Buddha His life story
Buddha Skakyamuni was born as a royal prince in 563 BC in northern India but is now part of Nepal.
The Queen's Dream One night, Queen Mayadevi dreamed that a white elephant descended from heaven and entered her womb. The ...
The Queen gave birth and when the king saw the child he felt as if all his wishes had been fulfilled and he named the youn...
princehood The King invited a Brahmin seer to make predictions about the prince's future. The Brahmin said “He could becom...
The Four Encounters Siddhartha grew increasing restless and curious about the world beyond the palace walls and asked his ...
Leaving the Palace Prince Siddhartha reflected on the old age, disease, and death that would overtake everyone and turn bo...
Siddhartha began by seeking out renowned teachers, who taught him about the many religious philosophies of his day as well...
After leaving his friends the aesthetics, Siddhartha went to pursue reaching the truth using the middle way. He realized t...
After a long rest, the Buddha began to plan what to do in the future. The Buddha decided he must share his experience and ...
Buddha’s Death The Lord Buddha taught for 40 years. At the age of 80, the Buddha ate some pork offered to him for his teac...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Life of Buddha

34 views

Published on

The life story of Gautama Buddha

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Life of Buddha

  1. 1. Buddha His life story
  2. 2. Buddha Skakyamuni was born as a royal prince in 563 BC in northern India but is now part of Nepal.
  3. 3. The Queen's Dream One night, Queen Mayadevi dreamed that a white elephant descended from heaven and entered her womb. The white elephant entering her womb indicated that on that very night she had conceived a child who was a pure and powerful being.
  4. 4. The Queen gave birth and when the king saw the child he felt as if all his wishes had been fulfilled and he named the young prince “ Siddhartha ”. Birth
  5. 5. princehood The King invited a Brahmin seer to make predictions about the prince's future. The Brahmin said “He could become either a king or a fully enlightened Buddha ”. The king was determined to shield the child from anything that might result in him taking up the religious life. He was not permitted to see the elderly, the sickly, the dead, or anyone who had dedicated themselves to spiritual practices. Being intelligent and eager to learn, the Prince became very good at studies and military skills. His compassion was shown at his young age as well. In his 16th year, he was married to his own cousin Yasodhara, daughter of Suddhodana.
  6. 6. The Four Encounters Siddhartha grew increasing restless and curious about the world beyond the palace walls and asked his father to visit the town outside. The king arranged it so that Siddhartha would see no suffering in the world during his outing. However, during the visit he came into contact with an old person and a sick person, and on one occasion he saw a corpse. He also encountered a holy man. These encounters left a deep impression on his mind and led him to realize that all living beings without exception have to experience the sufferings of birth, sickness, ageing and death.
  7. 7. Leaving the Palace Prince Siddhartha reflected on the old age, disease, and death that would overtake everyone and turn bodies to dust. He realized then that he could no longer be content living the life of a prince. That very night he left the palace, shaved his head, and changed his prince's clothes for a beggar's robe. Then he began his quest for enlightenment.
  8. 8. Siddhartha began by seeking out renowned teachers, who taught him about the many religious philosophies of his day as well as how to meditate. But after he had learned all they had to teach, his doubts and questions remained. So he and five disciples left to find enlightenment by themselves. The six companions attempted to find release from suffering through physical discipline-- enduring pain, holding their breath, fasting nearly to starvation. Yet Siddhartha was still unsatisfied. It occurred to him that in renouncing pleasure he had grasped pleasure's opposite-- The Search for Truth
  9. 9. After leaving his friends the aesthetics, Siddhartha went to pursue reaching the truth using the middle way. He realized that was not the answer to stopping pain and suffering. After finally having food, he sat under a Bodhi tree and said that he would not leave until he had gained Enlightenment. While Ascetic Gautama was meditating under the Bodhi tree, Mara, the evil on, told him to give up his struggle for Enlightenment. He freed his mind of all bad thoughts, and became calm and peaceful. He was in deep meditation. In the second part of the night, he saw the past lives of other beings. During the third part of the night, he finally came to know the truth of all sufferings. At age 35, Ascetic Gotama gained Enlightenment and became a Buddha, or a "Fully Enlightened One." Enlightenment
  10. 10. After a long rest, the Buddha began to plan what to do in the future. The Buddha decided he must share his experience and teach the dharma to all those who would listen so that they too, could benefit. The Buddha’s first disciples were those who were once his companions on the quest for truth. The Buddha taught the Four Noble Truths. The first Noble Truth was about the fact that suffering exists. The second was about the cause of suffering; the third was that it is possible to end suffering; and the fourth explained the path to be followed if you want to end suffering. Eventually, the Buddha had thousands of followers whom many had been ordained and reached enlightenment themselves. Buddha taught in a personal manner by solving personal problems and answering situational questions . The Buddha also accepted women to be monks, as well, which was unheard of in his time. Teaching The Dharma
  11. 11. Buddha’s Death The Lord Buddha taught for 40 years. At the age of 80, the Buddha ate some pork offered to him for his teachings. It was said that the pork had been spoiled causing the Buddha to get dysentery . Knowing his death would occur shortly, he gave his monks the chance to ask any last questions an told them to not to follow any leader other than themselves. He then, finally spoke “Monks, this is the last time for me to talk to you. All things change. Work hard to gain your own salvation!”

×