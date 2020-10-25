Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ang mga Kakayahan Ko
Ang mga Kakayahan Ko

  1. 1. Ang mga Kakayahan Ko
  2. 2. Mga Kaya Kong Gawin Noon at Ngayon  May mga gawain tayo noon na hindi na natin ginagawa ngayon.  May mga gawain tayo nagyon na hindi natin kayang gawin noong bata pa tayo.  May mga gawain tayo noon na hindi natin kaya mag-isa.  Habang lumalaki tayo ay nadaragdagan ang mga kaya natin gawin.
  3. 3.  Mga gawain ng ating mga kamay noon at ngayon  Mga gawain ng ating paa noon at ngayon  Mga gawain ng ating bibig noon at ngayon  Mga gawain ng ating mata noon at ngayon
  4. 4. Mga gawain ng ating mga kamay noon at ngayon Noon  nakakahawak lamang ng daliri, bote  hindi mahigpit ang paghawak Ngayon  nakakahawak ng iba't ibang bagay  sobrang higpit ng paghawak ng bagay  marunong ng maghawak ng mga bagay
  5. 5. Mga gawain ng ating paa noon at ngayon Noon  hindi makatayo mag-isa  naglalakad na mag nakaagapay o kasama  hindi pa nakakatakbo  hindi pa nakakatalon Ngayon  nakakatayo na mag-isa  nakakalakad na mag-isa  kaya ng tumakbo, tumalon at umakyat
  6. 6. Mga gawain ng ating bibig noon at ngayon Noon  iyak  gatas  kumakain ng mga pang batang pagakin lamang  thumb sucking Ngayon  kumakanta  kumakain ng mga pagkaing matitigas  umiinom ng softdrinks  ngumunguya
  7. 7. Mga gawain ng ating mata noon at ngayon Noon  hindi pa marunong magbasa  hindi pa natutukoy ang pagkakaiba ng mga bagay  nakatitig lamang sa tv Ngayon  marunong ng magbasa  natutukoy na ang iba't ibang kulay, gulay, prutas at marami pang iba  nakakanuod na ng tv

