Mga Kailangan Ko
Mga Pangunahing Kailangan Ko 1. pagkain 2. tubig 3. kasuotan 4. tirahan
Pagkain  mga pagkaing masusustansiya tulad ng gulay, prutas, karne at kanin.
Tubig • malinis na tubig upang mai nom ng mga bata
Kasuotan • ito ay nagbibigay ng proteksiyon sa ating katawan • ito ay sinusuot ayon sa panahon at sa lugar.
tag-init pantulog
panlaro panlakad
pambahay pampaarala n
Tag-ulan
Tirahan • nagbibigay proteksiyon sa ulan, init at lamig • ito ay nabibigay ng kaligtasan para sa pamilya
Iba Pang Kailangan Ko 1. mabuting kalusugan 2. edukasyon 3. libangan 4. pagmamahal
Mabuting kalusugan • matutugunan ito sa tulong ng pagkain ng masustansiyang pagkain, ehersisyo at pagkain
Edukasyon ito ay nagtuturo sa atin ng kaalaman, kasanayan, mabuting asal, gawi at paniniwala.
Libangan •ito ay nagdudulot ng saya tulad ng paglalaro, pamamasyal at pagbabasa.
Pagmamahal  nadarama mo na ikaw ay mahalaga
