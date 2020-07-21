Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hivet Tricyclazole 75% WP
Hivet Protective fungicide with contact action 2
A multi-site contact inorganic fungicide. Sulphur is a non-systemic contact and protectant fungicide with secondary acaric...
Grapes Grape (Vitis sp.) b e l o n g i n g t o Family Vitaceae is a commercially important fruit crop of India. It is atem...
All green tissues of the grapevine are susceptible to powdery mildew (Erysiphe necator (Schw.) Burr.) infection. The disea...
Apple Apple (Malus pumila) is commercially the most important temperate fruit and is fourth among the most widely produced...
Powdery Mildew Powderymildewofappleoccursin all apple-producing regions of the world. The disease causes economicdamagebyr...
Pea is an important vegetable in India; the crop is generally cultivated for its green pods. It is highly nutritive and is...
Powdery Mildew Occasionally late maturing crops may become covered with a grey-white ﬁlm of powdery mildew. This disease p...
Cuminum cyminum is a delicate-looking annual, with slender, branched stems. It is a small, fast growing plant seldom reach...
Powdery Mildew Thecropisusuallyattacked by disease at ﬂowering stage in cloudy weather during February-March. T h e p ow d...
Mango Mango (Mangifera indica L)isoneofthechoicestand most ancient fruits known to mankind. It occupies a p r e - e m i n ...
Powdery mildew is a very serious disease of mango, affecting almost all cultivars in all mango-growing regions of the worl...
HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
