Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BY: HEMA GAIRA
Education serves the need of the society. It should be not only comprehensive, sustainable, and superb, but must continuou...
Innovation just means looking at the problems in a new way and finding relevant solutions to it. Innovation in education e...
AUDIO-VISUAL (AV) SUPPLEMENTS Make Hands-On Learning a Regular Event Many educational institutions in India have AV-equipp...
Reassess How You Assess Introduce Students to Famous Innovators When it comes to how you evaluate your students, consider ...
Allow Time for Innovation and Creativity In addition to having a creative space, you also must make time for innovation an...
Examine your current situation This should include an examination of your experience followed by a mental exploration of h...
INDIVIDUALLEVEL (Bennis,1973) Stage1 Stage2 Stage3 Stage4 Stage5 Stage6 Opposition Resistance Toleration Acceptance Suppor...
THANKS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
10 views
May. 18, 2021

INNOVATION: COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AND THE KEY TO EVERYTHING THE FUTURE CAN BE

Education serves the need of the society. It should be not only comprehensive, sustainable, and superb, but must continuously evolve to meet the challenges of the fast-changing and unpredictable globalized world. This evolution must be systemic, consistent, and scalable; therefore, school teachers, college professors, administrators, researchers, and policy makers are expected to innovate the theory and practice of teaching and learning, as well as all other aspects of this complex organization to ensure quality preparation of all students to life and work

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INNOVATION: COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AND THE KEY TO EVERYTHING THE FUTURE CAN BE

  1. 1. BY: HEMA GAIRA
  2. 2. Education serves the need of the society. It should be not only comprehensive, sustainable, and superb, but must continuously evolve to meet the challenges of the fast-changing and unpredictable globalized world. This evolution must be systemic, consistent, and scalable; therefore, school teachers, college professors, administrators, researchers, and policy makers are expected to innovate the theory and practice of teaching and learning, as well as all other aspects of this complex organization to ensure quality preparation of all students to life and work. So, here I will present some effective innovation in Indian education system and identify how innovation can be done. “Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things” -Theodore Levitt
  3. 3. Innovation just means looking at the problems in a new way and finding relevant solutions to it. Innovation in education encourages students and teachers to research, explore, and use all the tools to uncover something new. Innovation also improves the education as it requires higher critical thinking skills which ultimately exercises the brain of the students. Innovation does not just mean the use of technology or new inventions, though these can contribute to innovation. Innovation involves a new way of thinking, thereby helping students develop their creativity and problem-solving skills. In this competitive world it is very important to encourage innovation in education. In fact, innovation in education should be is woven into the very fabric of learning. The teachers should use technology as well as the latest pedagogical tools to encourage the students to think out-of-the-box and innovate in and out of the classroom. Every individual is different so assigning and understanding different capabilities of the student is very important according to their interest and ability. Students should be encouraged to develop different Life Skills, thereby inculcating innovation and unleashing the creativity of students. Delivering holistic education with a blend of academic and cultural activities within a technologically and globally connected environment is now the need. “Necessity is the mother of invention” -Plato
  4. 4. AUDIO-VISUAL (AV) SUPPLEMENTS Make Hands-On Learning a Regular Event Many educational institutions in India have AV-equipped classrooms or venues to boost students’ learning and understanding. Students thrive in hands-on learning environments. When they are given the opportunities to learn through experience rather just a textbook, they will be more innovative.
  5. 5. Reassess How You Assess Introduce Students to Famous Innovators When it comes to how you evaluate your students, consider using more performance-based assessments or rubrics that leave room for innovation. Show students why innovation matters and introduce them to famous innovators. With the numerous TED Talk videos available, students can listen to inspiration speeches and see how to take ideas and put them into action.
  6. 6. Allow Time for Innovation and Creativity In addition to having a creative space, you also must make time for innovation and creativity. We know your days are already packed with all the standards you must cover, but if you do not leave some space in your schedule for innovation, you can’t expect it to happen.
  7. 7. Examine your current situation This should include an examination of your experience followed by a mental exploration of how that experience could be improved upon. Ask yourself three questions to get this process going, including, “What is the problem?” “How can I address this problem to make it better?” and “What tools do I have at my disposal to assist in this process?” Make Small-Scale Changes Once you’ve explored the above questions and the answers are formalized, you should try to make that change on a small-scale within your own world. Broaden Your Approach & Accept to Feedback Analyse the outcomes of that experiment and identify what further support might be needed to either hone the idea or restructure it all together. “A tool is just an opportunity with a handle” -Kevin Kelly
  8. 8. INDIVIDUALLEVEL (Bennis,1973) Stage1 Stage2 Stage3 Stage4 Stage5 Stage6 Opposition Resistance Toleration Acceptance Support Embrace Related models:Gilbert,1995; Halletal 1984,Hamelink,1984; Havelock,1971; Rogers, 1983. INSTITUTIONAL LEVEL (Harvey & Miller, 1970) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Stage 4 Stage 5 Issue Perception Formation of Goals Search Choice of Solution Redefinition Related models: Fung, 1992; Hage & Aiken, 1992; Levine, 1980; Mann & Neff, 1961; Milo, 1971; Rogers, 1981.
  9. 9. THANKS

×