PRESENTED BY; DR. S. JAYASREE ONE HEALTH-BENEFITING THE HEALTH OF MAN AND ANIMAL AND THEIR SURROUNDING ENVIRONMENT
ANIMAL HEALTH
HUMAN HEALTH
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH
ONE HEALTH  A concept that became an approach and then a movement.  To improve health and well-being through the prevent...
ENDOSULFAN  A toxic organochlorine pesticide of moderate mammalian toxicity which does not accumulate in the tissues of m...
Endosulfan As An Environmental Health Hazard
Endosulfan As An Environmental Health Hazard The Kasaragod district has cashew plantations which extend to about 5600 acre...
 Alarmingly high levels of neurological, developmental, carcinogenic, dermatological and psychological disorders are bein...
ADVERSE EFFECTS IN HUMANS  Head ache  Dizziness  Skin lesions  Sudden abortion  Neurological disorders  Epilepsy  C...
Adverse Effects In Human Beings Skin lesions
Neurological Disorders
CONGENITAL ANOMALIES
IN ANIMALS Sudden death Congenital anomalies Skin lesions IN BIRDS Hyper excitability Tremors Convulsions Ataxia
ONE HEALTH APPROACH  Animals act as an sentinels for Endosulfan toxicity.  Affected animals can be treated by detoxifica...
MANAGEMENT 1. Complete ban or judicious use of endosulfan. 2. Detoxification of the pesticide residues. 3. Conduct health/...
CAMPS…
CURRENT STATUS  Endosulphan banned in Kerala(2001) and Karnataka(2011) India govt, will ban it by 2017
OTHER PESTICIDE RESIDUES  In fruits  In vegetables  In most of the food items
HOW TO SURVIVE
ORGANIC FARMING
OUR ENVIRONMENT IS PRECIOUS
  Health is wealth
GLOBAL HEALTH VIA ONE HEALTH  Global health can be brought about by the convergence of various arenas of health under the...
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Presentation on One health
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation on One health

8 views

Published on

prepared for my PG diploma programme

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentation on One health

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY; DR. S. JAYASREE ONE HEALTH-BENEFITING THE HEALTH OF MAN AND ANIMAL AND THEIR SURROUNDING ENVIRONMENT
  2. 2. ANIMAL HEALTH
  3. 3. HUMAN HEALTH
  4. 4. ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH
  5. 5. ONE HEALTH  A concept that became an approach and then a movement.  To improve health and well-being through the prevention of risks and the mitigation of effects of crises that originate at the interface between humans, animals and their various environments.
  6. 6. ENDOSULFAN  A toxic organochlorine pesticide of moderate mammalian toxicity which does not accumulate in the tissues of man or animals to any significant extent.  But undiluted Endosulfan is slowly and in incompletely absorbed in gut of warm blooded animals.
  7. 7. Endosulfan As An Environmental Health Hazard
  8. 8. Endosulfan As An Environmental Health Hazard The Kasaragod district has cashew plantations which extend to about 5600 acres, spreading through habitations, water bodies and hills in about 11 Panchayaths. Endosulfan; an organochlorine insecticide and acaricide was aerially sprayed in these plantations since 1983 regularly 3 times every year up to 26th December 2000.
  9. 9.  Alarmingly high levels of neurological, developmental, carcinogenic, dermatological and psychological disorders are being reported from among people living here. Since 1996, popular agitations in the affected areas erupted against the apathy towards the victims citing endosulfan as the main culprit.
  10. 10. ADVERSE EFFECTS IN HUMANS  Head ache  Dizziness  Skin lesions  Sudden abortion  Neurological disorders  Epilepsy  Cerebral palsy  Malignancy
  11. 11. Adverse Effects In Human Beings Skin lesions
  12. 12. Neurological Disorders
  13. 13. CONGENITAL ANOMALIES
  14. 14. IN ANIMALS Sudden death Congenital anomalies Skin lesions IN BIRDS Hyper excitability Tremors Convulsions Ataxia
  15. 15. ONE HEALTH APPROACH  Animals act as an sentinels for Endosulfan toxicity.  Affected animals can be treated by detoxification and other relevant treatment methods of different systems of medicine.  Studies in animals reveal the concentration of toxin in relative manner.  It helps the human health professionals and environmental health professionals to tackle the situation.
  16. 16. MANAGEMENT 1. Complete ban or judicious use of endosulfan. 2. Detoxification of the pesticide residues. 3. Conduct health/ awareness camps. 4. Rehabilitation of victims.
  17. 17. CAMPS…
  18. 18. CURRENT STATUS  Endosulphan banned in Kerala(2001) and Karnataka(2011) India govt, will ban it by 2017
  19. 19. OTHER PESTICIDE RESIDUES  In fruits  In vegetables  In most of the food items
  20. 20. HOW TO SURVIVE
  21. 21. ORGANIC FARMING
  22. 22. OUR ENVIRONMENT IS PRECIOUS
  23. 23.   Health is wealth
  24. 24. GLOBAL HEALTH VIA ONE HEALTH  Global health can be brought about by the convergence of various arenas of health under the umbrella of one health.

×