Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Title Layout ЭРҮҮГИЙН ХУУЛЬ /Шинэчилсэн найруулга/ ТУСГАЙ АНГИ 12 бүлэг ХҮНИЙ БЭЛГИЙН ЭРХ ЧӨЛӨӨ, ХАЛДАШГҮЙ БАЙДЛЫН ЭСРЭГ Г...
12.1 дүгээр зүйл. Хүчиндэх
Хохирогчийн хүсэл зоригийн эсрэг хүч хэрэглэж, хүч хэрэглэхээр заналхийлж, эсхүл сэтгэцийн өвчтэй, согтуурсан, мансуурсан,...
Тайлбар: Хүчиндэх гэмт хэргийн хохирогч нь бэлгийн халдашгүй байдал нь зөрчигдсөн аль ч хүйсийн хүн байж болно. Бага насны...
Энэ гэмт хэргийг: 14 дээш 18 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг хүчиндэж; Бүлэглэж; Гэр бүлийн хамаарал бүхий харилцаатай хүнийг хүчин...
Энэ гэмт хэргийн улмаас ураг зулбасан, Эсхүл 16 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг жирэмсэн болгосон; Гэр бүлийн хамаарал бүхий 16 нас...
12.2 дугаар зүйл. Бэлгийн дур хүслээ ёс бусаар хангах Хохирогчийн зөвшөөрлөөр бэлгийн харьцаанд орох үедээ хохирогчийн хүс...
12.3 дугаар зүйл. Бэлгийн мөлжлөг
Хохирогчид хүч хэрэглэж, хүч хэрэглэхээр заналхийлж; эд хөрөнгө, албан тушаал, Бусад нөхцөл байдлын улмаас эрхшээлдээ байг...
Байнга тогтвортой үйлдсэн бол 2-8 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Хохирогчид мансууруулах эм, сэтгэцэд нөлөөт бо...
Ураг зулбасан; 16 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг жирэмсэн болгосон бол: 5-12 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Энэ гэмт хэ...
Энэ гэмт хэргийг хохирогчийн биеийг үнэлүүлж ашиг олох зорилгоор: Бага насны хүүхдийг албадан оруулж; Зохион байгуулалттай...
12.5 дугаар зүйл. Арван зургаан насанд хүрээгүй хүнтэй бэлгийн харьцаанд орох
18 насанд хүрсэн хүн: Хохирогчийг 14 насанд хүрсэн 16 насанд хүрээгүй болохыг мэдэх боломжтой байсан, Эсхүл мэдсээр байж б...
Хохирогчийг жирэмсэн болгосон; Бэлгийн замын халдварт өвчин халдаасан бол: 6 сараас 3 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар зорчих эрхийг...
Хүний бэлгийн эрх чөлөө, халдашгүй байдлын эсрэг гэмт хэрэг
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Хүний бэлгийн эрх чөлөө, халдашгүй байдлын эсрэг гэмт хэрэг

13 views

Published on

Эрүүгийн хууль /шинэчилсэн найруулга/

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Хүний бэлгийн эрх чөлөө, халдашгүй байдлын эсрэг гэмт хэрэг

  1. 1. Title Layout ЭРҮҮГИЙН ХУУЛЬ /Шинэчилсэн найруулга/ ТУСГАЙ АНГИ 12 бүлэг ХҮНИЙ БЭЛГИЙН ЭРХ ЧӨЛӨӨ, ХАЛДАШГҮЙ БАЙДЛЫН ЭСРЭГ ГЭМТ ХЭРЭГ Монголын хуульчдын холбооны гишүүн хуульч, өмгөөлөгч М.Ганзориг
  2. 2. 12.1 дүгээр зүйл. Хүчиндэх
  3. 3. Хохирогчийн хүсэл зоригийн эсрэг хүч хэрэглэж, хүч хэрэглэхээр заналхийлж, эсхүл сэтгэцийн өвчтэй, согтуурсан, мансуурсан, сэтгэцийн үйл ажиллагаа нь түр сарнисан, бусад өвчний улмаас биеэ хамгаалах, эсэргүүцэл үзүүлэх чадваргүй, эсхүл эд хөрөнгө, албан тушаал, Бусад нөхцөл байдлын улмаас эрхшээлдээ байгааг далимдуулан хүчээр бэлгийн харьцаанд орсон, эсхүл бэлгийн харьцааны шинжтэй хүч хэрэглэсэн үйлдэл хийсэн бол: 1-5 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ.
  4. 4. Тайлбар: Хүчиндэх гэмт хэргийн хохирогч нь бэлгийн халдашгүй байдал нь зөрчигдсөн аль ч хүйсийн хүн байж болно. Бага насны хүүхдийн эсрэг энэ гэмт хэргийг үйлдсэнд тооцоход энэ зүйлийн 1 дэх хэсэгт заасан аргаар үйлдсэн байхыг шаардахгүй. “Бэлгийн харьцааны шинжтэй хүч хэрэглэсэн үйлдэл” гэж хохирогчийн биеийн аль нэг хэсэгт бэлэг эрхтнээ оруулсан; хохирогчийн бэлэг эрхтэнд өөрийн бусад эрхтэн, эсхүл өөр зүйл оруулсныг ойлгоно.
  5. 5. Энэ гэмт хэргийг: 14 дээш 18 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг хүчиндэж; Бүлэглэж; Гэр бүлийн хамаарал бүхий харилцаатай хүнийг хүчиндэж; Хохирогчийг жирэмсэн болгож; Хохирогчид бэлгийн замын халдварт өвчин халдааж; Хоёр, түүнээс олон хүнийг хүчиндэж; Урьд нь энэ бүлэгт заасан гэмт хэргийг үйлдэж гэм буруутайд тооцогдож байсан хүн; Харгис хэрцгий аргаар; Бие махбодын, сэтгэл санааны шаналал, зовиур үүсгэж; Хохирогчийг тохуурхан доромжилж үйлдсэн бол: 2-8 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ.
  6. 6. Энэ гэмт хэргийн улмаас ураг зулбасан, Эсхүл 16 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг жирэмсэн болгосон; Гэр бүлийн хамаарал бүхий 16 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг хүчиндсэн бол: 5-12 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Энэ гэмт хэргийг бага насны хүүхдийн эсрэг үйлдсэн; Хохирогч нас барсан бол: 12-20 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар, эсхүл бүх насаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ.
  7. 7. 12.2 дугаар зүйл. Бэлгийн дур хүслээ ёс бусаар хангах Хохирогчийн зөвшөөрлөөр бэлгийн харьцаанд орох үедээ хохирогчийн хүсэл зоригийн эсрэг хүч хэрэглэж, Хүч хэрэглэхээр заналхийлж; тохуурхан доромжилж бэлгийн дур хүслээ ёс бусаар хангасан бол 6 сараас 2 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ.
  8. 8. 12.3 дугаар зүйл. Бэлгийн мөлжлөг
  9. 9. Хохирогчид хүч хэрэглэж, хүч хэрэглэхээр заналхийлж; эд хөрөнгө, албан тушаал, Бусад нөхцөл байдлын улмаас эрхшээлдээ байгаа байдлыг далимдуулан зорчих эрхийг хязгаарлахгүйгээр Бусадтай бэлгийн харьцаанд албадан оруулсан бол: 1-5 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Тайлбар: -Бага насны хүүхдийн эсрэг энэ гэмт хэргийг үйлдсэнд тооцоход энэ зүйлийн 1 дэх хэсэгт заасан аргаар үйлдсэн байхыг шаардахгүй.
  10. 10. Байнга тогтвортой үйлдсэн бол 2-8 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Хохирогчид мансууруулах эм, сэтгэцэд нөлөөт бодис хэрэглүүлж; Хохирогчийг жирэмсэн болгож; Хоёр, түүнээс олон хүний эсрэг; Энэ гэмт хэргийг хохирогчийн биеийг үнэлүүлж ашиг олох зорилгоор: 14-18 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг албадан оруулж; Урьд энэ бүлэгт заасан гэмт хэрэг үйлдэж гэм буруутайд тооцогдож байсан хүн;
  11. 11. Ураг зулбасан; 16 насанд хүрээгүй хүнийг жирэмсэн болгосон бол: 5-12 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Энэ гэмт хэргийн улмаас:
  12. 12. Энэ гэмт хэргийг хохирогчийн биеийг үнэлүүлж ашиг олох зорилгоор: Бага насны хүүхдийг албадан оруулж; Зохион байгуулалттай гэмт бүлэг үйлдсэн бол 12 -20 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар, эсхүл бүх насаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ.
  13. 13. 12.5 дугаар зүйл. Арван зургаан насанд хүрээгүй хүнтэй бэлгийн харьцаанд орох
  14. 14. 18 насанд хүрсэн хүн: Хохирогчийг 14 насанд хүрсэн 16 насанд хүрээгүй болохыг мэдэх боломжтой байсан, Эсхүл мэдсээр байж бэлгийн харьцаанд орсон бол: Эсхүл 6 сараас 1 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. 450-5400 нэгжтэй тэнцэх хэмжээний төгрөгөөр торгох, эсхүл 6 сараас 1 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар зорчих эрхийг хязгаарлах,
  15. 15. Хохирогчийг жирэмсэн болгосон; Бэлгийн замын халдварт өвчин халдаасан бол: 6 сараас 3 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар зорчих эрхийг хязгаарлах, эсхүл 6 сараас 3 жил хүртэл хугацаагаар хорих ял шийтгэнэ. Энэ гэмт хэргийн улмаас:

×