Umchiin erh zui ppt

ӨМЧИЙН ЭРХ ЗҮЙ Багш: Хууль зүйн магистр, хуульч М.Амарнасаа
Өмчийн эрх зүйн тухай ойлголт • Өмчийн эрх зүй гэдэг нь баялгийг өөрийн болгох, эзэмших, ашиглах, захиран зарцуулах, хуваа...
Өмчийн эрх зүйн харилцааны бүтэц • Субьект: Өмчлөгч /өөрт олгогдсон бүрэн эрхийнхээ хүрээнд өмчлөлийн зүйлсээ ашиглах, зах...
Өмчлөх эрх • Эзэмших эрх: Субьектээс тухайн хөрөнгийг мэдэлдээ байлгах хууль зүйн боломж. • Ашиглах эрх: Субьект нь тухайн...
Эзэмшлийн тухай • Хууль ёсны эзэмшил: – Шууд эзэмшигч: Хууль ёсны эрх, ашиг сонирхлын дагуу хууль буюу хэлцлийн үндсэн дээ...
Өмчийн төрөл, хэлбэр “Төр нь нийтийн болон хувийн өмчийн аливаа хэлбэрийг хүлээн зөвшөөрч өмчлөгчийн эрхийг хуулиар хамгаа...
Төрийн өмч Төрийн өмчийн эд хөрөнгийг дараах хэлбэрээр олж авна: 1. ТБОНӨТХууль хүчин төгөлдөр болох үед төрийн өмчлөлд ба...
Төрийн өмч Төрийн нийтийн зориулалттай өмч: 1. Иргэдэд өмчлүүлснээс бусад газар 2. Газрын хэвлий, түүний баялаг 3. Ус, түү...
Төрийн өмч Төрийн өөрийн өмч: 1. Төрийн байгууллага, албан газарт эзэмшүүлсэн эд хөрөнгө 2. Төрийн өмчит үйлдвэрийн газарт...
Төрийн өмчөө хувьд шилжүүлэх “Төрийн өмчийн эд хөрөнгийг эрх бүхий байгууллагын шийдвэрийг үндэслэн хуульд заасан арга, хэ...
Орон нутгийн өмчлөлийн зүйлс Орон нутгийн өмчид эд хөрөнгийн дараахь хэлбэрээр олж авна: 1. ТБОНӨТХууль хүчин төгөлдөр бол...
Шашны өмч 1. Үүсгэн байгуулагчдын оруулсан эд хөрөнгө 2. Хандивлагчдын оруулсан эд хөрөнгө 3. Дүрэмд заасан үйл ажиллагаа ...
Олон нийтийн өмч 1. Төрийн болон орон нутгийн, шашны өмчөөс бусад олон нийтийн хэмээх тодотголд хамаарах байгууллагуудын ө...
ХУВИЙН ӨМЧ 1. ИРГЭНИЙ /тухайн этгээдийн өмчлөлд шууд хамаарах зүйлс байна/ 2. ДУНДЫН / хоёр буюу түүнээс дээш этгээдийн өм...
Гэр бүлийн гишүүний хуваарьт хөрөнгө Хамтран өмчлөх дундын хөрөнгөд шилжүүлэхээр тохиролцоогүй тохиолдолд: 1.Гэрлэхийн өмн...
Дундын өмч Хуульд зааснаар /Гэр бүлийн тухай хуулийн 126.2, СӨХ-ны эрх зүйн байдал, нийтийн зориулалттай орон сууцны дунды...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх, дуусгавар болох Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэл Анхны- Өмнөх өмчлөгчийн хүсэл зоригоос шалтгаалахгүйгээр өмчл...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 1.Эзэнгүй эд юмсыг олж авснаар өмчлөх эрх үүсэх /Өмчлөгчгүй, эсхүл өмчлөгч нь өмчлөх эрхээ ду...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 3.Алдуул мал олж авснаар өмчлөх эрх үүсэх /Алдуул мал олсон этгээд нь орон нутгийн захиргааны...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 5. Хөрөнгө нийлж, холилдсоноор өмчлөх эрх үүсэх /Хоёр буюу түүнээс дээш этгээдийн тус тусын ө...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 7. Хувьчлалаар өмчлөх эрх үүсэх /Төрийн өмчийн эд хөрөнгийг хуульд зааснаар хувьд шилжүүлснээ...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 12. Эд хөрөнгийг дайчлан авснаар /Эд хөрөнгийг зайлшгүй шаардлагатай тохиолдолд төрийн эрх бү...
Өмчлөх эрх үүсэх үндэслэлүүд 11. Гэрээний үндсэн дээр эд хөрөнгө, эрхийг шилжүүлснээр өмчлөх эрх үүсэх Хөдлөх хөрөнгийн ху...
Өмчлөх эрх дуусгавар болох үндэслэлүүд  Өмчлөгч этгээд нас барсан Сураггүй алга болсонд тооцогдсон Нас барсан гэж зарла...
Хөршийн эрх “Хоёр талаасаа харилцан нөлөөлж болох хил залгаа эзэмшил газар болон бусад үл хөдлөх хөрөнгийг хөрш залгаа эд ...
Нийтийн зориулалттай орон сууц өмчлөх эрх Хуульд зааснаар “Нийтийн зориулалттай орон сууцны байшин” гэж бүхэлдээ буюу ихэн...
Бусдын газар дээр барилга байгууламж барих эрх Бусдын өмчлөлийн газар дээр барилга байгууламж барих эрхийг авсан этгээд нь...
Үл хөдлөх эд хөрөнгө өмчлөгчийн эрхийг хязгаарлах эрх Үл хөдлөх эд хөрөнгийн өмчлөгч нь өмчлэх эрхээ хэрэгжүүлэх зорилгоор...
Бусдын эд хөрөнгийг хязгаартайгаар эзэмших, ашиглах эрх Үр шимийг хүртэх, ашиг олох зорилгоор бусдын эд хөрөнгийг хязгаарт...
Өмчийн эрх зүйн хамгаалалт “Төр нь... өмчлөгчийн эрхийг хуулиар хамгаална” /ҮХ- ийн 5.2/, “Төрөөс ... Хүний эрх, эрх чөлөө...
