be likened to the entrepreneurs need for recognition and applause. 4. The Hygiene theory developed by Hertzberg, indicate that the motivating factors of an individual involve achievement, recognition and advancement. 5. The Expectancy theory on the other hand, talks of behavior as being determined by a combination of forces in the individual and the environment. 6. A similar focus is found in locus of control theories that conclude that an entrepreneur will probably have strong internal locus of control (Low and Mac Millan 1988). This means that an entrepreneur believes in his or her capabilities to commerce and complete theories and events through his or her own actors. However, prior research has suggested that individual involvement in entrepreneurial activity cannot be predicted by a simple set of characteristics (Sandbarg and Hofer 1987), But the above theories give us a clean indication that entrepreneurship characteristics are a subset of the personality characteristics of an individual as brought out clearlyby the psychologists. In view of the above, the study will summaries the characteristics into those most commonly identified with entrepreneurship. These will include among others.  Achievement motivation.  Affiliation needs.  Loans of control.  Risk taking propensity.  Tolerance for ambiguity. Researchers have said that there is no characteristic predisposition or set of traits of the individual entrepreneur level of analysis that consistently “predicts” entrepreneurial activities the study skill aims at establishing a close link between entrepreneurship and human psychology. To achieve this, we shall analyze each of the above traits in detail.
  12. 12. Page | 7 Achievement Motivation The root of the achievement motive lines with the Weberian concept of the protestant work ethic. McClelland (1961) proposed that the need for achievement was a psychological motive derived from particular types of familiar socialization intervening between ideological values the entrepreneurial behaviors. Achievement motivation can be defined as behaviors towards competition with a standard of excellence (McClelland 1953). People who have high levels of achievement motivation tend to set challenging goals and try to achieve these goals. These people value feedback and increase it to assess their accomplishments Achievement motivation is accepted as important characteristics of the individual and influences work behavior to a great extent Certain characteristics of individuals with high achievement need may lead to different levels of entrepreneurship styles. For organization McClelland and Koestler (1992) suggested that people with high levels of achievement motivation will be future anointed and will take tasks seriously if they believe that current tasks will influence future goals. Besides, achievement motivation refers to a desire to outperform other people, people with achievement motivation find satisfaction in companying themselves to others and is motivated by this comparison. Affiliation Need Affiliation need refers to a desire to be close to other people in order to feel re assured that the self is acceptable (McClelland, 1953). In his research or the theory of psychological motivators McClelland found out that entrepreneurs are also driven by the need to stay in harmony with their environment, being of service, a problem swore and to make beneficial contribution to the welfare of their immediate society. Locus of Control Locus of control refers to the perceived control over the events in one’s life (Rotter,(1996) people with internal locus of control what happens in their lives on the other hand, people with external locus of control tend to believe that most of the events in their lives result from being lucky, being at the right place at the right time, and the behaviors of powerful individuals people’s beliefs in personal control over their lives influence their perception of important events their attitude towards life, and their work behaviors.
  13. 13. Page | 8 Locus of control may be related to pro – activeness. When individuals believe that they can make a difference in their lives by performing certain actions, they may be more willing to think about the future and act proactively; research indicates that people with higher degrees of internal locus of control tend to monitor the environment to obtain information. Internal locus of control may also be related to risk taking orientation research shows that internals tend to estimate probability of failure as lower and decide in favor of risky options. There is also reason to expect a positive relationship between the locus of control, innovativeness and competitive aggressiveness, to the extent that individuals feel that being compressively aggressive or being innovative are ways of exerting control over the environment we can expect a positive relationship between these variables. Risk – Taking Propensity This is defined as the “perceived probability of receiving rewards associated with the success of a situation that is required by the individual before he will subject himself to the consequences associated with failure, the alternative situation providing less reward as well as less several consequences that the proposed situation “risk taking is defined as a trait that distinguishes entrepreneurs from non-entrepreneurs. Risk taking propensity of the entrepreneur is expected to be related to the risk-taking level of the entrepreneurial firm. When entrepreneurs have the ability to influence the actions of the organization with their personal decisions, their personal characteristics may be reflected in the actions of the organized as a result the organizing be more risk taking the propensity may positively influence innovativeness especially product innovativeness, product innovativeness requires a certain degree of tolerance for taking risks, because innovativeness benefit it’s from a willingness to take risks and tolerate failures the risk – taking propensity of the entrepreneurs will positively influence innovative attempts of employees and as a result the organization may adopt an innovative orientation to face the competition. Tolerance for Ambiguity This refers to a tendency to perceive ambiguous situations in a more neutral way people who have low levels of tolerance for ambiguity tend to find unstructured and uncertain situations uncomfortable and want to avoid these situations. A certain level of tolerance for ambiguity may influence organization success positively because organization events are uncertain
  14. 14. Page | 9 and UN structured most of the time and organization success requires the willingness and ability to cope with uncertainty. Tolerance for ambiguity may be related to certain entrepreneurial styles. Tolerance for ambiguity found to be related to personal creativity (Terano 1990) and the ability to produce more ideas during brain storming. These findings suggested that creativity and innovative less requires a certain level of tolerance for ambiguity. The ability to tolerate ambiguous situations may also be positively related to the risk – taking style of the organization. Tolerance for ambiguity may also be positively related to pro – activeness. This requires a desire to think about the future and take actions to answer future situations and threats proactive organization need to think beyond. Conventional ways of operating and question the strong quos as a result pro activeness requires the capability to handle the unknown, people who are able to tolerate ambiguity may lead their organization to become more proactive. 2. Sociological Aspect of Entrepreneurship Sociological theory tries to explain entrepreneurship as a process whereby the individual’s sociological background is one of the decisive push factors that can influence such an individual to become innovative and creative in a particular field of activity and thus become an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is seen as a response to inferior social conditions, people become creative (entrepreneurial) in the areas where they are socially deprived or seen to have the possibility of being disadvantaged. It is said that if people are disadvantaged they will become entrepreneurs and spear head the drive for economic change. The entrepreneurial skills are highly affected by sociological environment which distinguishes different opportunities that one may be able to exploit. That is to say, entrepreneurship can be affected by a number of factors which surround a particular society they include: i) Child Family Environment The family environment of the entrepreneur includes birth orders, parents’ occupation and social status, and relationship. It has been found that being a first born or an only child is postulated to result in the child receiving special attention and thereby more self-confidence. In terms of occupation of the entrepreneur’s parents, there is strong evidence that entrepreneurs tend to
  15. 15. Page | 10 be self-employed, or entrepreneurial fathers. Having a father who is self- employed provides a strong inspiration for the entrepreneur. The overall parental relationship regardless of whether they are entrepreneurs is perhaps the most important aspect of the child hood family environment in establishing the desirability of entrepreneurial activity for the individual. Parents of entrepreneurs need to be supportive and encourage independence, achievement and responsibility. The family network influences the ability to mobilize resources necessary for the business or enterprise. The capital can be mobilized through inheritance patterns, family loans and cheap loans and cheap labor in the family. Most successful businessmen belong to groups with internal relationship and trust. ii) Family Background The family background has great influence on the growth and development of entrepreneurship. The nature of activities that a particular family undertakes determines the type of entrepreneurship that will be adopted by the growing entrepreneurs. For example, if the family deals with hand crafts there is a greater possibility of developing entrepreneurs in such a field. iii) Religion In the sociological aspect of entrepreneurship, it has been found out that religion plays a major role towards entrepreneurship. For example, some religious communities in India i.e. Parseers, Marwarsand Sindlees are seen to have an affinity for industrial activities. Religion exercises a strong influence on attitudes towards material gains relatively to efforts. iv) Environment A complex and varying combinations of financial, institutional, cultural and personal factors determines the nature and the degree of entrepreneurial activity at any time. The personal background of the entrepreneur are determined mainly by the environment in which they are born and brought up and work. A multiple of environmental factors determine the entrepreneurial spirit among people. The entrepreneur in turn creates an impact on the environment. Thus the interaction between the entrepreneur and his environment is an ongoing process. At any one given point of time, the entrepreneur delivers meaning from the environment prevailing at that time and tries to adopt and or change the environment to suit their needs.
  16. 16. Page | 11 The environment especially the external is dynamic and it keeps changing and affects different organizations to a varying extent. For example, government policies, political excessive red tape, ideological and social conflicts, rising costs of input etc. Therefore, entrepreneurship is environmentally determined and the most important tool for entrepreneurial growth is the presence of a favorable business environment. v) Race There is no link between race and entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs have sprung from all region of the world without any bias to any particular region (race). Evidence however exist which shows entrepreneurship in Africa is a reality. For instance, African entrepreneurs raise start – up and operating capital from community resources such as rotating credit systems involving social groups. vi) Time and Age The time and age of entry into entrepreneurship are important factors to most entrepreneurs. In terms of chorological age, most entrepreneurs initiate their entrepreneurial careers between the ages of 22 and 55 (Hisrich and Peters 1995). They also said although a career can be initiated before or after these years, it is not as likely because an entrepreneur requires experience, financial support, or high energy level in order to successfully launch and manage a new venture. According to the study carried out in India, it was found that two thirds of the entrepreneurs entered into entrepreneurship before the age of 25 years. People from mercantile communities entered into entrepreneurship comparatively at younger age due to their early orientation and guidance by their parents. The important thing to note here is that a person can join entrepreneurship at any age provided he/she has ability and interest of becoming an entrepreneur. vii) Culture Hofstadter (1991) defines culture as the collective programming of the mind which distinguishes the members of the group or category of people from another. The mental programming referred to above consists of shared values, beliefs and norms. These mental contracts influence how people socialize their particular culture, and the way they perceive events. They also help to determine what behaviors are considered appropriate or inappropriate in various social situations.
  17. 17. Page | 12 Hofstede Identified from Value-Oriented Dimensions of Culture that may be used to Describe Cultural Groups. They Include  Power Distance This is the general measure of the degree of interpersonal influence that those who hold power in a social structure can exert over those who lack power. According to Hofstede, it is the difference between the extents to which Superiors in a social hierarchy can determine the behaviors of a subordinate compared to the extent that the subordinate can determine the behavior of the superior. In high power distance societies, inequality between social groups is expected as part of “natural’ order. Consequently, there tends to be large social and economic gaps between those who have power and those who do not. In addition, movement between high and low power groups is restricted creating a tendency towards distinct social classes with little exchange between the groups. In contrast low power distances societies attempt to minimize inequality between classes, emphasizing the ideal of equal rights for all members of the society even if it is not perfectly achieved. Social mobility is relatively easy in low power distance societies and a large middle class is usually present to bridge the gap between more or less privileged groups. In high power distance cultures because of the social inequality characterizing high power distance regions, access to educational systems and economic resources may be restricted to the privileged class.Moreover, members of the lower classes may not be accepted into entrepreneurial roles, or lf they assure such roles, their activities may be devalued or considered illegitimate.  Uncertainty Avoidance The level of anxiety experienced by members of cultured due to ambiguous events may vary as a function of the society’s values and beliefs. Uncertainty evidence is a measure that indicates a group’s level of anxiety regarding future event. It evaluates the degree of tolerance of a culture of the ambiguity that is internet in a continuously unfolding future. Societies attempt to manage uncertainty through rules, technologies, laws and initials in order to protect members from anxiety. These devices standardize the behaviors of society members and make the outcome of social processes more predictable.
  18. 18. Page | 13  Individualism This is the measure that indicates the degree to which individual identity and self-concept are linked to collective groups of the society. In individualistic societies, personal values and goals are prime determinants of behaviors and self-identity. Of all Hofstede’s value dimensions, the one most directly associated with Weston ideals of entrepreneurship is individualism. In the Weston model, the activities of the entrepreneur are quite essentially individualistic.  Masculinity Hofstedes final cultural direction is masculinity. Despite its name, this construct does not measure specific differences between male and female, rather it refers to learned styles of behavior that have been (stereotypically) applied tomales and females. The masculinity measure evaluates the general tendency to act either assertively (Masculine) or in a nurturing manner (feminine) In high masculinity societies, individuals tend to set high performancestandards and act forcefully to achieve these standards. In societies with a low masculinity, nurturance issues are prominent. Its relation to entrepreneurship would seem to be through the assertiveness and high need for achievement characteristics of “masculine” culture. In masculine societies and material success achieved through successful entrepreneurial ventures is valued and entrepreneurs who attain such success are recognized and esteemed. Conversely in relatively feminine cultures, achievements motivation, at least in the material sense, is relatively weak and success is defined in terms of pleasant human relationships. viii) Migration Research has it that some entrepreneurs are / were migrants having come from different places with in the state from outside limited knowledge of the language or culture of the majority or discrimination against the immigrants led to difficulties in securing jobs in existing firms. A viable alternative in this inhospitable work environment is striking out ofone’s own. Therefore the explanation forimmigrants high rate of business creation is a combination of their social costiveness and difficultiesincluding exploitation they encounter in the broader labor market one such explanation associated with the early work of Ivan light among others, argued that the more hardship and frustration in migration experienced in the main stream economy, the more likely they were to seekemploymentand develop stronger
  19. 19. Page | 14 economic and social bonds with in their ownethnic community. These in turn complete in the broader market by providing them with information networks services of credit, a loyal consumerbecause for their goods, and steady supplyof co- ethnic laborers. It should be noted however, that among immigrants, the traits of risk taking and ambition are like ix) Occupational background It is widely held, but untested consensus that past experience is a better predictor of decision, performance, and behavior than education (Bird 1993). Thus, the most powerful way of learning is through ones occupation that is direct experience of the subject matter. It is therefore, assured that one might learn that entrepreneurship is desirable feasible and profitable from the concrete experience of working in one own or other persons firms. Occupational background or previous work experiences are described etc formative and may encourage entrepreneurial behavior. The skills gained through formative experience may be managerial, financial attitudinal or a combination of these, and may build business competence, high lighting opportunities for the individual Small businesses have been suggested as incubators for future entrepreneur, although they may be viewed as formative, it can also be viewed as a reactive experience due to the fact that the organization environment may be unstable and job prospects are limited as are rewards. x) Gender Gender is one of the sociological angles from which the theory of entrepreneurship can be viewed Depending on the social, political, cultural economic and historical as well as religious settings of the gender the theory of the entrepreneur changes. In India the caste structure was such that social mobility was estimated and this people born in a specific caste confirmed themselves to particular look at women in this case study it was found that women were in the lower caste particularly demised access to education acquisition of skills other than those that would confide them to motherhood and house care and as such the majority of them contented themselves with the role of child upbringing and housekeeping. Not with standing this they were economically marginalized and psychologically biased towards initiation of business or in visionary ventures. As a result few of them ever ventured into entrepreneurial activates. They therefore did not from their perspective have the impetus to become innovators. Some religions societies
  20. 20. Page | 15 like the Parsees, Marwari and Sindlees on the other hand in India had an affinity for industrial activity and as result some of the women from such societies tended to have an affinity for industrial occupation and entrepreneurship in the same field. Dominance of certain ethnical groups / sexes in entrepreneurship is global phenomenon. The protestant ethics in the west, the samurais in Japan, the trending classes in U.S.A and the family business concerns in France from those we can clearly observe putting into consideration, family background, the type of industry that could be started, the type of ownership and the average annual, monthly income of the family all played down heavily on the ideas of what an entrepreneur was from a gender perspective. xi) The Handicapped The handicapped in India also formed asset of their own in India.(these of course transcended in all cases, education background, religious affiliation and physical capacity. the handicapped formed quite a number in the Indian community mainly due to the then high prevalence of polio and poor working conditions. From their perspective they were already psychologically and physically impaired as a result very few of them even dreamt let alone really achieved the status of entrepreneur. They tended to regard themselves as a less privileged caste of their own and did not very much venture into entrepreneurship or become entrepreneurs not withstanding that society as a whole already viewedthemnegatively all in all m, the perspective of the entrepreneur was such that considering the social economic and political settings of their surroundings, the handicapped did not (generally) a result few of them ventured into entrepreneurships it therefore acted (handicraft as a sort of barrier to expression but not complete inability. xii) Education The early entrepreneurship theorists advocated that entrepreneurship cannot be taught or learned in schools, they believed that entrepreneurship has been recognized that one must be born with. Currently entrepreneurship has been recognized as a discipline that can be used to help an entrepreneur to acquire important traits which he might not possess. Formal education; helps an entrepreneur to develop entrepreneurial skills like resourcefulness. However, the lack of higher education is not an obstacle or limiting factor. The study conducted in India reveals that majority of entrepreneurs lacked higher education. Most of these were young persons with higher education seemed to prefer white color jobs in the
  21. 21. Page | 16 government. However engineers, technicians and other professionals are however coming forward as entrepreneurs. The level of education that the society possesses may contribute substantially to the kind of entrepreneur that will grow in such a society. Education helps the entrepreneur to know what is going on in other parts of the world and can enable him / her to improve in all aspects of his or her activities. Therefore, education is important factor that can influence development of entrepreneurial skills or creativity. xiii) Schools and Institutions Schools and institutions form an integral and fundamental grouping in society. As seen above the level of education is one of the key factors that influence entrepreneurial participation in a society. Much as the individuals in these schools/institutions in India were all in away affected by their individual historical background which includes size of family, type of family and economic status of family. According to Hadimahis study, Zamidar family helped to gain access to political power and exhibited higher levels of entrepreneurship. We also observe that family status of the individual greatly influenced social and physical mobility of a person. These institutions however were also affected by religion, which exercises a strong influence on the attitude towards material gain relatively to efforts. Max Weber propounded the theory that the ‘protestant ethic’ among Christians fastened the right attitude for entrepreneurial skills like resourcefulness however the lack higher education is not a limiting factor. Since education and technical knowhow is primarily acquired in schools/ institutions and we know that education is the best means of developing man’s resourcefulness which encompasses different decisions of entrepreneurship It is important on this wrote to reveal the studies of AsdlokKuhar who found that many of the very successful entrepreneurs were graduates and post graduates particularly in engineering and other technical discipline and also that Kamma and Brahim entrepreneur were relatively more educated than others. This may be expected that higher levels of education may enable the entrepreneurs to exercise their entrepreneurial talent more efficiency and effectively. Therefore, it can be said that people from schools (institutions are helped to acquire / discover themselves potential as entrepreneur. This is focus, the elite perceived themselves as highly potential entrepreneurs had high option of becoming as identifying them as one, hence explaining why the greater majority of entrepreneurs are institutional outputs.
  22. 22. Page | 17 3. Economic Theory of Entrepreneurship This one looks at an entrepreneur as an innovator who is capable of identifying opportunities, exploiting them and turning into Marketable ideas. He adds value in the form of time, money, skills and accepts the rises of competitive markets with regard to implementation of ideas or exploitations of opportunities and eventually the community benefits from his effort. Schumpeter (1934) defines entrepreneurship “essentially a creative activity consisting of doing such things as are generally hot done in the ordinary course of business. Timmons (1999) defines entrepreneurship “as a way of thinking, reasoning and acting that is opportunity obsessed holistic in approach and leadership to exist, an activity ought to produce something different, something specific, that changes and upgrades field from resources. According to Hertzberg (1998) the entrepreneur’s business has two main purposes. The first is to create the next satisfied customer “string to fulfill some need, either real or perceived. The second purpose is to “out with navels by (beating) the opportunities not yet taken and therefore to make the largest profit possible. He creates satisfied customers by developing needs. The entrepreneur is also important in that he improves an existing good or service through innovations or develops a new one. This is an economic action that can also create a need for a commodity by investing or marketing it in a new way. An entrepreneur must also be constantly aware of what people are looking for and also be aware of potential uses of client goods and services when an entrepreneur is successful, he will make profit. Schumpeter’s Theory of the Entrepreneur He said the development of entrepreneurship was a Factor of Production (F.O.P). He sees the entrepreneur as having a decision-making role and his /her main function is to be viewed in a wide perspective and induces the introduction of a new methods of production; opening of new market and creation of new types of individual organization. Schumpeter looks at entrepreneurship as the avenue through which technological change comes. The resultant technological change comes. The resultant technological change in essence means a form of economic development. Scamper argues that as the economy develops progress will eventually come to be “mechanized”. Another salient aspect of the Schumpeterian view is that it emphasizes the idea of the entrepreneur as a sow ice of disequilibrium in the economy
  23. 23. Page | 18 Schumpeter argued that equilibrium and optimization, is the horn of a healthy economy and the central reality for economic theory and economic practice. Also, Schumpeter initially sees innovation and hence economic growth and development as being the province of bold individual entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur and Technological Change Basic innovations are more or less exogenous to the economic system in that their supply is perhaps influenced by market demand in some way, but their genesis lies outside the existing market structure accordingly Schumpeter argues that the entrepreneur seizes upon these basic inventions and transforms them into economic innovations. In this aspect we may see the entrepreneur as playing a key role in technological change in industry. Micro economic theory points out that resource owners and producers invest their talents and other resources in production with an aim of reaping returns, similarly Schumpeter late that the successful innovator reaps level short term profit which are soon bid away by imitators. Schumpeter’s theory however portrays the bold entrepreneur as one who does not let off because of the said imitators come into play there is always new knowledge with in the entrepreneurs’ sphere. Indeed, the job of the entrepreneur is precisely to introduce new knowledge. The Obsolescence of the Entrepreneur The obsolescence of the entrepreneur becomes clear when we look at telemeters’ elaboration on the nature of large corporations and its role in his theory Schumpeter believed that economic history influences economic theory. Perhaps because of the changes he saw in contemporary economics (rapid industry and increased expenditure on research and development in large cops) Schumpeter argued that the entrepreneur role was gradually being assimilated by the corp. He saw the inventive activities as singly under the control of large firms and this reinforces their competitive position. There is a historical trend in Schumpeter is idea that the entrepreneur will eventually become “less important” or obsolete” and large firms would occupy a more prime position. This social function (entrepreneurship) is already losing importance and is bound to lose it at an increasing rate in the future even if the economic process itself of which entrepreneurship was the prime mover went on unabated.
  24. 24. Page | 19 The Entrepreneur and Disequilibrium Schumpeter argues that in a world of limited knowledge, entrepreneurship is necessarily an unpredictable and extra rational activity. This argument leans towards a liberal social order continently, the Schumpeterian view asserts that the capitalist process aided by entrepreneurship) progressively raises the standards of life of the razzes. Economics aim at bringing those things that once were for the elite to the reaches of common individuals. And this Schumpeter says can only be done through the success of risk takers (supported by entrepreneurs) similarly, the rate of general economic progress will depend on the ability of individuals to commend resources and direct them in unconventional and surprising directions. Yet, it’s the same process of innovations, Schumpeter argues, that thrice dynamic disequilibrium, basically inventions are more or less exogenous to the economic system. Entrepreneur base upon opportunities and strive to be pioneers in production of new products. Those who are successful reap large short-term profit. This as we noted earlier encourages competitors into the market in the form of imitators. Similar, great innovations lead to the elimination of jobs and firms. Schumpeter called this “creative Destruction” the effects of entrepreneurship not only create progress, jobs, firms, and improved standards of living, but also put some jobs, firms and products out of business. Schumpeter therefore argues that innovation leads to disequilibrium and alternation of the existing market structure but as time goes on, the situation eventually settles down to wait for the next wave of innovation. The result is a punctuated pattern of economic development that is perceived as a series of business cycles. Israel Kirzners View of Entrepreneurship Israel Kirzners procedure is based on an analogy, or a parallel between what he calls the entrepreneurial element in individual decision making and entrepreneurship in the market interaction. He isolates the entrepreneurial element by contrast in routine optimizing behavior with what he claims we can know about time individual action by means of a close inspection. To Kirzner, close inspection reveals that individuals spontaneously discover means of satisfying their wants. For example, an individual light follow a sub conscious vision that is either vision or impression) and as a result experience an unexpected gain he calls such spontaneous discovery – the entrepreneurial element.
  25. 25. Page | 20 Kirzner further identifies what he regards as a crucial kind of action in a market economy that is arbitrage (this is the purchase and sale of same or equivalent securities in order to profit from piece discrepancies). Kirzner associates entrepreneurship in the market economy primarily with this action. He further argues that as the entrepreneurial element in individual decision making leads to a more efficient personal allocation of resources or co-ordination of the individual’s plans, so also does entrepreneurship in the market economy that arbitrage leads to economic coordination or the more efficient allocation of resources in the economy. The Discussion Will Focus on The Following 1) Entrepreneurial Element in Individual Decision Making The attracting point for understanding Kirzners definition of entrepreneurship is the isolated actor. This isolated learning is linked to entrepreneurial characteristics which (sporadically) a rise from people in their various isolated environments. a) Spontaneous Learning Kirzners idea of entrepreneurship is based on what he calls bounteous learning. This he said is not planned learning. Thus, it is sub conscious subconscious learning is synonymous with the transformation of a previously recognized entrepreneurial vision into recognized contributor to satisfaction, when Kirznerls says that an individual belief. Lay constitute an entrepreneurial vision he was hot reforming to a conscious belief. He would in essence bet that his belief was correct. His action would therefore be indelibility choice. b) Alertness Kirzner calls the state of mind that enables spontaneous learning to occur as alertness. According to kirznersjust as leaving is spontaneous, so also is alertness. This state of mind cannot be produced as improved upon; it’s part of human nature. Individuals may differ in their alertness. c) Transformation of Spontaneous Learning into Conscious Knowledge After an entrepreneur has recognized his vision (or hunch), it’s longer subconscious. According to Kirzner it becomes a factor of production. The individual how takes it into account in his decision making. This when individual recognizes that following previously subconscious vision is a means of increasing his satisfaction, he simultaneously discovers that he possesses a factor of production This entrepreneurship is a discovering process although a subconscious one.
  26. 26. Page | 21 d) Motivation for Subconscious Learning In spite of the fact that spontaneous learning is a subconscious process, Kirzner says that it’s encouraged by the possibility of gain. He says, lf we know anything atall about theprocess of spontaneousdiscovery of information, it’s thatthis processis some low altogether more rapid when the relevant informationwill be of benefit to the potential discoverer. 2) The pure entrepreneur and the entrepreneur economy According to Kirzner a pure entrepreneur is decisions maker whose entire role arises out of his alertness to hitter to unnoticed opportunities. This activity of these pure entrepreneurs can then explain how prices and input and output quantities and qualities charges. 3) Alertness and Arbitrage For Kirzner, the first characteristics of an entrepreneur is alertness the crucial question (in the task of the theory of the market) concerns the nature of the forces that bring about changes in the buying, selling, producing and consuming decisions that make up the market. This force Kirzner says consists of learning from mistakes for example the help to explain how yesterday market experience can accounts for change on plans that might generate alterations in prices in outputs or in the uses of inputs hence the fact that men learn their experience in the market. The learning which Kirzner has in mind is subconscious, and the changes are hot consciously chosen Kirzner is hot referring here to market participants who, each motivated by his personally protected gain from trade, He is referring to a subconscious process. The expectation that traders have of other’s plans change subconsciously. Traders are subconsciously alert to changes. In short, the pure entrepreneur first subconsciously discovers what he regards as an opportunity to earn money by buying and selling (or by buying F.O producing a good and selling it) then he fiancés his venture by burning money from a capitalist, the entrepreneur uses the funds for his entrepreneurial venture, and then he pays back the capitalist, including interest and keeps the pure entrepreneur profit” A good descriptive label for the behavior performed by the pure entrepreneur is arbitrage. Thus the defining characteristics of entrepreneurship in the market economy are arbitrage. a) Differences among Individuals Individuals in market differ in their alertness. For example, if two
  27. 27. Page | 22 individuals buy and sell of the basis of sub conscious visions, the first may be more correct, in the eyes of the superior insight, than the second. The money earned by the first win corresponding be grater similarly if two individuals buy and sell on the basis of some subconscious vision one may come to subconsciously realize that the vision, in gain while the other remainsinward of his vision contribution to his earnings. Leaving has therefore accrued in the first instance only. b) Learning as discovery and transformation Learning in the market according to Kirzner, consists of a transformation of a non-means into a means at least to the individual who experience it. If an individual subconsciously learns that his perilous subconscious vision enabled him to gain in a market. Later he experiences a similar choice situation. At the later time, his knowledge, not his vision would enable him to make a correct choice. At the time that the vision is discoursed, it gets transformed into F.O.P knowledge. This alertness, subconscious learning, and entrepreneurship are discovery processes.” c) Encouragement of subconscious learning in a market Subconscious learning in the market can be encouraged in two ways according to Kirzner. It can be encouraged by others advertising if the advertiser profits his message to the potential consumer, or with conic illustration or a compared by a certain piece of music surely this is because the advertiser knows hot merely how to lower the cost to the consumer of learning his message but how to encourage spontaneous learning by the closure with no deliberate search for all” Subconscious learning can be encouraged by institutional arrangement; institutional arrangement determines the gains that are available to different individuals when they subconsciously learn, because subconsciously learning in some individuals is superior to that in other, it’s important that those who are superior receive higher gains. 4) Entrepreneurship as Equilibrating From a Logical Definitional Standpoint, Kirzner’s Notion of Entrepreneurship as Equilibrating Combines Three Ideas  The first is the subconscious learning is equilibrating to the isolated actor.  That subconscious learning about arbitrage opportunity is equilibrating in markets.
  28. 28. Page | 23  The subconscious learning would lead to a general equilibrium of there were no changes in the non-entrepreneurial determinants of DD and SS. He states that, it’s only entrepreneurship which might eventually lead to equilibrium (Kirzner 1999). a) Subconscious learning is equilibrium:The tendency of purposeful human beings to become aware of available opportunities (by means subconscious learning tends, with greater or lesser rapidity, to eliminate misallocation error. From Kirzners view point, misallocation of resources means wrong decisions and these would lead to disequilibrium. b) The subconscious learning about arbitrage opportunities is equilibrating in the market in the market economy, what Kirzner calls the “entrepreneurial element in individual decision making “impacts through arbitrage. Like the isolated individual, the arbitrageur behaves according to subconscious vision. he a observes price and follows his subconscious vision to arrange an exchange a cow dollar value and a buyer who attaches a higher dollarvalue given that his visionis correct, the result is entrepreneurial or market “profit” c) Subconscious Learning Win Lead to General Equilibrium: Kirzner says that just as there is a tendency for arbitrage to lead to equilibrium in a particular market there is also a tendency for it to lead to an optimum general equal or equity in all markets. An equal state is one in which to further learning resisting from following subconscious vision is possible all the Knowledge of wants abilities and knowledge that the economists assumes to be element from the stand point of supervisor insight has been acquired by the various individuals. Cassion’s theory of Entrepreneurship Like Schumpeter and Kirznercasson is another author who tried to advance the economic theory of entrepreneurship Casson (1982) specifically defines an entrepreneur as someone who specializes in taking judgmental decision about the coordination of scarce resources after identifying new opportunities the entrepreneurs persona comparative advantage lies in processing information which requires considerable judgment. This is because the information collected is sometimes conflicting and often incomplete.
  29. 29. Page | 24 In one of his essays on entrepreneurship Casson says the not effective way to synthesize the lights of transactions of the firm is to build the theory of the firm around the personality of the entrepreneur. The theories that neglect the entrepreneurial dimension in explaining the behavior of the firm can only after a partial explanation... He continues that an entrepreneurial theory of the firm can encompass all the major issues regarding the nature of the firm like the boundaries of the firm the formation, the internal organization of the firm, the growth and diversification of the firm and the role of the entrepreneur which he argues to be the most fundamental. Caisson’s theory from Economic Perspective Considered Four Categories i) Innovation As the economy undergoes some economic changes, newer and better methods of dealing with such changes are initiated by the entrepreneur. This is because he is the one who can observe such opportunities through information synthesis and makes considerable judgment of this information to make a gain out of it. ii) Uncertainty Successful entrepreneurs must be optimistic and self-confident in order to compete for resources (Rss) from rival entrepreneurs and to like with risk but their judgment may turn out to be wrong the uncertain judgment. To obtain widest possible synthesis of the latest information, they cultivate networks of social contacts that feed them the information they require for making judgment decisions Caisson emphasizes here that information (knowledge) is very important he argues that all other things being equal; it’s the optimistic and self- confident entrepreneur who will prevail- whereby he takes a more favorable view of the economic environment than others,and is therefore prepared to pay more for, the Rss for which they are competing. In this way are competing. In this way the entrepreneur believes to have better knowledge than the others and outcome of his judgment becomes less certain. iii) Entrepreneurial Businesses The trend here is that as changes occur in the economy entrepreneur’s getter as much information as possible. Then competition impacts on the entire market situation resulting in improvement inform of new business, normally one phase of entrepreneurship triggers off subsequent phases, for
  30. 30. Page | 25 example which includes new firm formations; partnership formations; diversification; inter firm joint ventures; merger; and growth through learning such improvement automatically lead to economic growth. iv) Equilibrium If an economy is in equilibrium there are unexploited gains to be made An entrepreneur is someone who notice some of the opportunities for profitable trade and exploits them returning to the original equilibrium position can either be achievement through increasing or decreasing price, or through increasing or decreasing qualities entrepreneurs normally anticipate such changes and plan in advance how to exploit them and gain out of them entrepreneurs therefore move the economy to equilibrium. Caisson attempts to identify a shared element between Schumpeter is Kirzners and his theory by introducing the concept of entrepreneurial judgment. The attempt to identify a shared element suggests that caissons theory has generality and may be applied to all kinds of entrepreneurship. In Caisson’s view, the concept of entrepreneurial judgment is of paramount importance which is based on individuals their perceptions and the information that they have available or choose to acquire. Central to this concept is the recognition that different individuals will make different outhouse because information is necessarily impotent and costly to acquire in cognizance of this, Casson recounts that the entrepreneurial theory of the firm suggests that a market economy driver by practical judgment through a proper synthesis and coordination of information mainly around the personality of the entrepreneur, is likely to prove the most successful
  31. 31. Page | 26 Chapter - 2 Types/Classification of Entrepreneurs Literature on entrepreneurship is paying greater attention to the diversity of entrepreneurs. Certain characteristics of the firms and the entrepreneurs who own them can be more easily and clearly understood if we group and classify certain types of entrepreneurs differently. The following are some of the distinctions that can be used to classify entrepreneurs. Motivation to Engage in Entrepreneurial Activity Push (Forced): Push entrepreneurs are those whose dissatisfaction with their current position for reasons unrelated to their entrepreneurial characteristics, pushes them to start a venture. Pull Entrepreneurs: Are those who are lured by their new venture idea and initiate venture activity because of the attractiveness of the business idea and its personal implications. “Push” and ‘pull’ Entrepreneurs: Are combinations of the above two. They are normally more motivated and thus outperform other types of entrepreneurs. However, “push” entrepreneurs were found to be more successful than ‘pull’ entrepreneurs. They are more determined and persistent because they normally have nothing to fall back to. Levels of Creativity and Innovation Innovative Entrepreneur: Assemble a large variety of information and combine a range of factors experimentally to produce new possibilities in terms of markets, techniques, or products. Countries with a very underdeveloped industrial base hardly produce this type of entrepreneur, because of lack of the necessary infrastructure. Imitative (Adoptive) Entrepreneurs: They imitate and adopt the technology and techniques innovated by others. They are particularly important in underdeveloped countries although not highly regarded in more developed economies. However, imitative entrepreneurs also need to be creative in order to modify innovations to suit their special conditions. Opportunistic Entrepreneurs: They constantly look for and exploit
  32. 32. Page | 27 serial opportunities because of their wide skills and knowledge accumulated from a wider educational background, experience or exposure. They start by exploiting small opportunities seeking and exploiting a series of, often varied, opportunities as they grow. They ambition involve building large organizations and are not afraid of borrowing to achieve this growth. They usually find it easy to delegate and hire competence. Visionary Entrepreneurs: They have almost similar characteristics to the opportunistic Entrepreneurs however, while “opportunistic” entrepreneurs pursue, serial business opportunities, the “Visionary” entrepreneurs, concentrate on the unwavering pursuit of a single, powerful opportunity. In Practice, this fixation may represent a false opportunity’ that is ahead of its time or falls to consider significant obstacles to implementation. Craftsman entrepreneurs: They own the businesses in which they operate, but tend to restrict their business to their individual skills and experiences usually accumulated from limited education and exposure. They have minimal growth ambitions, keeping their enterprises small as a means of maintaining control. Control is normally autocratic, with little delegation and strong paternalistic attitudes towards their workers. They avoid risk and the use of loan money. Normally, they are not marketing oriented preferring to build very strong with their existing customer. Drone Entrepreneurs: At some instant in their business, craftsman entrepreneurs are so comfortable with their achievements that they decide not to tamper with what they consider a winning formula. Those entrepreneurs that will not change under any circumstances are referred to as drone entrepreneurs. Slowly but surely, this entrepreneur will be forced to close. Fabian Entrepreneurs: Are also reluctant to change, but are sometimes forced by circumstances to change. They respond very slowly to changes in the market, and this affects their growth and competitiveness. However, by following a proven path, these entrepreneurs are protected from the uncertainty of new innovations; they are therefore likely to survive for a long time. They however grow very slowly or do not grow at all because they fail to exploit new innovations that are normally more profitable. Solo Entrepreneurs: At the level of organization these are entrepreneurs who developed their business ideas on their own. The solo entrepreneur is limited to his means and capabilities. Network Entrepreneurs: These are entrepreneurs who get their ideas
  33. 33. Page | 28 from the social networks, and develop them suing the networks are found. These network entrepreneurs can draw from the means and capabilities within the network to supplement his individual means and capabilities. The network entrepreneur is therefore more likely to grow better and faster. Coprenuers: Are entrepreneurial couples that work together as co- owners of an enterprise. Although some scholars consider business co- ownership a recipe for divorce, some researchers have described it as an exciting proposition that involves nurturing and growing, a business with someone you love – much like raising a child. It is important, however, to first build a successful relationship before launching the enterprise. Individual and Institutional entrepreneurs – Most start-up firms are dominated by entrepreneurs acting individually, or coming together individually. However, as the business grows and becomes more complex, it becomes imperative to develop the entrepreneurial skills through a corporate body. Part Time Entrepreneurs: Starting business on a part time basis is a popular gateway to Entrepreneurship that allows one to get the best of both worlds by getting the benefits of Entrepreneurship and the security of a regular salary. It also allows part timers to hedge against the risks of a venture flop, and tests the waters before making the final commitment. Part time entrepreneurs are normally suited for young enterprises because as enterprises grow, they tend to take up more time until the entrepreneur decides to become full time. Corporate cast off and dropouts: Are produced by retrenched and retiring employees and have become an important source of entrepreneurial activity. Armed with adequate experience, severance packages, knowledge of the industry, and a network of connections; these former employees will normally have better start up options and a higher chance of entrepreneurial success. Under Further Study of Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurs Have Also Been Classified According to  Male or female entrepreneurs.  Rural or urban entrepreneurs.  Small and large-scale entrepreneurs.  First, second and third generation entrepreneurs.
  34. 34. Page | 29 Importance of Entrepreneurs 1. They bring technology intensive, often risky, innovations to the commercial market – and in the process, even help to develop whole new industries. Entrepreneurs are driving a revolution that is transforming and renewing economies worldwide. While in Uganda we still depend on the same commercial products introduced almost a century ago for our economic growth, the USA gets more than half of its economic growth from industries that barely existed a decade ago. 2. Entrepreneurship through innovation is the heart of economic progress. It is the very basis of any nation’s economy and wellbeing. 3. Entrepreneurs are the source of innovation, which is believed to be, the heart of economic progress. Innovation is the very basis of any nation and community’s economic progress. 4. Entrepreneurship is the catalyst that enables a country to compete more favorably in the global market place. It enables nations to compete in the global market place as respectable stakeholders and not beggars at the mercy of others. 5. Entrepreneurial innovation raises the prospects for more productive and satisfying lives by supplying new effective tools and methods, and solutions to problems and inconveniences. Entrepreneurship is the essence of free enterprise because the birth of new businesses gives a market economy its vitality. 6. New ideas alter the fabric of society and keep the world fresh and moving forward. New and emerging businesses creates a very large proportion of innovation products and services that transform the way we work and live, such as personal computers, software, the Internet, and drugs. 7. Entrepreneurs are creators of jobs. It is a fact that entrepreneurship and employment go hand in hand. As new products and services are introduced, more staff will be required to produce, sell, and deliver them. 8. An important aspect of entrepreneurship is social entrepreneurship. In this case, the objective is not make profits per se, but to achieve social good through the similar process of identifying opportunities, exercising creativity, and building new structures. It is no accident
  35. 35. Page | 30 that business entrepreneurs are also well equipped to play a role to champion social causes. 9. Entrepreneurs, in an effort to market and promote their enterprises support churches, schools, and communities, produce goods, feed a hungry world, and keep their homes and families, while they invest in the future to build a better community. 10. Entrepreneurial success comes when they can anticipate and deliver what the consumers want and it in a way that satisfies them. Entrepreneurs understand that making money begins with giving. Entrepreneurship works best and creates the greatest wealth and human progress for all when it aims at satisfying customers. 11. Entrepreneurs turn worthless waste, weeds, rocks and other undesirable into coveted riches. Oil was worthless until entrepreneurs with ideas and the freedom and faith to take risks managed to locate it, extract it, and put it to work for humanity. 12. Governments balance their budgets by stimulating new wealth, wealth from investment attributed to entrepreneurs. 13. Entrepreneurs are and have always been leaders in communities and nations. 14. Entrepreneurs help to keep industries relevant by creating the necessary timely innovation. They help the industry to evolve slowly, maintaining stability and measured change at the same time. They help to maintain the industry at “the edge of chaos,” where the components of a system never quite look into place, and yet never quite dissolve into turbulence either. Benefits of Entrepreneurship Research shows that people who seek a career in entrepreneurship work harder and take higher risks than people employed in the regular salaried jobs. However, more and more people are joining entrepreneurship, and more still are starting too serious consider it’s a viable and interesting career option. This is mainly because of the following reasons: An Opportunity to Gain Control Over One’s Destiny: entrepreneurship provides n entrepreneur the opportunity to achieve what they consider to be important. Entrepreneurs are noted or wanting to always be in full control of their lives, and entrepreneurship enables them to achieve the full control they desire. An Opportunity to Make a Difference: Entrepreneurship enable
  36. 36. Page | 31 participating individuals to makes a difference in any a matter that is of importance to the individual. An Opportunity to Reach Ones Full Potential: Working for or under other people will normally create barriers to one’s development in terms of rules, policies, precedence and acceptable procedures. Entrepreneurship is an instrument that allows entrepreneurs to challenge all their skills, abilities and endurance without any external limitations. An Opportunity to Make Lots of Money: Although money may not be the primary motivator of entrepreneurs, it is still recognized as an important motivation. Owning their own businesses give entrepreneurs the opportunity the opportunity to earn salaries, dividends and profits; making so much cash in the process. An Opportunity to Contribute to Society and to be recognized for it – An entrepreneur is always associated with his or her businesses, its products and its services. In an effort to generate profits, they contribute to the development of society and in the process become recognized for their efforts. An Opportunity to enjoy one’s Work: Entrepreneurship is about doing what one enjoys. Barriers to Entrepreneurship Barriers to entrepreneurship are factors that hinder the development of entrepreneurship. They hinder people from acquiring the practicing entrepreneurial skills, but also prevent practicing entrepreneurs form achieving the full benefits that entrepreneurship has to offer. Many of these barriers are mainly perceptual obstacles, rather than any concrete, objective obstructions in the way of making the entrepreneurial decision. Barriers can arise from the social, economic and political environment with which the individual interacts. They can also be caused by the adverse conditions within the organization with which the individual works. However, most barriers are a direct result of an individual’s failures and weaknesses. Barriers or Threats at the Individual Level Individual Weaknesses: This poses the biggest threat to entrepreneurship in Uganda. Such barriers are ignored, as focus is normally on the environmental factors. Since one can easily act to remedy these weaknesses they usually form the main focus of entrepreneurship training programs. Barriers at the individual level would include: Poor Entrepreneurial Skills: Most entrepreneurs and potential
  37. 37. Page | 32 entrepreneurs are short on entrepreneurial skills. They are risk adverse, lack creativity, innovation, endurance, flexibility, and other entrepreneurial characteristics. This means that many people will start business that are images of existing businesses resulting in very intense competition in very narrow fields that provide little returns for the investors. Entrepreneurial characteristics can help businesses people to look for and exploit new opportunities. Lack of Business and Technical Skill: Business skills in marketing, accounting, management, etc… are required by all practicing entrepreneurs to effectively manage their entrepreneurial ventures. Many ventures also require specialized technical know how to set up, operate and manage. Lack of such skills many times limits the capacity of entrepreneurs to effectively exploit the full potential of their ventures. Moreover, owing to the high rate the illiteracy, many enterprising individuals even lack the capacity to appreciate and acquire these skills. Low mobility and Exposure: Mobility and exposure normally offers the biggest revelation for new ideas that shape creativity and innovations that shape entrepreneurship. However, Ugandans generally do not travel widely, do not read widely and do not explore, ask or investigate. As a result, even highly educated people remain largely narrow minded. This limits the creativeness and innovativeness of Uganda’s potential and practicing entrepreneurs. Lack of Role Models in Entrepreneurship: Uganda is seriously short of role models in the field of entrepreneurship, which limits the number of people who willingly aspire for a career in entrepreneurship. Many people have a very low opinion of struggling entrepreneurial upstarts, while they consider the few successful entrepreneurs to be super lucky individuals who can only be admired but not be emulated. As a result, very few people are attracted to entrepreneurship as a career of choice. Most are forced into entrepreneurship as a last resort, without enough interest and commitment. Inspiration is a key characteristic of entrepreneurship. New entrepreneurs need to be inspired entrepreneurs that they admire. Lack of Business Ethics: Many entrepreneurs have failed, or been compromised, because of unethical behavior. Unpaid loans, unpaid or highly exploited employees, unpaid suppliers, substandard goods, tax evasion, corruption, smuggling etc. characterize many business ventures in Uganda today. While such tendencies may sometimes result in a quick profit, many times these ills come back to haunt the entrepreneur, many times crippling them completely.
  38. 38. Page | 33 Complacency (Lack of Motivation): Because of lack of role models and limited exposure, entrepreneurs in Uganda tend to be satisfied with relatively small and modest achievements. They tend to have little motivation for higher or extraordinary achievement. The tendency to prematurely celebrate success limits the growth of many entrepreneurial ventures. Lack of Continuity: Very few firms in Uganda are known to survive the death of their founders. Very few entrepreneurs have the opportunity to pass on their enterprises to new generations and watch from the side as the enterprises continue to prosper. Moreover, many firms are known to change business or diversify very fast before gaining he required experience. Lack of continuity affects the learning cycle of the firm and the entrepreneur and therefore the long-term competitiveness of the enterprise. Career Dependency: Ugandans especially the educated have long been dependent on their careers to provide for their livelihoods. Entrepreneurship has for long been regarded as a last resort effort mainly reserved for the under-educated. Although this mindset is rapidly changing, its effect is still a big barrier to entrepreneurship in Uganda. Uncertainty of Income: In most cases the initial stages of the entrepreneurial career are filled with uncertainty, and many entrepreneurs will not have enough money even for their basic survival. There is no regular income, and many entrepreneurs are forced to draw from their savings. This is the most trying stage of any entrepreneur. Risk of Losing the Entire Investment: Business failure is a reality that threatens entrepreneurs at all level, but most especially the new enterprises. Business failure will result not only in the loss of a job, but also the entire investment and sometimes the entire livelihood. This threat becomes even greater for entrepreneurs who mortgage all their savings and assets to finance their enterprises. Long Hours of Hard and Challenging Work: Without adequate support structures and resources, entrepreneurs have no option but to engage their own mental and physical energies to move their investments especially during the early stages. Hard work and long hours is therefore a reality of many an entrepreneurship career. High levels of Stress: The pressure of hard-long hours of work and the uncertainties associated with entrepreneurship result in highly stressful life styles for entrepreneurs. Most entrepreneurs put significant investments in their enterprises, have no steady incomes, have mortgaged everything to
  39. 39. Page | 34 finance their businesses, and the line between their success and their failure is every thin; causing enormous anxiety and stresses to the entrepreneur. High Levels of Responsibility: Entrepreneurship brings the thrills of being the boss, but also the responsibility for decisions that not only affect the entrepreneurs and their families, but also the livelihood of employees, suppliers and other stakeholders who somehow depend on the firm for their own survival. Barriers Arising from The Environment: The environment also presents numerous barriers to practicing and prospective entrepreneurs in Uganda. Some of these barriers are discussed below: The Political-Legal Environment: Political Instability has dogged different regions of Uganda for the past 40 years. This state of affairs has robbed Uganda of many entrepreneurs, and many more entrepreneurs have lost lifetime savings and business assets, while others have been forced by Instability to close. This affects continuity and experienced and resource accumulation are essential in today’s competitive environment. Business Administrative Procedures: In many cases, the business environment is dominated by complex and burdensome regulations, favoritism, corruption, and weak enforcement mechanisms. As a result, businesses are forced into the informal economy, countries are unable to attract investment, and participation of the private sector in the decision- making process is limited. As a result, businesses are forced into the informal sector, and the country is unable to attract investment, and the participation sector in decision making is limited. Government Economic Policy: The formulation and delivery of business policy is based on a narrow conception of conventional big businesses and a consequent lack of specific attention to the circumstances and needs of entrepreneurs. Moreover, the bulk of government’s monetary and fiscal policies are aimed at appeasing the donor agencies and multilateral financial Institutions, many times at the expense of business in general and entrepreneurs in particulars. Insensitive Government Institutions and Departments: Entrepreneurs blame government Institutions and departments for having little qualification and a minimal appreciation and understanding of the importance of business and business formation among entrepreneurs. This limits entrepreneurs’ access to these Institutions as support mechanisms or potential clients. Arbitrary Interpretation of the regulations b officials has cost many entrepreneurs much time and money.
  40. 40. Page | 35 Excessive, Complex, and Arbitrary Taxation: The tax system in Uganda is complicated, voluminous, confusing, changes rapidly and in most cases beyond the comprehensive of the entrepreneur. The tax administration is arbitrary and many times misunderstood, resulting in Adhoc tax administrative solutions which foster rampant corruption. Very high taxes also serve to discourage potential entrepreneurs. Economic Environment Lack of access of Finance: Banking System and Practices in Uganda impose impossible demands on entrepreneurs. Banks have little incentive to extend credit. The term of credit are unreasonable, requiring difficult collateral and guarantees to secure the loan. Borrowers default on their loans, resulting in high interest rates which are a very heavy burden to could be entrepreneurs. Additional burdens include unreasonable demands, for audits, inspections, and documentation; and the incompetence and insensitivity of most banking staff. Low Purchasing Power: Low incomes and a high rate of unemployment limit the purchasing power of a relatively small Ugandan population. This makes it hard for businesses in general and entrepreneurs in particular to acquire the necessary economies of scale. Poor Infrastructure: Uganda is still plagued with a very poor physical and social infrastructure in terms of roads, electricity, water, bridges, schools and hospitals. These hinder business development in many parts of the country, and act as barriers to entrepreneurship. Economic Instability: Due to over reliance on donor assistance, borrowing, the import bill that far outweighs the export earnings, and over reliance on imports, the Ugandan economy is very fragile and easily destabilized by any small shocks in the international environment. Social Barriers to Entrepreneurship The Social Environment May Also have Certain Aspects that act as Hindrances to Entrepreneurship. Such Hindrances Include the Following  Lack of adequate social support groups to support entrepreneurs and innovators who are out to challenge the status quo.  Many socio-cultural settings get stuck in the traditional ways and norms – they are not willing to change these norms. This situation discourages people from trying anything new and acts as a barrier to creativity innovation and entrepreneurship.
  41. 41. Page | 36  In many of our communities, there is a stigma attached to failure. People look down upon failed attempts, preferring those that do not tray at all. This works to discourage experimentation and entrepreneurship. Barriers Arising from the Employing Firm There are also issues internal to the organizations that serve to block entrepreneurial tendencies within the firms. When entrepreneurship within the firms is obstructed, it has a negative impact on the general level of entrepreneurship within the community. Barriers within the firms include:  Too much bureaucracy.  Inadequate communication and consulting within the organization.  Slow decision making resulting from bureaucracy and lack of effective communication are familiar to many who work in large organization.  Strong and rigid punishments for those who make mistakes and those who divert from the accepted norms create an aversion to risk and failure. People become too timid to make bold decisions and stand out from the crowd. Employees fear that they will be blamed if things go wrong and that it is better to keep their heads down.  Lack of resources.  Poor and inequitable reward for entrepreneurial effort tends to kill the enterprising spirit. Solutions to Barriers of Entrepreneurship To achieve successful Entrepreneurship Development, three elements stand out, namely; the individual, The Environment, and the firm. The Individual The MAIR model suggests four factors that have to come together in order to create an entrepreneur. These are Motivation, Ability, Ideas and Resources. These factors form the acronym MAIR by which the model is known as: Motivation: Refers to the force that influences an individual to opt and take up Entrepreneurship as a career. These may be PULL and PUSH factors. Individuals react differently to these stimuli, therefore are motivated by different factors. Recognizing and rewarding innovation is a key motivating factor.
  42. 42. Page | 37 Ideas: Ideas are starting point for any entrepreneurial venture, however not all ideas will be viable or marketable. The ideas of interest to ED are the ones that are both viable and marketable. The challenge of ED is to support and encourage innovations through actively exposing people to new ways, products, methods and information. Ability: For nay enterprise to survive, it requires a constant supply of relevant skills from both the owners and the employs. Although some of skills are naturally endowed to certain individuals, the majority are acquired through training, observation, experience, experimentation. Individuals need entrepreneurial and business skills as well as technical skills relevant to the industry to start and grow enterprises. The challenge of ED is to propagate these skills widely and effectively in order to support entrepreneurship. Resources: Any enterprise will require resources to survive and thrive. While some resources are naturally endowed to an individual, a firm or a nation (community), the majority of resources must be sourced, and entrepreneurs will need to have the ability to acquire resources. The challenge of ED is to enable the individual to obtain the necessary resources to operationalize their ideas and to create easy and affordable means access to resources. The Environment Entrepreneurship and ED will be successful only where there is a conducive environment for them to flourish. The following environment factors are critical to the growth of entrepreneurship: Economic environment, challenging circumstances, external rewards for entrepreneurship, training facilitates, external leadership and learning opportunities. The Economic Climate: In general, an environment that is ideal for business growth is conducive to entrepreneurship. Four areas are particularly pertinent. Government Economic Policy (Monetary, Fiscal & Regulatory): Expansionary monetary policy is more conducive to entrepreneurship development than contractionary: Fiscal policy is more to government revenue and expenditure and the expansionary fiscal policy is more conducive to ED. Situations where government leaves the forces of demand and supply to control the distribution of resources allows Entrepreneurship to flourish, since it has more rewards for the innovations. Infrastructure should be well developed and maintained to ease
  43. 43. Page | 38 communication. But also, government institutional policies and practices should open up their services to entrepreneurs. The financial systems including banks and non-bank intermediaries, securities markets, and financial instruments like treasury bills, bills of exchange, credit cards, cheques etc. must exist and operate efficiency to aid business transaction. Legal Framework: should not be too stringent to inhibit Entrepreneurship, but should be clear and effective enough to provide adequate protection to entrepreneur against fraud. Challenging Circumstances: Challenging circumstances tend to bring out latent creativity in people, and lack of challenge breeds complacency. Competition for jobs and resources are good examples of challenging circumstances. ED involves giving room for creativity and innovation and eliminating the fear of making mistakes as a way tackling these challenging situations. External Rewards for Entrepreneurship: How the society recognizes and rewards entrepreneurs is important for Entrepreneurship development. Entrepreneurs should be the first beneficiaries of their innovations. Situations where pirates and copycats take the profits from other people’s innovations are not good for Entrepreneurship Development. Benefits should not only come inform of profits, but recognitions in form of awards, role modeling, special considerations etc. Training Facilitates and Learning Opportunities: Availability and quality of training facilitates and Entrepreneurship Development programs and supply of role models for the young generations to emulate. Stimulate the teaching entrepreneurship within educational institutions to enable students read patterns and trends so as to envision the future the future, and integrate knowledge acquired in responding to society needs. External Leadership: Business leaders, political and cultural leaders, and technological leadership can play a big role in Entrepreneurship Development. Business leaders can encourage an environment that allows generation and growth of new ideas. Political leaders can set policies that support the development of Entrepreneurship, but can also participate directly by setting up business, mobilizing and supporting people into entrepreneurship, and generating new ideas and passing them to the public. Entrepreneur support groups could be developed.
  44. 44. Page | 39 The Firm Internal and External Interrelationships have a Strong Influence on Entrepreneurship. These Will Include Factors Such as Organizational Culture: These are acceptable norms and behaviors within the organization. If these permit new idea generation and implementation, then the culture is supportive of ED. This requires flexibility in operations and openness to change. It should support experimentation and tolerate some degree of failure as a natural consequence of innovation. Organizational Structure: Define the reporting relationships and interdepartmental communication. If the structure allows a smooth flow of ideas and permits even lower level technical staff to exercise their creativity. To support ED, the organization needs to open up channels of communication, encourage frank exchange of ideas and freedom of interaction at all levels. Leadership: A strong leadership is required to direct change, which is the driver of innovation. Leadership should actively participate and support constructive change. Reward structure: Organizations should be able to recognize innovation and reward it appropriately. This requires formulating means of measuring entrepreneurial effort so that reward is dispensed in a fair and equitable manner. Reward can be in form of recognition, material, or promotion.
  45. 45. Page | 40 Chapter - 3 The Entrepreneurial Process The entrepreneurial process involves all the functions, activities and action associated with perceiving opportunities and creating organizations to pursue them. The process of starting a new venture is embodied in the entrepreneurial process, which involves more than just problem solving in a typical management position. An entrepreneur must find, evaluate, and develop an opportunity by overcoming the forces that resist the creation of something new. The process has five distinct phases. i) Identification of opportunity – idea generation. ii) Evaluation of the opportunity. iii) Development of the business plan. iv) Determination of the required resource, and v) Management of the resulting enterprise. Although these phases proceed progressively, no one stage is dealt with in isolation or is totally completed before work on other phases occurs. 1) Identify the Opportunity A person gets an idea for a new business either through a deliberate search or a chance encounter. Where do would be entrepreneurs get their ideas? More often than not it is through their present line of employment or experience. Ideas, Inventions & Innovations Everybody has ideas; ideas are relatively easier to come by compared to inventions. It takes knowledge, time, money and effort to refine and idea into a workable invention. Turning an invention into an innovation-a new product launched into, and accepted by the market place – takes even more effort and a little luck. Inventors are individuals who conceive a new product, process or services. Typical inventors have neither the interest nor the resources to commercialize their inventions. Innovators are people seek to commercialize inventions.
  46. 46. Page | 41 Innovation may be defined as a complex series of activities, beginning with an idea and followed by a succession of interwoven steps – research and development, financing, marketing and production. Innovation is only completed when the market accepts a product, process or service. Entrepreneurship is identified with innovation. Innovation does not always mean inventing something physical (technological innovation), but could involve redefining the way something is done (social innovation).Innovation is the specific instrument or entrepreneurship. It is the act that gives resources the capacity to create wealth. Innovation creates resources. There are no resources until entrepreneurs find a use for it through innovation. Drucker (1986) Looks at Seven Major Sources of Innovation That Include 1. The Unexpected Success, Failure or Unexpected Event: Keeping track of what is going on in the firm, the industry, the economy and the environment. Monitor these activities as they have a high indicator of change that has occurred or is waiting to happen many people ignore. Failure normally frowned upon without examining the root cause of failure that could highlight new opportunity. 2. Incongruities are Discrepancies or Dissonances Between “what is” and “what was expected”: Incongruities are a sign of change that has occurred, and therefore a sign of opportunity. 3. Process Needs: Necessity is the mother of invention. Once a need is felt the innovator identifies what is need, and how it can be produced. This involves understanding the problem, accumulating knowledge of how it can be produced. This involves understanding the problem, accumulating knowledge of how to satisfy the need, and fitting the solution within people’s expectations. 4. Industry and Market Structure: Many times last a long time, and are sometimes considered part of the order of nature destined to endure forever. In reality however, these structures are quite fluid and can be dismantled-sometimes with little effort. When such a change occurs, everyone in the industry has to act, giving an opportunity for innovation. Industry and market change are likely to change if the industry grows very fast, convergence of technologies or development of new technologies. Outsiders usually see the opportunities while insiders see them as threats.
  47. 47. Page | 42 5. Demographics: Define changes in population size, age structure, composition, employment, educational status and income. The consequence of these changes can be predicted and are o good driver of innovation. However, it is common for established firms to ignore these changes if they do not conform to their expectations giving an opportunity to innovators. 6. Change in Perceptions: The way people perceive situations is constantly changing. Understanding these perceptions will help people innovate (health and fitness, healthy foods, security).A change in perception does not necessarily change facts; it changes the meaning of already existing facts. Timing is a critical factor in innovations based on perceptions because perception changes very fast and some of them are fads that disappear within a short time. 7. New knowledge: Knowledge based innovation is the most publicized and recognized innovations. The knowledge may not necessarily be scientific or technical. It can be social. It is characterized by a long-time frame, large casualty rate, unpredictability, and the big challenges it poses to the entrepreneur. These innovations are normally a convergence of several different kinds of knowledge from a variety of disciplines. 2) Evaluating the Opportunity – Feasibility Study Whether the opportunity is identified by using input from consumers, business associates, channel members, or technical people, each opportunity must be carefully screened and evaluated. This evaluation of the opportunity is perhaps the most critical element of the entrepreneurial process, as it allows the entrepreneur to assess whether the specific product or service has the returns needed compared to the resources required. This evaluation process involves looking at the length of the opportunity, its real and perceived value, its risks and returns, its fit with the personal skills and goals of the entrepreneurs and its uniqueness or differential advantage in its competitive environment. The market size and the length of the window of opportunity are the primary basis for determining the risks and rewards. These risks reflect the market, competition, technology and amount of capital involved. The amount of capital needed provides the basis for the return and rewards. The methodology for evaluating risks and rewards frequently indicates
  48. 48. Page | 43 that an opportunity offers neither a financial nor a personal reward commensurate with the risks involved. Finally; the opportunity must fit the personal skills and goals of the entrepreneur. It is particularly important that the entrepreneur be able to put forth the necessary time and effort required to make the venture succeed. Opportunity analysis, or what is frequently called a feasibility study, is one method for evaluating opportunity. It is not a business plan A feasibility study includes the following; a description of the product or service, an assessment of the opportunity, an assessment of the entrepreneur and the team, specifications of all the activities and resources needed to translate the opportunity into a viable business venture, and the source of capital to finance the initial venture as well as its growth. 3) Developing a Business Plan A good business plan must be developed in order to exploit the defined opportunity. This is a very time-consuming phase of the entrepreneurial process. A good business plan is essential to developing the opportunity and determining the resources required, obtaining those resources and successfully managing the resulting venture. 4) Determine the Resources Required The resources needed for addressing the opportunity must also be determined. This process starts with an appraisal of the entrepreneur’s present resources. Any resources that are critical need to be differentiated from those that are just helpful. Care must be taken not to underestimate the amount of variety of resources needed. The downside risks associated with insufficient or inappropriate resources should also be assessed. 5) Manage the Enterprise After resources are acquired, the entrepreneur must use them to implement the business plan. The operational problems of the growing enterprise must also be examined. This involves implementing a management style and structure as well as determining the key variables for success. A control system must be established, so that any problem areas can be quickly identified and resolved. Some entrepreneurs have difficulty managing and growing the ventures they created.

