The external assessment strategy management

THE EXTERNAL ASSESSMENT SUBMITTED :- HIMANSHU TIWARI SHIVANGI TYAGI
EXTERNAL AUDIT • The identification & evaluation of those trends & events that are beyond the control of an organization i...
The Nature of an External Audit • External audit is to highlight a number of external opportunities that can be availed by...
Key External Forces Key External Forces in the External Audit are :- • Economic Forces • Social, Demographic, Cultural & E...
ECONOMIC FORCES • The attractiveness of different strategies is directly affected by the economic factors. For example, wh...
Some of important key economic forces are as follow • Economic conditions of foreign countries • Export/import factors • I...
Social, Demographic, Cultural & Environmental Forces • All the products, services, customers & markets are virtually affec...
Following are some of examples are: • Population growing older • Rise in younger population • Less Caucasian • The gap bet...
Following are some of key external factors are • Racial equality • Government regulation • Average level of education • En...
Political, Legal & Governmental Forces: • Opportunities & threats are always associated with the changes in government reg...
Following are the key opportunities & threats of the government regulation. • Antitrust legislation • Lobbying efforts • T...
Following are the impacts of political variables • Formulation of strategies • Implementation of strategies The strategist...
Government regulations have following impacts on political variables. • Special tariffs • Government regulation/deregulati...
Technological Forces • Internet is major technological revolution that becomes global economic engine which increases the ...
Following are some of revolutionary technological changes that have dramatic affects on the organizations. • Semiconductor...
Competitive Forces: • The useful information about competitors should be collected & evaluated in order to formulate effec...
Continue….. • The strengths & weaknesses of the competitors • The objectives & strategies of the competitors • The respons...
PORTER’S FIVE-FORCES MODEL
• These forces determine an industry structure and the level of competition in that industry. The stronger competitive for...
Bargaining power of suppliers • Strong bargaining power allows suppliers to sell higher priced or low quality raw material...
Suppliers have strong bargaining power when: • There are few suppliers but many buyers. • Suppliers are large and threaten...
Bargaining power of buyers • Buyers have the power to demand lower price or higher product quality from industry producers...
Buyers exert strong bargaining power when • Buying in large quantities or control many access points to the final customer...
Threat of substitutes • This force is especially threatening when buyers can easily find substitute products with attracti...
Rivalry among existing competitors. This force is the major determinant on how competitive and profitable an industry is. ...
Rivalry among competitors is intense when: • There are many competitors; • Exit barriers are high; • Industry of growth is...
The external assessment strategy management
The external assessment strategy management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The external assessment strategy management

16 views

Published on

external assessment

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The external assessment strategy management

  1. 1. THE EXTERNAL ASSESSMENT SUBMITTED :- HIMANSHU TIWARI SHIVANGI TYAGI
  2. 2. EXTERNAL AUDIT • The identification & evaluation of those trends & events that are beyond the control of an organization is called external audit. • external audit is bit difficult to do so as it cover a lot amount of factors to analyzed. • The external audit points out the important opportunities & threats that comes in front of the organization and therefore the management of the organization should develop proper strategies to avail those opportunities and to reduce of avoid the effects of threats.
  3. 3. The Nature of an External Audit • External audit is to highlight a number of external opportunities that can be availed by the organization along with the threats that need to be avoided by the organization. • It audit does not take into account all the possible factors that affect the business organization but rather only important factors are focused that need proper actions. • The organization may shows offensive or defensive behavior through developing strategies that can get benefit from the external opportunities while reducing the effects of external threats.
  4. 4. Key External Forces Key External Forces in the External Audit are :- • Economic Forces • Social, Demographic, Cultural & Environmental Forces • Political, Legal & Governmental Forces • Technological Forces • Competitive Forces
  5. 5. ECONOMIC FORCES • The attractiveness of different strategies is directly affected by the economic factors. For example, when the interest rates increases then the acquisition cost of capital also increases. • Also increase in interest rates decrease the discretionary income which will ultimately decrease the demand for discretionary goods. • Moreover raise in the market price results in the expansion of business & consumer wealth.
  6. 6. Some of important key economic forces are as follow • Economic conditions of foreign countries • Export/import factors • Income differences by customer/region • Demand shift for goods & services • Monetary policies • Price fluctuations • Tax rates • Exportation of capital & labor etc
  7. 7. Social, Demographic, Cultural & Environmental Forces • All the products, services, customers & markets are virtually affected by social, demographic, cultural & environmental forces. • All the products, services, customers & markets are virtually affected by social, demographic, cultural & environmental forces.
  8. 8. Following are some of examples are: • Population growing older • Rise in younger population • Less Caucasian • The gap between poor & rich widens • The people with age more than 65 years will increase up to 18.5% of population in 2025 in America • No racial & ethnic majority exist in 2075 in America
  9. 9. Following are some of key external factors are • Racial equality • Government regulation • Average level of education • Energy conservation • Attitudes towards customer services • Social responsibility • Recycling • Value placed on leisure time • Waste management • Ozone depletion • Endangered species
  10. 10. Political, Legal & Governmental Forces: • Opportunities & threats are always associated with the changes in government regulation. Example includes the antitrust legislation which includes struggle to ban monopolies. • Special resolution laws are passed through lobbying efforts which are only beneficial for certain parties along with the laws of increase in the tax rates.
  11. 11. Following are the key opportunities & threats of the government regulation. • Antitrust legislation • Lobbying efforts • Tax rates • Patent laws
  12. 12. Following are the impacts of political variables • Formulation of strategies • Implementation of strategies The strategists in the global economy anticipate the political climate, diverse world cultures & legislative skills. Local, state, federal & foreign governments are important regulators, subsidizers, deregulators, customers & employers of the organizations.
  13. 13. Government regulations have following impacts on political variables. • Special tariffs • Government regulation/deregulation • Political Action Committees (PACs) • Tax law changes • Number of patents • Changes in patent laws • Voter participation rates
  14. 14. Technological Forces • Internet is major technological revolution that becomes global economic engine which increases the productivity of the organizations throughout the world. • The XML language of programming comprise of “tags” which enables an organization to take strategic decision for exposing their information to the world in the shape of inventories, catalogs, an invoice, price, zip code etc.
  15. 15. Following are some of revolutionary technological changes that have dramatic affects on the organizations. • Semiconductors • Internet • UWB (ultra wideband wireless) communications • XML (extensible markup language) technologies • Robotics • Computer engineering • Lasers • Satellite networks
  16. 16. Competitive Forces: • The useful information about competitors should be collected & evaluated in order to formulate effective strategy by the organization. • It is much difficult to identify competitors in many industries. • For collecting & maintain information on competitors, most of organizations maintain competitive intelligence programs that keeps records of the information about the current activities of the competitors specifically as well as generally.
  17. 17. Continue….. • The strengths & weaknesses of the competitors • The objectives & strategies of the competitors • The response of competitors to external variables like social, cultural etc • The positioning of products & services of organization relative to its competitors • The vulnerability of competitors to the alternative strategies of the organization • The nature of distributor & supplier relationship • Ranking of profit & sales of competitors over time • Substitute products or services threat etc
  18. 18. PORTER’S FIVE-FORCES MODEL
  19. 19. • These forces determine an industry structure and the level of competition in that industry. The stronger competitive forces in the industry are the less profitable it is.
  20. 20. Bargaining power of suppliers • Strong bargaining power allows suppliers to sell higher priced or low quality raw materials to their buyers. • This directly affects the buying firms’ profits because it has to pay more for materials.
  21. 21. Suppliers have strong bargaining power when: • There are few suppliers but many buyers. • Suppliers are large and threaten to forward integrate. • Few substitute raw materials exist. • Suppliers hold scarce resources. • Cost of switching raw materials is especially high.
  22. 22. Bargaining power of buyers • Buyers have the power to demand lower price or higher product quality from industry producers when their bargaining power is strong. • Lower price means lower revenues for the producer, while higher quality products usually raise production costs. • Both scenarios result in lower profits for producers.
  23. 23. Buyers exert strong bargaining power when • Buying in large quantities or control many access points to the final customer. • Only few buyers exist. • Switching costs to other supplier are low. • They threaten to backward integrate. • There are many substitutes. • Buyers are price sensitive.
  24. 24. Threat of substitutes • This force is especially threatening when buyers can easily find substitute products with attractive prices or better quality and when buyers can switch from one product or service to another with little cost. • For example, to switch from coffee to tea doesn’t cost anything, unlike switching from car to bicycle.
  25. 25. Rivalry among existing competitors. This force is the major determinant on how competitive and profitable an industry is. In competitive industry, firms have to compete aggressively for a market share, which results in low profits.
  26. 26. Rivalry among competitors is intense when: • There are many competitors; • Exit barriers are high; • Industry of growth is slow or negative; • Products are not differentiated and can be easily substituted; • Competitors are of equal size; • Low customer loyalty.

×