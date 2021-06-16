Anticancer drug

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anticancer drugs
INTRODUCTION  Cancer occurs after normal cells have been transformed into neoplastic cells through alteration of their ge...
Carcinogens • Ionising radiation – X Rays, UV light • Chemicals – tar from cigarettes • Virus infection – papilloma virus ...
History of Cancer Treatment • Long history of treating cancer, but did not successfully begin until the invention of the m...
CANCER INSTITUTES IN TAMILNADU • Adayar cancer institute, Chennai. • Aringnar anna cancer hospital, karaikudi. • CMC • Int...
Recent techniques used in Cancer treatment: Recombinant DNA technology. Newer experimental approaches like isolated infu...
The Classification of Anticancer Drugs ANTICANCER DRUGS BASED ON CHEMICAL STRUCTURE AND RESOURCE BIOCHEMISTRY & MECHANISM ...
The Classification of Anticancer Drugs BASED ON BIOCHEMISTRY BLOCK NUCLEIC ACID BIOSYNTHESIS BASED ON STRUCTURE & FUNCTION...
The Classification of Anticancer Drugs BASED ON CYCLE OR PHASE SPECIFICITY CELL CYCLE NONSPECIFIC AGENTS ALKYLATING AGENTS...
Block Nucleic Acid (DNA, RNA) Biosynthesis Anti metabolites: Folic Acid Antagonist: inhibit di hydro folate reductase (me...
Interfere Transcription and Block RNA Synthesis Bind with DNA to block RNA production. Doxorubicin
Interfere protein synthesis Anti tubulins :Vinca alkaloids and taxanes Interfere the function of ribosomes: harringtonines...
Influence the Structure and Function of DNA Alkylating Agent: Mechlorethamine, Cyclo phosphamide and Thiotepa Platinum: ...
Anticancer Drugs Alkylating agent Antimetabolite Antibiotics • Alkaloid • Hormones • Others(Cis-platinum, carboplatin， ...
Alkylating Agents  One of the frightening developments of World War I was the introduction of chemical warfare. These com...
MECHANISM OF ACTION Nitrogen mustards inhibit cell reproduction by binding irreversibly with the nucleic acids (DNA). The...
MECHANISM OF ACTION • After alkylation, DNA is unable to replicate and therefore can no longer synthesize proteins and oth...
Classification of Alkylating Agents  Bis Chloroethyl Amines : Cyclo phosphamide, Chlormethine, Chlorambucil, Sarcolysine ...
Cyclophosphamide  Indications  It is used in the treatment of chronic lymphocyctic leukemia, breast and ovarian cancer, ...
Alkylating Agents— Nitrosoureas Carmustine, Lomustine, Semustine Pharmacokinetics: Nitrosoureas are highly lipophilic and...
Alkylating Agents—Thiotepa Thiotepa is converted rapidly by liver mixed-function oxidases to its active metabolite triethy...
Classification of Antimetabolites  Folic acid Antagonists: MTX  Purine Antagonists: 6MP  Pyrimidine Antagonists:5FU,Cyt...
Antimetabolites-Folic Acid Antagonist Methotrexate (MTX) Indications The use of MTX in the treatment of choriocarinoma, a...
FOLIC ACID-ANTA GONISTS Methotrexate (MTX) Adverse Effects MTX is myelosuppressive, producing severe leukopenia, bone mar...
Antibiotics Classification of Antibiotics: Adriamycin Bleomycin Actinomycin D
Antibiotics Adriamycin and Daunorubicin Properties: Adriamycin and Daunorubicin are tetracycline rings with the sugar dau...
Antibiotics Bleomycin Mechanism  The drug has its greatest effect on neoplastic cell in the G2 phase of the cell replicat...
Anti-Cancer Plant Alkaloids Vinca Alkaloids: The cellular mechanism of action of vinca alkaloids is the prevention of micr...
Hormones Estrogens  Estrogens inhibit the effects of endogenous androgens and androgen-dependent metastatic prostatic car...
Hormones Progestins Progestins are useful in the management of endometrial carcinoma and back-up therapy for metastatic h...
Side effects of chemotherapy • Depression of immune system. • Severe anemia • Bleeding • Constipation • Hair loss,,nausea,...
ORGANS AFFECTING IN CHEMOTHERAPY • Cardio toxicity • Hepato toxicity • Nephro toxicity • Otto toxicity • Encephalo toxicity
Anticancer drug
Anticancer drug
Anticancer drug

Anticancer drug

  1. 1. Anticancer drugs
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Cancer occurs after normal cells have been transformed into neoplastic cells through alteration of their genetic material and the abnormal expression of certain genes.  Neoplastic cells usually exhibit chromosomal abnormalities and the loss of their differentiated properties.  These changes lead to uncontrolled cell division and many result in the invasion of previously unaffected organs, a process called metastasis.
  3. 3. Carcinogens • Ionising radiation – X Rays, UV light • Chemicals – tar from cigarettes • Virus infection – papilloma virus can be responsible for cervical cancer. • Hereditary predisposition – Some families are more susceptible to getting certain cancers. Remember you can’t inherit cancer its just that you maybe more susceptible to getting it.
  4. 4. History of Cancer Treatment • Long history of treating cancer, but did not successfully begin until the invention of the microscope • Early 20th - surgery and radiation • World Wars began chemical warfare, and thus began chemotherapy - nitrogen mustards • Currently, targeted cancer therapy
  5. 5. CANCER INSTITUTES IN TAMILNADU • Adayar cancer institute, Chennai. • Aringnar anna cancer hospital, karaikudi. • CMC • International cancer center, kanyakumari. • Bernard institute of radiology and cancer hospital, Chennai. • Sri Ramakrishna institute of cancer. • Chennai government hospital.
  6. 6. Recent techniques used in Cancer treatment: Recombinant DNA technology. Newer experimental approaches like isolated infusion approaches, nano technology , electro chemotherapy.
  7. 7. The Classification of Anticancer Drugs ANTICANCER DRUGS BASED ON CHEMICAL STRUCTURE AND RESOURCE BIOCHEMISTRY & MECHANISM OF ACTION BASED ON CYCLE OR PHASE SPECIFICITY
  8. 8. The Classification of Anticancer Drugs BASED ON BIOCHEMISTRY BLOCK NUCLEIC ACID BIOSYNTHESIS BASED ON STRUCTURE & FUNCTION OF DNA INTERFERENCE OF TRANSCRIPTION & BLOCK RNA SYNTHESIS INTERFERENCE OF PROTIEN SYNTHESIS & FUNCTION OTHERS
  9. 9. The Classification of Anticancer Drugs BASED ON CYCLE OR PHASE SPECIFICITY CELL CYCLE NONSPECIFIC AGENTS ALKYLATING AGENTS PLATINUM COMPOUNDS ANTIBIOTICS CELL CYCLE SPECIFIC AGENTS S PHASE EX: ANTIMETABOLI TES M PHASE EX:VINCA ALKALOIDS G2 PHASE EX:BLEOMYCI N
  10. 10. Block Nucleic Acid (DNA, RNA) Biosynthesis Anti metabolites: Folic Acid Antagonist: inhibit di hydro folate reductase (metho trexate) Pyrimidine Antagonist: inhibit thymidylate synthetase (fluorouracil) ; inhibit DNA polymerase (cytarabine) Purine Antagonist: inhibit interconversion of purine nucleotide (mercaptopurine) Ribonucleoside Diphosphate Reductase Antagonist: (hydroxyl urea)
  11. 11. Interfere Transcription and Block RNA Synthesis Bind with DNA to block RNA production. Doxorubicin
  12. 12. Interfere protein synthesis Anti tubulins :Vinca alkaloids and taxanes Interfere the function of ribosomes: harringtonines Influence aminoacid supply: L-asparaginase
  13. 13. Influence the Structure and Function of DNA Alkylating Agent: Mechlorethamine, Cyclo phosphamide and Thiotepa Platinum: Cis-platinium Antibiotic: Bleomycin and Mitomycin C Topoismerase inhibitor: Camptothecine and Podophyllotoxin
  14. 14. Anticancer Drugs Alkylating agent Antimetabolite Antibiotics • Alkaloid • Hormones • Others(Cis-platinum, carboplatin， lobaplatin)
  15. 15. Alkylating Agents  One of the frightening developments of World War I was the introduction of chemical warfare. These compounds were known as the nitrogen mustard gases. The nitrogen mustards were observed to inhibit cell growth, especially of bone marrow. Shortly after the war, these compounds were investigated and shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.
  16. 16. MECHANISM OF ACTION Nitrogen mustards inhibit cell reproduction by binding irreversibly with the nucleic acids (DNA). The specific type of chemical bonding involved is alkylation.
  17. 17. MECHANISM OF ACTION • After alkylation, DNA is unable to replicate and therefore can no longer synthesize proteins and other essential cell metabolites. • Consequently, cell reproduction is inhibited and the cell eventually dies from the inability to maintain its metabolic functions.
  18. 18. Classification of Alkylating Agents  Bis Chloroethyl Amines : Cyclo phosphamide, Chlormethine, Chlorambucil, Sarcolysine  Nitrosoureas : Carmustine,Lomustine  Ethyleneammonium or Aziridines : Thiotepa,triethylene melamine  Alkylsulfonates : Busulfan
  19. 19. Cyclophosphamide  Indications  It is used in the treatment of chronic lymphocyctic leukemia, breast and ovarian cancer, and a variety of other cancers.  It is also a potent immunosuppressant, it is used in the management of rheumatoid disorders and autoimmune nephritis.  Adverse Effects:  Alopecia, nausea, vomiting, myelosuppression, and hemorrhagic cystitis.
  20. 20. Alkylating Agents— Nitrosoureas Carmustine, Lomustine, Semustine Pharmacokinetics: Nitrosoureas are highly lipophilic and reach cerebrospinal fluid concentrations that are about 30% of plasma concentrations.
  21. 21. Alkylating Agents—Thiotepa Thiotepa is converted rapidly by liver mixed-function oxidases to its active metabolite triethylenephosphoramide (TEPA); it is active in bladder cancer. THIOTEPA OXIDASES TEPA
  22. 22. Classification of Antimetabolites  Folic acid Antagonists: MTX  Purine Antagonists: 6MP  Pyrimidine Antagonists:5FU,Cytarabine
  23. 23. Antimetabolites-Folic Acid Antagonist Methotrexate (MTX) Indications The use of MTX in the treatment of choriocarinoma, a trophoblastic tumour, was the first demonstration of curative chemotherapy. It is especially effective for treating acute lymphocytic leukemia and for treating the meningeal metastasis of a wide range of tumors.
  24. 24. FOLIC ACID-ANTA GONISTS Methotrexate (MTX) Adverse Effects MTX is myelosuppressive, producing severe leukopenia, bone marrow aplasia, and thrombocytopenia. This agent may produce severe git disturbances. Renal toxicity may occur because of precipitation (crystalluria) of the 7-OH metabolite of MTX.
  25. 25. Antibiotics Classification of Antibiotics: Adriamycin Bleomycin Actinomycin D
  26. 26. Antibiotics Adriamycin and Daunorubicin Properties: Adriamycin and Daunorubicin are tetracycline rings with the sugar daunosamine. They are DNA intercalating agents that block the synthesis of DNA and RNA. These agents are primarily toxic during the S phase of cell cycle. These agents imparts a red tinge to the urine. Adramycin is used to treat acute leukemias, lymphoma, and a number of solid tumors.
  27. 27. Antibiotics Bleomycin Mechanism  The drug has its greatest effect on neoplastic cell in the G2 phase of the cell replication cycle.Although bleomycin intercalates DNA, the major cytotoxicity is believed to result from iron catalyzed free radical formation and DNA strand breakage. Indications  It is useful in Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, testicular cancer, and several other solid tumors. Adverse Effects  Bleomycin produces very little myelosuppression. The most serious toxicities of Bleomycin are pulmonary and mucocutaneous reactions.
  28. 28. Anti-Cancer Plant Alkaloids Vinca Alkaloids: The cellular mechanism of action of vinca alkaloids is the prevention of microtubule assembly, causing cells to arrest in the late G2 phase by preventing formation of mitotic filaments for nuclear and cell division. Vinca contains vin cristin and vin blastin.
  29. 29. Hormones Estrogens  Estrogens inhibit the effects of endogenous androgens and androgen-dependent metastatic prostatic carcinoma. Diethylstilbestrol is usually the agent of choice.  Cardiac and cerebrovascular complications and carcinoma of the male breast are potential adverse effects.
  30. 30. Hormones Progestins Progestins are useful in the management of endometrial carcinoma and back-up therapy for metastatic hormone-dependent breast cancer.
  31. 31. Side effects of chemotherapy • Depression of immune system. • Severe anemia • Bleeding • Constipation • Hair loss,,nausea, vomiting, constipation. • Dehydration.
  32. 32. ORGANS AFFECTING IN CHEMOTHERAPY • Cardio toxicity • Hepato toxicity • Nephro toxicity • Otto toxicity • Encephalo toxicity

