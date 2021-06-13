Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jun. 13, 2021

Product hunting

PRODUCT HUNTING. ALL ESTIMATE OF BUSINESS. DARAZ BUSINESS IDEA.

  1. 1. Ahmad Abdullah 17-NTU-1027 Hafsa Mehmood 17-NTU-1035 Rifah Zahid 17-NTU-1058
  2. 2.  Product Name: Handsfree / earphones  Product Description: 100 % original imported quality with excellent sound quality. High Quality mic and super base sound for all the android phones and iPhone 4 to 6 series.  Product Supplier: Local market (Pakistan wholesale markets) & Ali baba.
  3. 3. Average product price Rs. 399 Average monthly sales Rs. 142,305 Demand (low, medium, high) High Product Category Audio Headphones & Headset Seasonality Non-Seasonal
  4. 4.  Past 7 days:
  5. 5.  Business Model: Business Model of our project is E-Tailer (Electronic retailing is the sale of goods and services through the Internet) from B2C Business Models.  Revenue Model: Sales Revenue model (Sales revenue is the income received by a company from its sales of goods or the provision of services)
  6. 6.  Vision Statement: Vision of our business is: “to make it easy for everyone to listen to a worth quality and smooth sound on any supported electrical gadget in a very reasonable price.”  Mission Statement: Mission of our business is to deliver quality products to gain the trust of people and to establish our business.
  7. 7.  Target Audience: It has become a use of every person of every age. So, the target audience will be all mobile phone users, laptop users, student, office workers etc.  Intended Marketspace: Initially, Marketspace of our business is daraz.pk . We will try to expand it as much as we can.
  8. 8. Thankyou!

