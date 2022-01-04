Throat, Anatomy and clinical diseases

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THROAT Hamzeh Yacoub Medical student at AQU 2021
PHARYNX The pharynx is a muscular tube that connects the oral and nasal cavity to the larynx and oesophagus. begins at t...
NASOPHARYNX Extend from the base of skull to the lower border of the soft palate (C1). lined by ciliated pseudostratifie...
OROPHARYNX between the soft palate and the superior border of the epiglottis. Contains the posterior 1/3 of tongue, ling...
LARYNGOPHARYNX located between the superior border of the epiglottis and inferior border of the cricoid cartilage (C6). I...
PHARYNX INNERVATION Motor and sensory innervation of the pharynx (except nasopharynx) is by the pharyngeal plexus. Phary...
NASOPHARYNX INNERVATION Superior and anterior Nasopharynx, sensory innervated by the maxillary nerve (V2 of the trigemina...
BLOOD SUPPLY TO THE PHARYNX Pharynx is blood supplied by the external carotid artery branches: Ascending pharyngeal arte...
VENOUS AND LYMPH DRAINAGE OF THE PHARYNX Pharyngeal venous plexus drains to internal jugular vein. Lymph drainage: for t...
MUSCLES OF THE PHARYNX Two main groups: circular and longitudinal. Muscle Origin Insertion innervation Action Superior con...
TONSILS Tonsils are large lymphoid tissue situated in the lateral wall of the oropharynx. They form lateral part of the ...
TONSILS Tonsil has two surfaces, medial and lateral; two borders anterior and posterior; two poles upper and lower; two d...
BLOOD SUPPLY OF TONSIL Tonsillar branch of the dorsal lingual Ascending palatine branch of facial artery Tonsillar bran...
ACUTE TONSILLITIS Mainly a disease of childhood but is also seen in adults. May occur primarily as infection of the tons...
CATARRHAL TONSILLITIS When tonsils are inflamed as part of the generalised infection of the oropharyngeal mucosa it is ca...
MEMBRANOUS TONSILLITIS Some times exudation from crypts may coalesce to form a membrane over the surface of tonsil, givin...
PERITONSILLAR ABSCESS (QUINSY) A collection of pus between fibrous capsule of the tonsil usually at its upper pole and th...
FASCIA AND SPACE OF THE PHARYNX Pharyngobasilar Fascia: Forms the submucosa of the pharynx and blends with the periosteum ...
KILLIAN’S DEHISCENCE A triangular area of weakness formed by the oblique fibers of the inferior pharyngeal constrictor (t...
ZENKER DIVERTICULUM (PHARYNGEAL POUCH) posterior outpouching of the hypopharynx, proximal to the upper esophageal sphinct...
ZENKER’S DIVERTICULUM DIAGNOSIS Fluoroscopy: Barium swallow examination is performed. The outpouching may be transient an...
ZENKER’S DIVERTICULUM
ZENKER’S DIVERTICULUM TREATMENT AND PROGNOSIS patients with a Zenker diverticulum are at increased risk for aspiration. ...
a Diverticulectomy. b Diverticulopexy
ADENOID TONSILS Also called pharyngeal tonsils, located at the posterior roof of nasopharynx. It is lobulated  adenoids...
PHARYNGEAL BURSA (LUSCHKA POUCH) Median recess represents attachment of notochord to endoderm of primitive pharynx. Loca...
PHARYNGITIS Inflammation of the pharynx, resulting in a sore throat. Pharyngitis is a symptom, rather than a condition. ...
PHARYNGEAL ANGINA The pharyngeal pain is usually caused by an inflammation or a malignant disease. In some cases, anginal...
APNEA Apnea is when breathing stops for at least ten seconds while sleeping. Apnea types: Obstructive apnea: continued ...
OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the most severe form of Sleep disordered breathing, affects quality of...
ADENOIDS ENLARGEMENT Adenoids hypertrophy may occur due to acute upper respiratory tract infection. They can remain enla...
ADENOIDS ENLARGEMENT SYMPTOMS: Adenoids enlargement produce impairment of nasal respiration, causing: snoring hyponasal ...
ENLARGED ADENOIDS DIAGNOSIS Take a full history of symptoms. Use Nose endoscope (using a thin and slender illuminated fi...
ENLARGED ADENOIDS (AND TONSILS) X-RAY
ADENOID FACE The child with enlarged adenoids has a characteristic facial appearance resulting from effect of nasal obstru...
ADENOID FACE Adenoid face child High arched palate
ADENOID HYPERTROPHY TREATMENT Asymptomatic and may not require treatment.  Bacterial infections will usually be treated ...
INDICATIONS FOR ADENOIDECTOMY Nasal obstruction proved by X-Ray. Otitis Media with effusion (some cases require both ade...
CONTRAINDICATIONS TO ADENOIDECTOMY A recent upper respiratory tract infection is an absolute contraindication. A suspect...
THE OPERATION OF ADENOIDECTOMY NASOPHARYNX PROCEDURE General anesthesia is performed. Adenoids are visualized by lifting...
THE OPERATION OF ADENOIDECTOMY OROPHARYNX PROCEDURE General anesthesia is performed. A St. Clair Thompson curette is ins...
Rhinoscopy, The adenoids are in the center, completely blocking the choanae. Rhinoscopy, the eustachian tube orifice on th...
ADENOIDECTOMY COMPLICATIONS Hemorrhage. Surgical trauma: as Injury to soft palate, ET injury or stenosis, dislocation of...
TONSILLECTOMY INDICATIONS Obstructive sleep apnea, failure to thrive, or abnormal dentofacial growth; suspicion of malign...
THORNWALDT’S DISEASE As I said before, adenoid is composed of lobules and a depressed center called pharyngeal bursa. Th...
THORNWALDT’S DISEASE (PHARYNGEAL BURSITIS) CLINICAL FEATURES Persistent post nasal discharge. Nasal obstruction. May re...
THORNWALDT’S DISEASE DIAGNOSIS A CT scan shows a solid mass of Tornwaldt's cyst and MRI shows a glass-shaped lesion with ...
THORNWALDT’S DISEASE MRI
LARYNX the organ of voice production and the part of the respiratory tract between the lower part of the pharynx and the ...
LARGYNGEAL FOLDS The vestibular folds (false vocal cords): lie superiorly to the true vocal cords. They consist of the v...
LARYNGEAL CAVITY laryngeal cavity is divided into three portions: the vestibule, ventricle, and infraglottic cavity. A. V...
LARYNGEAL CAVITY The gap between the vocal folds is called the rima glottidis The glottis is the narrowest part of the l...
LARYNGEAL CAVITY
THYROID CARTILAGE Shied shaped, open posteriorly, angulated anteriorly. Angulation more acute in males. Its function is...
CRICOID CARTILAGE Signet ring shaped Stronger than thyroid cartilage. Base for entire larynx Support to arytenoid Att...
EPIGLOTTIS Thin spoon shaped fibro-cartilage, situated in midline. Upper free end broad & rounded, projects up behind ba...
ARYTENOID CARTILAGES Paired cartilages, pyramidal in shape. Base articulated with cricoid cartilage. PCA & LCA muscles att...
LARYNX NERVE SUPPLY Derived from vagus nerve. Superior Laryngeal Nerve leaves the vagus nerve high in the neck and divid...
LARYNX BLOOD SUPPLY AND LYMPH DRAINAGE Sup. Laryngeal Artery from Sup. Thyroid artery. Inf. Laryngeal Artery from Inf. T...
MUSCLES OF THE LARYNX The muscles of the larynx are divided into two groups: Extrinsic muscles: produce the movements of...
MUSCLES OF THE LARYNX
CRICOTHYROID stretches and tenses the vocal ligaments, and so is important for the creation of forceful speech. Originates...
THYROARYTENOID Originates from the inferoposterior aspect of the angle of the thyroid cartilage, and attaches to the anter...
POSTERIOR CRICOARYTENOID Originates from the posterior surface of the cricoid cartilage, and attaches to the muscular proc...
LATERAL CRICOARYTENOID Originates from the arch of the cricoid cartilage, and attaches to the muscular process of the aryt...
TRANSVERSE AND OBLIQUE ARYTENOIDS Spans from one arytenoid cartilage to the opposite arytenoid. Actions: Adducts the aryte...
LARYNGOMALACIA  Most common congenital laryngeal anomaly.  Accounts for approximately 60 percent of laryngeal problems i...
LARYNGOMALACIA delay of maturation of the supporting structures of the larynx. dynamic lesion resulting in collapse of the...
LARYNGOMALACIA TREATMENT In the past, tracheostomy was the surgical procedure of choice for severe cases. Now Supraglottop...
Supraglottoplasty
LARYNGOCELE Dilated sac filled with air (ventricle) Internal vs. external May present at birth. Difficult to diagnose....
LARYNGOCELE TYPES Internal laryngocoeles are within the larynx itself and do not cross the thyrohyoid membrane. External...
STRIDOR Stridor is a respiratory noise produced by turbulent airflow in the airway. It is not a diagnosis or a disease b...
STRIDOR TYPES 1) Inspiratory stridor reflects airflow impairment above or at the level of the vocal cords. It is generally...
REGIONS OF THE NECK Anterior Triangle: bounded by sternohyoid muscle, the digastric muscle, and the sternomastoid muscle....
ANTERIOR NECK TRIANGLE Bounded by the anterior border of the sternocleidomastoid, the anterior midline of the neck, and t...
ANTERIOR NECK TRIANGLE Thyroid Gland Common Carotid Arteries and Branches: - cranial thyroid artery (CTA) - muscular bra...
POSTERIOR TRIANGLE Bounded by the posterior border of the sternocleidomastoid muscle, the anterior border of the trapeziu...
POSTERIOR NECK TRIANGLE EXTERNAL JUGULAR VEIN runs obliquely across this triangle. The SPINAL ACCESSORY NERVE (the only ...
NECK TRIANGLES
DEEP NECK SPACES Deep neck spaces are suprahyoid, infrahyoid, or span the entire length of the neck. 1) Suprahyoid: Perito...
DANGER SPACE The danger space is bound by the alar fascia anteriorly and the prevertebral fascia posteriorly. It extends ...
NECK SPACES
NECK SWELLINGS (HISTORY TAKING) Ask about: Onset, Duration, Pain, Difficulty in swallowing/ mastication, Dyspnea/ nasal o...
NECK SWELLINGS EXAMINATION Site: in which triangle? Relation to muscles: If the lump is deep to a muscle, it will become...
NECK SWELLINGS EXAMINATION Check the following: Solitary/ multiple Solid/ cystic Effect of swallowing/ tongue protrusio...
THYROGLOSSAL CYST Midline neck swelling that arises from the remnant of the thyroglossal tract. Often located below or n...
THYROGLOSSAL CYST
THYROGLOSSAL CYST SYMPTOMS AND EXAM Midline swelling. moves upwards on swallowing and on tongue protrusion due to its at...
THYROGLOSSAL CYST DIAGNOSIS Thyroid imaging (ultrasound, CT scan) and thyroid function tests should be carried out to del...
THYROGLOSSAL CYST TREATMENT incision of the entire thyroglossal tract, a procedure known as the Sistrunk’s operation. Si...
LYMPHADENOPATHY Causes of lymphadenopathy: Throat infection: Upper deep cervical, size 1-2 cm, mildly tender, inflamed t...
CERVICAL LYMPHADENOPATHY The most common cause of a swelling in the neck. Enlargement of the cervical lymph glands. Cau...
LYMPHOMA The most common primary tumour of lymphoid tissue is malignant lymphoma. Lymphoma is a malignancy of lymphocyte...
BRANCHIAL CYST Remnant of a branchial cleft, usually the second cleft, it lies behind the anterior edge of the upper thir...
BRANCHIAL CYST
CAROTID BODY TUMOUR A rare tumour of the chemoreceptor tissue in the carotid body. commonly appear in patients between 4...
NECK MASSES DIFFERENTIAL Congenital neck masses are those that are present at birth and secondary to defects occurring in...
MOST COMMON NECK MASS CHILDREN An enlarged lymph node is the most common reason that a child presents with a neck mass. ...
UNILATERAL CAROTID BODY TUMOR
TRACHEOSTOMY An opening created at the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the cervical trachea, to help in ...
TRACHEOSTOMY INDICATIONS Congenital anomaly (eg, laryngeal hypoplasia, vascular web). Upper airway foreign body that can...
TRACHEOSTOMY INDICATIONS Facial fractures that may lead to upper airway obstruction (comminuted fractures of the mid face...
TRACHEOSTOMY PROCEDURE The patient’s neck is extended over a shoulder roll (unless there is a contraindication). The ane...
TRACHEOSTOMY PROCEDURE A minimal dissection is performed onto the pretracheal tissue in order to push the thyroid isthmus...
TRACHEOSTOMY TUBE A tracheostomy tube is loaded onto the dilator Females: a size 6 cuffed Shiley tracheostomy tube is lo...
TRACHEOSTOMY
TRACHEOSTOMY VS. TRACHEOTOMY Tracheotomy is any procedure that cuts an opening into the trachea. Tracheostomy is technica...
TRACHEOSTOMY VS. TRACHEOTOMY
INDICATIONS FOR TRACHEOSTOMY Emergent upper airway obstruction or inability to intubate. Prolonged intubation/ventilator...
TRACHEOTOMY CONTRAINDICATION The only absolute contraindication for tracheostomy is skin infection and prior major neck s...
POSTOPERATIVE COMPLICATIONS OF TRACHEOTOMY Bleeding and/or tracheo-innominate fistula Mucus plugging Accidental decannu...
SKULL DEVELOPMENT  Cranial base develops mainly by endochondral ossifi cation.  Cranial vault and facial skeleton develo...
FACE EMBRYOLOGY At the end of the fourth embryonic week, neural crest derived facial prominences appear from the first pa...
FACE EMBRYOLOGY
NOSE EMBRYOLOGY In the 7th week embryo, five facial prominences contribute to the formation of the nose: the frontal nasa...
ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC DISEASES
ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC DISEASES
WALDEYER’S RING Waldeyer was an anatomist who described the lymphoid tissue in the posterior nasopharynx and oropharynx. ...
WALDEYER’S RING
THE END Thank you so much…
Pharynx anatomy and part and muscles. Tonsils and tonsilitis. Peritonsillar Abscess (Quinsy) FASCIA AND SPACE OF THE PHARYNX. Zenker diverticulum (pharyngeal pouch). Adenoid tonsils. pharyngitis. Sleep apnea. adenoids enlargement and surgical indications and contraindications. branchial cyst... and more...

