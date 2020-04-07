Hoosiers are Staying Put

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Community Mobility Report Indiana March 29, 2020 Mobility changes Google prepared this report to help you and pub...
Transit stations -34% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends fo...
Adams County Retail & recreation -43% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -25% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
Bartholomew County Retail & recreation -49% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -30% compared to baseline Parks +10% c...
Blackford County Retail & recreation -51% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enou...
Brown County Retail & recreation -68% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Cass County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Clay County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -35% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Crawford County Retail & recreation -58% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -16% compared to baseline Parks Not enoug...
DeKalb County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -18% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Decatur County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks Not enough...
Dubois County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Fayette County Retail & recreation -32% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -21% compared to baseline Parks Not enough...
Fountain County Retail & recreation -65% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -10% compared to baseline Parks Not enoug...
Fulton County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Grant County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
Hamilton County Retail & recreation -58% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -31% compared to baseline Parks +38% comp...
Harrison County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -8% compared to baseline Parks Not enough...
Henry County Retail & recreation -32% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
Huntington County Retail & recreation -47% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -29% compared to baseline Parks Not eno...
Jasper County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Jefferson County Retail & recreation -37% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -1% compared to baseline Parks Not enoug...
Johnson County Retail & recreation -51% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -22% compared to baseline Parks -5% compar...
Kosciusko County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks Not enou...
LaPorte County Retail & recreation -49% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks -23% compa...
Lawrence County Retail & recreation -41% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -23% compared to baseline Parks Not enoug...
Marion County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -27% compared to baseline Parks +17% compar...
Martin County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
Monroe County Retail & recreation -53% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -33% compared to baseline Parks +39% compar...
Morgan County Retail & recreation -39% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Noble County Retail & recreation -42% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
Orange County Retail & recreation -41% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Parke County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -2% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Pike County Retail & recreation -54% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -7% compared to baseline Parks Not enough dat...
Posey County Retail & recreation -25% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +6% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Putnam County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -31% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Ripley County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -18% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Scott County Retail & recreation -30% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -8% compared to baseline Parks Not enough da...
Spencer County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +15% compared to baseline Parks Not enough...
Starke County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -10% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Sullivan County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enoug...
Tippecanoe County Retail & recreation -57% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -37% compared to baseline Parks +5% com...
Union County Retail & recreation -55% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enou...
Vermillion County Retail & recreation -34% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +4% compared to baseline Parks Not enou...
Wabash County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -36% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Warrick County Retail & recreation -23% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -1% compared to baseline Parks Not enough ...
Wayne County Retail & recreation -48% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -30% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
White County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough d...
About this data These reports show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline. We cal...
A new report by Google shows Hoosiers are adhering to the governor's "Stay-at-home" directive as well as maintaining social distancing.

  1. 1. COVID-19 Community Mobility Report Indiana March 29, 2020 Mobility changes Google prepared this report to help you and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19. This report shouldn’t be used for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment purposes. It also isn’t intended to be used for guidance on personal travel plans. Location accuracy and the understanding of categorized places varies from region to region, so we don’t recommend using this data to compare changes between countries, or between regions with different characteristics (e.g. rural versus urban areas). We’ll leave a region out of the report if we don’t have statistically significant levels of data. To learn how we calculate these trends and preserve privacy, read About this data. Retail & recreation -48% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places like restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters. Grocery & pharmacy -25% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places like grocery markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, specialty food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies. Parks +24% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places like national parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and public gardens.
  2. 2. Transit stations -34% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places like public transport hubs such as subway, bus, and train stations. Workplaces -36% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places of work. Residential +11% compared to baseline Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Mobility trends for places of residence.
  3. 3. Adams County Retail & recreation -43% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -25% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -33% compared to baseline Residential +8% compared to baseline Allen County Retail & recreation -54% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -36% compared to baseline Parks +13% compared to baseline Transit stations -44% compared to baseline Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  4. 4. Bartholomew County Retail & recreation -49% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -30% compared to baseline Parks +10% compared to baseline Transit stations -28% compared to baseline Workplace -45% compared to baseline Residential +26% compared to baseline Benton County Retail & recreation Not enough data for this date Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -42% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  5. 5. Blackford County Retail & recreation -51% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -24% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Boone County Retail & recreation -51% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -28% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -19% compared to baseline Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential +26% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  6. 6. Brown County Retail & recreation -68% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -37% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Carroll County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -14% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -38% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  7. 7. Cass County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential +18% compared to baseline Clark County Retail & recreation -48% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -10% compared to baseline Parks +64% compared to baseline Transit stations -14% compared to baseline Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  8. 8. Clay County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -35% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -21% compared to baseline Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential -1% compared to baseline Clinton County Retail & recreation -36% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -30% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -30% compared to baseline Residential +19% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  9. 9. Crawford County Retail & recreation -58% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -16% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -38% compared to baseline Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Daviess County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -5% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -25% compared to baseline Residential +8% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  10. 10. DeKalb County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -18% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential +22% compared to baseline Dearborn County Retail & recreation -35% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -11% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -42% compared to baseline Residential +22% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  11. 11. Decatur County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -35% compared to baseline Workplace -43% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline Delaware County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -28% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations +1% compared to baseline Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  12. 12. Dubois County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline Elkhart County Retail & recreation -43% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -35% compared to baseline Parks +18% compared to baseline Transit stations -19% compared to baseline Workplace -35% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  13. 13. Fayette County Retail & recreation -32% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -21% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -35% compared to baseline Residential +6% compared to baseline Floyd County Retail & recreation -39% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -21% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -38% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  14. 14. Fountain County Retail & recreation -65% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -10% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Franklin County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -28% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  15. 15. Fulton County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -54% compared to baseline Workplace -31% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Gibson County Retail & recreation -35% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -29% compared to baseline Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  16. 16. Grant County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -13% compared to baseline Workplace -22% compared to baseline Residential +17% compared to baseline Greene County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -23% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential +5% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  17. 17. Hamilton County Retail & recreation -58% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -31% compared to baseline Parks +38% compared to baseline Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -47% compared to baseline Residential +13% compared to baseline Hancock County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +9% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -12% compared to baseline Workplace -38% compared to baseline Residential +24% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  18. 18. Harrison County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -8% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -30% compared to baseline Residential +20% compared to baseline Hendricks County Retail & recreation -47% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks -13% compared to baseline Transit stations -19% compared to baseline Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  19. 19. Henry County Retail & recreation -32% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -28% compared to baseline Workplace -31% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline Howard County Retail & recreation -56% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -36% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -47% compared to baseline Residential +14% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  20. 20. Huntington County Retail & recreation -47% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -29% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -46% compared to baseline Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline Jackson County Retail & recreation -24% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -55% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -6% compared to baseline Workplace -41% compared to baseline Residential +22% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  21. 21. Jasper County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -22% compared to baseline Workplace -33% compared to baseline Residential +15% compared to baseline Jay County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -35% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -22% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  22. 22. Jefferson County Retail & recreation -37% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -1% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -23% compared to baseline Residential +14% compared to baseline Jennings County Retail & recreation -26% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -11% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -37% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  23. 23. Johnson County Retail & recreation -51% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -22% compared to baseline Parks -5% compared to baseline Transit stations -24% compared to baseline Workplace -37% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline Knox County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -15% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -31% compared to baseline Residential +14% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  24. 24. Kosciusko County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -33% compared to baseline Residential +23% compared to baseline LaGrange County Retail & recreation -70% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -25% compared to baseline Parks -46% compared to baseline Transit stations -32% compared to baseline Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential +9% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  25. 25. LaPorte County Retail & recreation -49% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks -23% compared to baseline Transit stations -43% compared to baseline Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline Lake County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -27% compared to baseline Parks -18% compared to baseline Transit stations -25% compared to baseline Workplace -38% compared to baseline Residential +13% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  26. 26. Lawrence County Retail & recreation -41% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -23% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential +17% compared to baseline Madison County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -27% compared to baseline Workplace -35% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  27. 27. Marion County Retail & recreation -52% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -27% compared to baseline Parks +17% compared to baseline Transit stations -49% compared to baseline Workplace -38% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline Marshall County Retail & recreation -48% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -26% compared to baseline Workplace -25% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  28. 28. Martin County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Miami County Retail & recreation -43% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -27% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential +16% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  29. 29. Monroe County Retail & recreation -53% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -33% compared to baseline Parks +39% compared to baseline Transit stations -40% compared to baseline Workplace -42% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline Montgomery County Retail & recreation -40% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -25% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -35% compared to baseline Workplace -31% compared to baseline Residential +16% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  30. 30. Morgan County Retail & recreation -39% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential +20% compared to baseline Newton County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -27% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  31. 31. Noble County Retail & recreation -42% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -42% compared to baseline Residential +23% compared to baseline Ohio County Retail & recreation Not enough data for this date Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -53% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  32. 32. Orange County Retail & recreation -41% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -19% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -45% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Owen County Retail & recreation -30% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -21% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  33. 33. Parke County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -2% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -37% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Perry County Retail & recreation -59% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -45% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  34. 34. Pike County Retail & recreation -54% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -7% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Porter County Retail & recreation -54% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -28% compared to baseline Parks +20% compared to baseline Transit stations -39% compared to baseline Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential +13% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  35. 35. Posey County Retail & recreation -25% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +6% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -22% compared to baseline Residential -1% compared to baseline Pulaski County Retail & recreation -33% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -23% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -34% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  36. 36. Putnam County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -31% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -26% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline Randolph County Retail & recreation -24% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -14% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -28% compared to baseline Residential +8% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  37. 37. Ripley County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -18% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -27% compared to baseline Residential +0% compared to baseline Rush County Retail & recreation -44% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -11% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -35% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  38. 38. Scott County Retail & recreation -30% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -8% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -33% compared to baseline Residential +3% compared to baseline Shelby County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -18% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -43% compared to baseline Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential +21% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  39. 39. Spencer County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +15% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -24% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date St. Joseph County Retail & recreation -53% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -26% compared to baseline Parks -17% compared to baseline Transit stations -37% compared to baseline Workplace -35% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  40. 40. Starke County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -10% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -25% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Steuben County Retail & recreation -49% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -32% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -29% compared to baseline Workplace -37% compared to baseline Residential +19% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  41. 41. Sullivan County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -17% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -20% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Switzerland County Retail & recreation Not enough data for this date Grocery & pharmacy -34% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -44% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  42. 42. Tippecanoe County Retail & recreation -57% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -37% compared to baseline Parks +5% compared to baseline Transit stations -27% compared to baseline Workplace -41% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline Tipton County Retail & recreation -46% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -22% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -33% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  43. 43. Union County Retail & recreation -55% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Vanderburgh County Retail & recreation -41% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -16% compared to baseline Parks -16% compared to baseline Transit stations -53% compared to baseline Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential +10% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  44. 44. Vermillion County Retail & recreation -34% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy +4% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -32% compared to baseline Workplace -20% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date Vigo County Retail & recreation -47% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -24% compared to baseline Parks -12% compared to baseline Transit stations -9% compared to baseline Workplace -36% compared to baseline Residential +9% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  45. 45. Wabash County Retail & recreation -50% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -36% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -26% compared to baseline Residential +8% compared to baseline Warren County Retail & recreation Not enough data for this date Grocery & pharmacy Not enough data for this date Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential Not enough data for this date * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  46. 46. Warrick County Retail & recreation -23% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -1% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -30% compared to baseline Residential +22% compared to baseline Washington County Retail & recreation -27% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -22% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -25% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  47. 47. Wayne County Retail & recreation -48% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -30% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -18% compared to baseline Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential +12% compared to baseline Wells County Retail & recreation -35% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -29% compared to baseline Residential +11% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  48. 48. White County Retail & recreation -38% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -12% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations -22% compared to baseline Workplace -39% compared to baseline Residential +6% compared to baseline Whitley County Retail & recreation -45% compared to baseline Grocery & pharmacy -34% compared to baseline Parks Not enough data for this date Transit stations Not enough data for this date Workplace -32% compared to baseline Residential +22% compared to baseline * Not enough data for this date: Currently, there is not enough data to provide a complete analysis of this place. Google needs a significant volume of data to generate an aggregated and anonymous view of trends. Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80% * Sun Feb 16 Sun Mar 8 Sun Mar 29 -80% -40% Baseline +40% +80%
  49. 49. About this data These reports show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline. We calculate these changes using the same kind of aggregated and anonymized data used to show popular times for places in Google Maps. Changes for each day are compared to a baseline value for that day of the week: ● The baseline is the median value, for the corresponding day of the week, during the 5- week period Jan 3–Feb 6, 2020. ● The reports show trends over several weeks with the most recent data representing approximately 2-3 days ago—this is how long it takes to produce the reports. What data is included in the calculation depends on user settings, connectivity, and whether it meets our privacy threshold. If the privacy threshold isn’t met (when somewhere isn’t busy enough to ensure anonymity) we don’t show a change for the day. We include categories that are useful to social distancing efforts as well as access to essential services. We calculate these insights based on data from users who have opted-in to Location History for their Google Account, so the data represents a sample of our users. As with all samples, this may or may not represent the exact behavior of a wider population. Preserving privacy These reports were developed to be helpful while adhering to our stringent privacy protocols and protecting people’s privacy. No personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point. Insights in these reports are created with aggregated, anonymized sets of data from users who have turned on the Location History setting, which is off by default. People who have Location History turned on can choose to turn it off at any time from their Google Account and can always delete Location History data directly from their Timeline. These reports are powered by the same world-class anonymization technology that we use in our products every day and that keep your activity data private and secure. These reports use differential privacy, which adds artificial noise to our datasets enabling high quality results without identifying any individual person. These privacy-preserving protections also ensure that the absolute number of visits isn’t shared. To get the latest report, visit google.com/covid19/mobility

