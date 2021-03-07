Postpartum Hemorrhage and Uterine Atony

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Postpartum Hemorrhage BY: JERARD LLOYD B. DOMINGO BSN 2A #MCNCompilations
Normal Physiological Changes of Postpartum Period Reference: Maternal & Child Health Nursing: Care of the Childbearing & C...
Reproductive System Changes Involution is the process whereby the reproductive organs return to their non pregnant state. ...
1. The Uterus • Although the uterus will never completely return to its prepregnancy state, its reduction in size is drama...
- From then on, it decreases one ﬁngerbreadth (1cm) per day—on the ﬁrst postpartal day, it will be palpable 1cm below the ...
• The fundus is normally in the midline of the abdomen. *Occasionally, it is found slightly to the right, because the bulk...
Note: Uterine involution may be delayed by a condition such as the birth of multiple fetuses, hydramnios, exhaustion from ...
Physiology of muscle contraction
Lochia • The postpartum uterine flow, consisting of blood, fragments of decidua, white blood cells, mucus, and some bacter...
Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  1. Evaluate the AMOUNT! Lochia amount will vary from woman to woman. Mothers who b...
Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  3. Observe the PATTERN! Lochia is red for the ﬁrst 1 to 3 days (lochia rubra), pin...
Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  5. Watch for ABSENCE! Lochia should never be absent during the ﬁrst 1 to 3 weeks. ...
Definition  Any blood loss of >500 mL within a 24 hour period (Pavone, Purinton, & Petersen, 2007).  Significant amount ...
Risk Factors T – Tone T – Tissue T – Thrombin T – Trauma
Uterine atony ATONY – LACK/ ABSENCE OF TONE. UTERINE ATONY - INABILITY OF THE UTERUS TO CONTRACT. UTERINE ATONY, OR RELAXA...
RISK FACTORS 1. Grand Multiparity 2. Overdistention of the uterus 3. Uterine fibroids 4. Retroversion that resulted into i...
1. Grand Multiparity - Grand multiparity is a term used in reference to a women who have given birth several times specifi...
2. Overdistention of the uterus Conditions like fetal macrosomia, hydramnios, multiple pregnancy, and uterine fibroids. - ...
3. Uterine Fibroids - UF’s may also cause enlargement of the uterus (submucosal, intramural, subserosal, intracavitary). *...
4. Retroversion that resulted in incarceration of the uterus.  Retroversion of the uterus – a uterus that curves in a bac...
4. Retroversion that resulted in incarceration of the uterus. INCARCERATED UTERUS – or also known as “trapped utrerus” des...
5. Endometritis and chorioamnionitis Endometritis: inflammation of the endometrium caused by infected cesarean incision an...
6. Uterine Prolapse Uterine Prolapse: occurs when pelvic floor muscles and ligaments overstretch and weaken and no longer ...
7. RPOC after delivery - in cases with deep adherence of the placenta to the uterine wall. Placenta accreta ( an abnormall...
8. Puerperal sepsis - Puerperal sepsis was defined as the infection of the genital tract occurring at any time between the...
8. Puerperal sepsis It is hypothesized that any form of inflammation/infection may interfere with effective uterine contra...
9. Anesthetics and analgesics - Effects of analgesics and anesthetics can lead to hypotension that causes a decrease in ci...
10. Prolonged use of magnesium sulfate MgS04 (Magnesium sulfate): Indicated to prevent seizures associated with pre-eclamp...
11. Precipitous Labor and Prolonged labor Precipitate labor and birth occurs when uterine contractions are so strong that ...
12. Cesarean Section Complications of a C-section includes post cesarean wound infection, uterine adhesions or scarring, l...
Conditions That Lead to Inadequate Blood Coagulation Fetal death Disseminated intravascular coagulation Di pa tapos wait l...
Signs & Symptoms
Signs and symptoms: BLIP-FI 1. Boggy Uterus - a flaccid, relaxed, soft uterus, atonic uterus. Because the its ability to c...
Signs and symptoms: BLIP-FI 5. Fever – if RPOC is present and cause of infection. The necrosis of RPOC, which are prone to...
Diagnosis
Diagnosis: T-FALL 1. Fundal height measurement 2. Lochia Monitoring – assess for pattern 3. Assessment of Vital signs a. T...
Management
Management: BUBU 1. Uterine Massage – helps to evacuate the uterus of any clots as well as re-approximate myofilaments to ...
Management: BrItUcomm 5. Blood Replacement – blood typing, crossmatching were done before administration of blood products...
Uterine Subinvolution – is incomplete return of the uterus to it’s pre-pregnant size and shape. Uterine Atony – is a mul...
Postpartum Hemorrhage and Uterine Atony
  2. 2. Normal Physiological Changes of Postpartum Period Reference: Maternal & Child Health Nursing: Care of the Childbearing & Childrearing Family By: Adelle Pillitteri (Edition 6). Retrogressive physiologic changes that occur during the postpartal period include those related speciﬁcally to the reproductive system as well as other systemic changes
  3. 3. Reproductive System Changes Involution is the process whereby the reproductive organs return to their non pregnant state. A woman is in danger of hemorrhage from the denuded surface of the uterus until involution is complete (Poggi, 2007). 1. The Uterus - Involution of the uterus involves two main processes. 1. The area where the placenta was implanted is sealed off to prevent bleeding. 2. The organ is reduced to its approximate pre-gestational size. The sealing of the placenta site is accomplished by rapid contraction of the uterus immediately after delivery of the placenta. This contraction pinches the blood vessels entering the 7-cm-wide area left denuded by the placenta and stops bleeding.
  4. 4. 1. The Uterus • Although the uterus will never completely return to its prepregnancy state, its reduction in size is dramatic. • Immediately after birth, the uterus weighs about 1000 g. At the end of the ﬁrst week, it weighs 500 g. By the time involution is complete (6 weeks), it weighs approximately 50 g, similar to its pre-pregnancy weight. Time Weight (g) After Birth 1000 g After 1st Week 500 g After 6 weeks 50 g
  5. 5. - From then on, it decreases one ﬁngerbreadth (1cm) per day—on the ﬁrst postpartal day, it will be palpable 1cm below the umbilicus; on the second day, 2 cm below the umbilicus; and so on. In the average woman, by the ninth or tenth day, the uterus will have contracted so much that it is withdrawn into the pelvis and can no longer be detected by abdominal palpation. Because uterine contraction begins immediately after placental delivery, the fundus of the uterus may be palpated through the abdominal wall, halfway between the umbilicus and the symphysis pubis, within a few minutes after birth. One hour later, it will have risen to the level of the umbilicus, where it remains for approximately the next 24 hours.
  6. 6. • The fundus is normally in the midline of the abdomen. *Occasionally, it is found slightly to the right, because the bulk of the sigmoid colon forces it to that side during pregnancy and it tends to remain in that position. *Assess fundal height shortly after a woman has emptied her bladder for most accurate results, because a full bladder or distended bladder can keep the uterus from contracting, pushing it upward and possibly deviating it from the midline, because of the laxness of the uterine ligaments.
  7. 7. Note: Uterine involution may be delayed by a condition such as the birth of multiple fetuses, hydramnios, exhaustion from prolonged labor or a difﬁcult birth, grand multiparity, or physiologic effects of excessive analgesia. Contraction may be difficult if there is retained placenta or membranes. Involution will occur most dependably in a woman who is well nourished and who ambulates early after birth (gravity may play a role).
  8. 8. Physiology of muscle contraction
  9. 9. Lochia • The postpartum uterine flow, consisting of blood, fragments of decidua, white blood cells, mucus, and some bacteria, is known as lochia. It is because of the layer adjacent to the uterine cavity that becomes necrotic and is cast off as a uterine discharge similar to a menstrual flow. - For the ﬁrst 3 days after birth, a lochia discharge consists almost entirely of blood, with only small particles of decidua and mucus. Because of its mainly red color, it is termed lochia rubra. - As the amount of blood involved in the cast-off tissue decreases (about the fourth day) and leukocytes begin to invade the area, as they do with any healing surface, the ﬂow becomes pink or brownish (lochia serosa). - On about the 10th day, the amount of the ﬂow decreases and becomes colorless or white (lochia alba). Lochia alba is present in most women until the third week after birth, although it is not unusual for a lochia ﬂow to last the entire 6 weeks of the puerperium
  10. 10. Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  1. Evaluate the AMOUNT! Lochia amount will vary from woman to woman. Mothers who breastfeed tend to have less lochial discharge than those who do not, because the natural release of the hormone oxytocin during breastfeeding strengthens uterine contractions. Conservation of ﬂuid for lactation also may be a factor. Lochial ﬂow increases on exertion, especially the ﬁrst few times a woman is out of bed, but decreases again with rest. The increase in amount that occurs with ambulation is the result of vaginal discharge of pooled lochia, not a true increase in amount. However, lochia amount truly does increase with strenuous exercise, such as lifting a heavy weight or walking up stairs. Saturating a perineal pad in less than 1 hour is considered an abnormally heavy ﬂow and should be reported. 2. Check the CONSISTENCY! Lochia should contain no large clots. Clots may indicate that a portion of the placenta has been retained and is preventing closure of the maternal uterine blood sinuses. In any event, large clots denote poor uterine contraction, which needs to be corrected.
  11. 11. Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  3. Observe the PATTERN! Lochia is red for the ﬁrst 1 to 3 days (lochia rubra), pinkish-brown from days 4 to 10 (lochia serosa), and then white (lochia alba) for as long as 6 weeks after birth. The pattern of lochia (rubra to serosa to alba) should not reverse. A red ﬂow after a pink or white ﬂow may indicate that placental fragments have been retained or that uterine contraction is decreasing and new bleeding is beginning. 4. Assess the ODOR! Lochia should not have an offensive odor. Lochia has the same odor as menstrual blood. An offensive odor usually indicates that the uterus has become infected. Immediate intervention is needed to halt postpartal infection.
  12. 12. Guidelines for evaluating lochia flow  5. Watch for ABSENCE! Lochia should never be absent during the ﬁrst 1 to 3 weeks. Absence of lochia, like presence of an offensive odor, may indicate postpartal infection. Lochia may be scant in amount after cesarean birth, but it is never altogether absent. ACPOA 1.Evaluate the AMOUNT! 2.Check the CONSISTENCY! 3.Observe the PATTERN! 4.Assess the ODOR! 5.Watch for ABSENCE!
  14. 14. Definition  Any blood loss of >500 mL within a 24 hour period (Pavone, Purinton, & Petersen, 2007).  Significant amount of blood loss that results in signs and symptoms of low blood volume (low BP, pallor, rapid pulse, low urine output, low temperature). -khanacademy  Significant loss of blood after giving birth. It is the #1 reason for maternal morbidity and mortality.  Losing >500 ml of blood after a normal spontaneous vaginal delivery, and losing >1000 ml after a C-section delivery. Classification Primary PPH Secondary/ Late PPH - Significant bleeding within 24 hours. -significant bleeding after 24 hours.
  15. 15. Risk Factors T – Tone T – Tissue T – Thrombin T – Trauma
  16. 16. Uterine atony ATONY – LACK/ ABSENCE OF TONE. UTERINE ATONY - INABILITY OF THE UTERUS TO CONTRACT. UTERINE ATONY, OR RELAXATION OF THE UTERUS, IS THE MOST FREQUENT CAUSE OF POSTPARTAL HEMORRHAGE (Poggi, 2007). THE UTERUS MUST REMAIN IN A CONTRACTED STATE AFTER BIRTH TO KEEP THE OPEN VESSELS AT THE PLACENTAL SITE FROM BLEEDING.
  17. 17. RISK FACTORS 1. Grand Multiparity 2. Overdistention of the uterus 3. Uterine fibroids 4. Retroversion that resulted into incarceration of the uterus 5. Endometritis and Chorioamnionitis 6. Uterine Prolapse/ Rupture 7. RPOC 8. Maternal Sepsis 9. Anesthetics 10. Prolonged Use of Magnesium Sulfate 11. Precipitous Labor & Prolonged Labor with oxytocin stimulation 12. Cesarean Section
  18. 18. 1. Grand Multiparity - Grand multiparity is a term used in reference to a women who have given birth several times specifically who has had >5 births (live or stillborn) at greater than or exactly 20 weeks aog. - “Great grand multiparity” – defined as >10 births in > or = 20 weeks gestation (uptodate.com). - Those mother who is grand multipara has a very thin uterine lining due sto subsequent menstruation, and pregnancy. - Repetitive pregnancy, decreases mechanical attributes of the uterus. - REPETITIVE MECHANICAL STRETCHING CAUSES WEAKENED MYOMETRIAL CELLS. How? (PM is the key, char). - According to American Professors or Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO), repeated exposure to endogenous and exogenous oxytocin, causes uterine receptors to become “desensitized” or less sensitive to oxytocin, that results in a loss in capacity to respond to oxytocin, that resulted into lack of UC, and inability of the uterus to return to it’s prepregnant state (involution).
  19. 19. 1. Grand Multiparity - Grand multiparity is a term used in reference to a women who have given birth several times specifically who has had >5 births (live or stillborn) at greater than or exactly 20 weeks aog. - “Great grand multiparity” – defined as >10 births in > or = 20 weeks gestation (uptodate.com). - Those mother who is grand multipara has a very thin uterine lining due sto subsequent menstruation, and pregnancy. - Repetitive pregnancy, decreases mechanical attributes of the uterus. - REPETITIVE MECHANICAL STRETCHING CAUSES WEAKENED MYOMETRIAL CELLS. How? (PM is the key, char). - According to American Professors or Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO), repeated exposure to endogenous and exogenous oxytocin, causes uterine receptors to become “desensitized” or less sensitive to oxytocin, that results in a loss in capacity to respond to oxytocin, that resulted into lack of UC, and inability of the uterus to return to it’s prepregnant state (involution).
  20. 20. 2. Overdistention of the uterus Conditions like fetal macrosomia, hydramnios, multiple pregnancy, and uterine fibroids. - The overdistension of uterine muscles has it limits when it comes to pressure, force and strength uterine contractions. - Overdistension pulls apart the actin and myosin mechanism, so they cannot overlap to connect and bind which limits the contraction/contractile ability of smooth muscles.
  21. 21. 3. Uterine Fibroids - UF’s may also cause enlargement of the uterus (submucosal, intramural, subserosal, intracavitary). *Enlarging UF’s may outgrow their blood supply and detach from it causing the necrosis of fibroids. Necrosis causes inflammation and swelling to uterus. After the delivery of the baby, and fibroids are still present (cause normally, due to the dramatic decline of steroid hormones, fibroids shrink and degenerate). - It is hypothesized that any form of inflammation/infection may interfere with effective uterine contractility because the inflammatory process consumes myometrial cells energy via the cytokine induced nitric oxide production that inhibits mitochondrial energy production and impairs contractile functions of myocytes.
  22. 22. 4. Retroversion that resulted in incarceration of the uterus.  Retroversion of the uterus – a uterus that curves in a backward position at the cervix, instead of a forward or anterversion.  Retroversion is also known as “tilted uterus”  Cause: Can be congenital or acquired.  Pathology: Associated with pelvic scarring or adhesions. Scar tissue or adhesions can cause the uterus to stick in a backward position, like gluing it in place.  INCARCERATED UTERUS – occurs when a retroverted uterus does not resolve beyond mid-gestation, and the uterine corpus becomes confined in the hollow of the sacrum, that causes the cervix to become displaced above against the pubic symphysis.
  23. 23. 4. Retroversion that resulted in incarceration of the uterus. INCARCERATED UTERUS – or also known as “trapped utrerus” describes an extremely rare situation, where a retroverted or retroflexed uterus fails to ascend in the abdominal cavity because it is wedged progressively firmly into the hollow of sacrum. HOW DOES IT CAUSE UTERINE ATONY? - SINCE THE UPPER PORTION OF UTERUS IS CONFINED AND WEDGED IN THE HOLLOW OF THE SACRUM AND SIGNIFICANT DISTORTION ALSO CAUSES ENTRAPMENT OF A PORTION OF THE UTERUS THAT CAUSES AN INEFFECTIVE UTERINE CONTRACTION AND LATER PROGRESSES IN SUBINVOLUTION.
  24. 24. 5. Endometritis and chorioamnionitis Endometritis: inflammation of the endometrium caused by infected cesarean incision and also prolonged rupture of membranes (PROM). Chorioamnionitis: infection of the membranes and amniotic fluid. - It is hypothesized that any form of inflammation/infection may interfere with effective uterine contractility because the inflammatory process consumes myometrial cells energy via the cytokine induced nitric oxide production that inhibits mitochondrial energy production and impairs contractile functions of myocytes. - Inflammatory pathways consumes energy that with otherwise be readily available for uterine smooth muscle contraction.
  25. 25. 6. Uterine Prolapse Uterine Prolapse: occurs when pelvic floor muscles and ligaments overstretch and weaken and no longer provide enough support to the uterus.  Caused by high parity, macrosomia, and other conditions that causes overdistention and excessive weight and pressure to the uterus. Obesity, severe coughing or straining on the toilet, and hormonal changes after menopause, that can damage the pelvic organ support structures.  When the uterus collapse, it descends, and protrude outside the vagina. Normal involution can be impaired because there is a high possibility of a total prolapse. The uterus will not contract anymore because it is not attached to its supporting ligaments, and vascularity.
  26. 26. 7. RPOC after delivery - in cases with deep adherence of the placenta to the uterine wall. Placenta accreta ( an abnormally adhered placenta to the superficial uterine wall, but does not penetrate the uterine muscle (myometrium). Deep attachment causes RPOC, and attempts to remove it manually may lead to severe hemorrhage. More severe forms of abnormal placental adhesions are increta, and percreta.  RPOC refers to intrauterine tissue that develops after conception and persists after medical and surgical pregnancy terminations, miscarriage, and vaginal or C-section delivery.  Placental fragments retained within the uterus (the tissue becomes necrotic and serves as an excellent bed for bacterial growth).  Most important condition highly associated with RPOC is Placenta accreta. *RPOC is one of the most common cause of PP bleeding, but in the clinical presentation can be also characterized by pain or fever. - After delivery, due to RPOC, the necrosis and sloughing of the decidua is impaired because the RPOC alters normal uterinecontractions. This causes to ineffective shrinkage and subinvolution especially the placental site as a whole. As a consequence, excessive bleeding occurs because constriction/clumping of spiral arteries is impaired.
  27. 27. 8. Puerperal sepsis - Puerperal sepsis was defined as the infection of the genital tract occurring at any time between the onset of ROM & labor. - Theoretically, the uterus is sterile during pregnancy and until the membranes rupture. After rupture, pathogens can invade. The risk of infection is even greater if tissue edema and trauma are present. *If infection occurs, the prognosis for complete recovery depends on the virulence of the invading organism, and the woman’s general health.
  28. 28. 8. Puerperal sepsis It is hypothesized that any form of inflammation/infection may interfere with effective uterine contractility because the inflammatory process consumes myometrial cells energy via the cytokine induced nitric oxide production that inhibits mitochondrial energy production and impairs contractile functions of myocytes. - Inflammatory pathways consumes energy that with otherwise be readily available for uterine smooth muscle contraction. (American Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics).
  29. 29. 9. Anesthetics and analgesics - Effects of analgesics and anesthetics can lead to hypotension that causes a decrease in circulating oxytocin, that causes diminished uterine contractions. Pharmacologic management of pain during labor and birth includes analgesia, which reduces or decreases awareness of pain, and anesthesia, which causes partial or compete loss of sensation. Other effects on the mother; respiratory depression, and most important hypotension.
  30. 30. 10. Prolonged use of magnesium sulfate MgS04 (Magnesium sulfate): Indicated to prevent seizures associated with pre-eclampsia, and for control of seizures with eclampsia. Used as a tocolytic to stop preterm labor. Magnesium sulfate is a central nervous system depressant that acts to block neuromuscular transmission of acetylcholine to halt convulsions. It also halts premature labor, as it relaxes smooth muscle (Karch, 2009). *Continuous long term use (longer than 5-7 days) causes HYPERMAGNESEMIA.  How does it cause Uterine atony? - Prolonged use of MgSO4, causes high levels of magnesium in the blood. Magnesium competes and blocks the calcium channels through which the calcium enters the intracellular cytoplasm. Without an influx or intracellular calcium to activate myosin light chain kinase, the mechanism of smooth muscle contraction is inhibited specifically on the uterus.
  31. 31. 11. Precipitous Labor and Prolonged labor Precipitate labor and birth occurs when uterine contractions are so strong that a woman gives birth with only a few, rapidly occurring contractions. It is often deﬁned as a labor that is completed in fewer than 3 hours. Contractions can be so forceful that they lead to premature separation of the placenta, placing the woman at risk for hemorrhage. Rapid labor also poses a risk to the fetus, because subdural hemorrhage may result from the rapid release of pressure on the head. A woman may sustain lacerations of the birth canal from the forceful birth. She also can feel overwhelmed by the speed of labor. Prolonged Labor - may also be referred to as "failure to progress." - Prolonged labor can be determined by labor stage and whether the cervix has thinned and opened appropriately during labor. If your baby is not born after approximately 20 hours of regular contractions, you are likely to be in prolonged labor. Some health experts may say it occurs after 18 to 24 hours. If you are carrying twins or more, prolonged labor is labor that lasts more than 16 hours. Prolonged and precipitous labor caused by strong and intense UC, causes fatigue to the myometrial cells, causes its contractile ability to lessen or become inefficient. This may cause uterine atony and later causes hemorrhage and subinvolution.
  32. 32. 12. Cesarean Section Complications of a C-section includes post cesarean wound infection, uterine adhesions or scarring, lacerations may also occur if the baby is too large and cannot pass the incision. This may cause lacerations o the incision site that causes tearing if the uterine tissue. Another complication is when large clots form in the mother’s legs or pelvic area due to excessive bleeding, that may cause embolism and thrombophlebitis. C- section may cause incision infection, that may predispose into the hypothesis that inflammation process decreases uterine capability to contract. Scarring and trauma also decreases myosin and actin filaments that also contributes to uterine atony and uterine subinvolution.
  33. 33. Conditions That Lead to Inadequate Blood Coagulation Fetal death Disseminated intravascular coagulation Di pa tapos wait lang aralin ko muna DIC
  34. 34. Signs & Symptoms
  35. 35. Signs and symptoms: BLIP-FI 1. Boggy Uterus - a flaccid, relaxed, soft uterus, atonic uterus. Because the its ability to contract effectively is impaired. -normally the fundus must be located on the midline of the umbilicus, if fundus is palpated on the left or right of umbilicus. Instruct the patient to void (distended bladder affects normal UC). 2. Larger than normal uterus – normally after delivery, the length of the uterus (fundal height) is 20 cm and can be felt at the level of the umbilicus. After one week it is midway between umbilicus and symphysis pubis. After 2 weeks, can be palpated at the level of symphysis. By the end of the 6th week, it is 7.5 cm long. 3. Irregular/ excessive bleeding - because the uterus cannot effectively to clump and constrict spiral arteries, it causes irregular or excessive bleeding. 4. Prolonged lochial discharge Normally, lochia which is composed of blood, uterine tissue, mucus, and WBC lasts for about 4-6 weeks postpartum. It is because of the shedding and restoration of the uterine lining.  Persistence of a red lochia indicates subinvolution.
  36. 36. Signs and symptoms: BLIP-FI 5. Fever – if RPOC is present and cause of infection. The necrosis of RPOC, which are prone to infection by the vaginal and cervical flora. It may spread further into the parametrium (endomet, myomet, and perimet) and peritoneal cavity. The infection may then progress to bacteremia and sepsis. Fever is a result of immune system mechanism, because elevated body temperature is optimal for WBC to fight infections. 6. Irregular cramp like pains – because of RPOC, uterine contracts more strongly to compensate and limit blood loss. During contractions, blood vessels constrict, reducing the blood supply to uterine and cervical cells, resulting in anoxia to muscle ﬁbers. This anoxia can cause pain in the same way that blockage of the cardiac arteries causes the pain of a heart attack. As contractions become longer and harder, the ischemia to cells increases, the anoxia increases, and the pain intensiﬁes.
  37. 37. Diagnosis
  38. 38. Diagnosis: T-FALL 1. Fundal height measurement 2. Lochia Monitoring – assess for pattern 3. Assessment of Vital signs a. Temperature – elevated BT indicates puerperal sepsis, low BT may indicate excessive blood loss. b. Pulse Rate – tachycardia may indicate hypovolemic shock. c. Blood pressure – hypotension may also indicate hypovolemic shock. d. Respiratory rate – tachypnea also indicates for hypovolemic shock. 4. Consistent frequent assessment of uterine tone 5. Lab assessments - such as Hematocrit and Hemoglobin count.
  39. 39. Management
  40. 40. Management: BUBU 1. Uterine Massage – helps to evacuate the uterus of any clots as well as re-approximate myofilaments to provide contractions. 2. Uterine Artery Ligation – decreases pulse pressure, and slows bleeding from the spiral arterioles. It decreases blood and clot collection in the uterus and placental bed. 3. B – Lynch Stitch – causes manual compression of the uterus that can also aid in approximating smooth muscle fibers. It is done by using sutures. 4. Bakri Balloon – placement of a balloon to distend the uterine cavity. The main role of the balloon is to provide counter pressure at the placental site. It effectively allows for compressing the spiral arteries and arterioles to decrease bleeding and achieve hemostasis. It can be done while waiting for the effects of uterotonics (uterine stimulants).
  41. 41. Management: BrItUcomm 5. Blood Replacement – blood typing, crossmatching were done before administration of blood products. 6. Iron Therapy – for good hemoglobin formation. 7. Uterotonics - to stimulate uterine contractions. a. Oxytocin (Pitocin) b. Methylergonovine (methergine) c. Carboprost tromethamine (hemabate) d. Misoprostol (cytotec)
  42. 42. Uterine Subinvolution – is incomplete return of the uterus to it’s pre-pregnant size and shape. Uterine Atony – is a multifactorial uterine condition, were the uterus losses its contractile ability, or ineffective uterine contractions that later causes postpartum hemorrhage. Postpartum hemorrhage - any significant blood loss of more than 500 ml of blood in normal vaginal spontaneous delivery, and more than 1000 ml or 1L blood in cesarean section delivery.

