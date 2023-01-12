Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2023
Engineering

This is a sample presentation for showing progress in Bachelor in Science thesis.

This is a sample presentation for showing progress in Bachelor in Science thesis.

Engineering
1708027_1708037.pptx

  1. 1. Seminar MTE 4110 Heaven’s light is our guide Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology Prepared by: Md. Mahfuz Rayhan Roll: 1708027 Md. Junayed Roll: 1708037 Supervised by: Md. Mehedi Hasan Lecturer, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, RUET Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses.
  2. 2. 13/12/2022 Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 2 Components to be Used for Data Acquisition • IMU (Adafruit BNO055) • Pressure Sensor (Piezo- electric) Sensors • ESP 32 NodeMCU Data Transmitting Device
  3. 3. 13/12/2022 Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 3 Cost Estimation Item Name Item Quantity Per Item Cost Sub Total IMU- Adafruit-BNO055 3 2000 6000 Pressure Sensor 2 100 200 ESP 32 NodeMCU 1 1200 1200 Utilities 1000 Total 8400
  4. 4. 13/12/2022 Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 4 Data Acquisition Process Sensors • IMU • Pressure Sensor Data Transmitting Device • ESP 32 NodeMCU Data Storage • Excel Sheet
  5. 5. Sensor Positioning IMU • Above knee joint • Below knee joint • Ankle Piezo-electric • Heel of the foot • Toe (Hallux) Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 13/12/2022 Figure 1: Sensor Positions
  6. 6. 1/12/2023 Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 6 Dataset Description Mechanical Locomotion Data: • IMU sensors to use for collecting data. • Sensors placed at thigh, shank and foot. • 6 Channels per IMU: 3-axis gyration and 3-axis acceleration. • Cycle Definition: Toe Off to Heel Contact • Features: Minimum, Maximum, Mean, Median, Standard Deviation of cycles for every channels. • 3 IMUs × 6 Channels × 5 Features = 90 Features • Sampling Rate: 100 Hz Figure 01: Ambulation Circuit. Locomotion modes: • Plain Surface • Upward Ramp • Downward Ramp • Upward Stair and • Downward Stair Figure 01: Cycle Definition.
  7. 7. 1/12/2023 Real Time Recognition of Ambulation Mode in Transfemoral Prostheses. 7 Methodology • Collect data as per dataset description and perform • Post processing to remove anomalies, out of class ambulation like tripping and such moves. • Sample into cycles. • Calculate features. • Prepare a csv file for training purpose. Data Collection • Perform all algorithms found in literature review to compare results with. Those be: LDA, ANN, DT, RF, TH, SVM, DBN etc and verify the results using ANOVA. • Perform classification on other available datasets and compare results with those. • Reach a conclusion as to which algorithm is preferable and find rationalization behind it. Algorithms
  8. 8. Thank You

