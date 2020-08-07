Functions in C - Programming

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“FUNCTION IN C- Programming” PREPARED BY :- GAURANG VISHNOI
FUNCTION What is function? • A Function is a self contained block or a separate block of a statements which are kept toget...
FUNCTION CALL • Along with the function definition function call is also important. • A function has no use without its fu...
TYPES OF FUNCTION FUNCTION TYPE PRE- DEFINED USER DEFINED
PREDEFINED FUNCTION:- • These are predefined function in c compiler and their definitions are already available in header ...
User define function are of four type:- 1. No Argument No Return Type. 2. No Argument With Return Type. 3. With Argument N...
HOW FUNCTION WORKS • Statement in the function are not executed until the function is called • A function can be called by...
ON { ---------; ---------; ---------; ---------; ---------; ---------; ---------; --------; ---------; } OFF { ---------; ...
ON OFF CH+ CH- VOL+ VOL-
THANK YOU…!!
