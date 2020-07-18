Successfully reported this slideshow.
Talk about me and someone else. Indra Janual, S.S
Definitely me
Let me tell you why I like this hobby….. Can I share something about like and dislike…… Do you want to know why I feel hap...
Let me tell you something about her/him…. What do you know about him/her…… Do you want to know why She feels happy? She is...
She /he is…
LET’S TALK ABOUT YOURSELF AND SOMEONE ELSE POSITIVELY! Please read and fill the blank space, then try to speak up!
Thank you
This topic discussion will tell you about how you share about you yourself and someone else well.

