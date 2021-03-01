Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Direct representative government
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Direct representative government

84 views

Published on

Slides describing possibilities for direct democracy in comparison to current forms of republic government

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×