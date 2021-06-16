Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANTICANCER DRUGS
ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • GOAL OF TREATMENT: to treat cancer cells and conserve normal cells by interfering with cancer cell ...
ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • PRINCIPLE OF CHEMOTHERAPY • Timing of dose around the cell cycle and in relation to other drugs is ...
ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • HANDLING OF THE DRUGS • Use gloves, protective garment, mask • Prime IVF with saline solution • Dis...
ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS • Bone Marrow Depression • Leukopenia : decrease WBC • Assess for infection  moni...
ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • Nausea & Vomiting • Stomatitis • Alopecia • CLASSIFICATION OF DRUGS • Alkylating agent • Antimetabo...
ALKYLATING AGENTS • Disrupt structure of DNA • Cell cycle nonspecific • COMMON DRUGS • Busulfan – Myleran • Chlorambucil –...
ALKYLATING AGENTS • ADVERSE EFFECTS • Bone marrow depression  severe side effect • N & V • alopecia • NURSING CONSIDERATI...
ANTIMETEBOLITES • Cell cycle specific • Inhibit DNA and RNA synthesis • COMMON DRUGS • Cytarabine – Cytosar-U • Fluxuridin...
ANTIMETEBOLITES NURSING CONSIDERATION • Can cause nephrotoxicity  monitor lab results • Encourage fluid intake • May take...
HORMONAL ANTINEPLASTIC AGENTS • Cytostatic : alter hormonal environment of tumor • USE: CA of • Prostate • Breast • Endome...
RADIOACTIVE DRUG • Emits radiation • To destroy specific cell • Cell specific • USES: • Leukemia • Thyroid CA • SIDE EFFEC...
ANTIBIOTICS • Cell cycle specific • Non cell cycle specific • Binds with DNA • USE • Hodgkin’s • Testicular carcinoma • Br...
ANTIBIOTICS • ADVERSE EFFECT • Bone marrow depression – severe side effect • N & V • Alopecia • NURSING IMPLICATION • Al a...
Thank you
  1. 1. ANTICANCER DRUGS
  2. 2. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • GOAL OF TREATMENT: to treat cancer cells and conserve normal cells by interfering with cancer cell reproduction • USE • Cure • Relieve symptoms • Prevent complication • Reduce tumor size before surgery • TYPES OF AGENT • Cell cycle specific: respond during a specific cycle of the cell • Cell cycle non-specific: respond during any phase • Recovery period is needed to allow normal cell to regenerate  chemotherapy may be given for several month then stopped for a period of time
  3. 3. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • PRINCIPLE OF CHEMOTHERAPY • Timing of dose around the cell cycle and in relation to other drugs is critical • Combination therapy is more effective • Effectiveness of the drug relies on the number of cells in division • Classification of agent according to tissue response if infiltration occurs • Vesicant : cause blister, tissue sloughing, necrosis • Non-vesicant : no severe tissue destruction, usually administered first • Irritant : cause thrombophlebitis, cellulitis, possible necrosis
  4. 4. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • HANDLING OF THE DRUGS • Use gloves, protective garment, mask • Prime IVF with saline solution • Disposed all used in preparation and administration in container labeled “HAZARDOUS WASTE” • DURING ADMINISTRATION • Choose appropriate site  distal to proximal, avoid sites over joints • Consider sequence, delivery, vesicant property • Check for blood return in IV • Avoid extravasation
  5. 5. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS • Bone Marrow Depression • Leukopenia : decrease WBC • Assess for infection  monitor temperature • Thrombocytopenia : decrease platelet • Assess for bleeding  petechiae • Anemia : monitor H&H • Pallor of skin • Increased fatigue • Shortness of breath
  6. 6. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENT • Nausea & Vomiting • Stomatitis • Alopecia • CLASSIFICATION OF DRUGS • Alkylating agent • Antimetabolites • Antibiotics • Hormonal agent • Radioactive agent
  7. 7. ALKYLATING AGENTS • Disrupt structure of DNA • Cell cycle nonspecific • COMMON DRUGS • Busulfan – Myleran • Chlorambucil – Leukeran • Cisplatin – Platinol • Mechlorethamine - Mustard • USE • Leukemia • Hodgkin’s • CA of breast, ovaries, testes, prostate
  8. 8. ALKYLATING AGENTS • ADVERSE EFFECTS • Bone marrow depression  severe side effect • N & V • alopecia • NURSING CONSIDERATION • Cause infertility problem • Mustard is a vesicant • Cisplatin is irritant
  9. 9. ANTIMETEBOLITES • Cell cycle specific • Inhibit DNA and RNA synthesis • COMMON DRUGS • Cytarabine – Cytosar-U • Fluxuridine – FUDR • Fluorouracil – 5FU • Mercatopurine –6-MP • Methotrexate - MTX • USE • Effective in rapidly proliferating cancer • Leukemia • Ca of the breast, GIT, neck, cervix • ADVERSE EFFECT • Bone marrow depression • stomatitis
  10. 10. ANTIMETEBOLITES NURSING CONSIDERATION • Can cause nephrotoxicity  monitor lab results • Encourage fluid intake • May take folic acid increase protection of normal cell
  11. 11. HORMONAL ANTINEPLASTIC AGENTS • Cytostatic : alter hormonal environment of tumor • USE: CA of • Prostate • Breast • Endometrium • Renal system • COMMON AGENTS • Androgen • Estrogen • Pogesterone • Corticosteroids • ADVERSE EFFECTS • N & V • alopecia
  12. 12. RADIOACTIVE DRUG • Emits radiation • To destroy specific cell • Cell specific • USES: • Leukemia • Thyroid CA • SIDE EFFECT • Bone marrow depression • NURSING CONSIDERATION • Require isolation precaution  prevent radiation contamination
  13. 13. ANTIBIOTICS • Cell cycle specific • Non cell cycle specific • Binds with DNA • USE • Hodgkin’s • Testicular carcinoma • Breast and bladder CA • COMON DRUGS • Doxorubicin – Adriamycin • Bleomycin – Blenoxane • Plicamycin = Mithracin
  14. 14. ANTIBIOTICS • ADVERSE EFFECT • Bone marrow depression – severe side effect • N & V • Alopecia • NURSING IMPLICATION • Al are vesicant except bleomycin  irritant • Teach sign of infection
  15. 15. Thank you

