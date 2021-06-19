June 20 I Session 1 I GBIH

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Will The Economic Boom Continue
Points To Be Covered Today: • Gold Asks: Will The Economic Boom Continue? • Economy Overheating And Higher Inflation • The...
Gold Asks: Will the Economic Boom Continue • The US GDP has already recovered from the pandemic recession. What’s next for...
US Nominal & Real GDP
US Nominal & Real GDP Annual Growth • As one can see in the chart below in next slide, in terms of GDP growth, the situati...
US Nominal & Real GDP Annual Growth - I
Economy Overheating And Higher Inflation • The second obvious danger is clearly the economy overheating and higher inflati...
Increase In Debt – Both Private And Public • The increase in debt – both private and public – makes the global economy mor...
Threat Of Financial Crisis • Last but not least, there is a threat of financial crisis. • Many people are worried that the...
There Is Still Room For Gold To Rally Further • To sum up, the US economy has already recovered from the coronavirus reces...
Gold Performance During The Great Unlock • As the first wave of infections has been contained, the governments are easing ...
Implications For Gold – 2007-9 Great Recession Vs. 2020 Coronavirus Crisis • If you thought that the Great Recession was a...
Implications For Gold – 2007-9 Great Recession Vs. 2020 Coronavirus Crisis - I • First of all, in terms of scale and pace ...
Effect On Gold Prices • Hence, the severity of the current crisis will be larger than the impact of the Great Recession. •...
Impact On Gold Prices • Of course, there is one caveat, i.e., the duration of the crisis. The Great Recession lasted 18 mo...
Gold Bulls Should Rejoice • In contrast, the coronavirus crisis originated because of the health crisis and the response t...
Gold News & Analysis • XAU/USD has been extending its losses in a long response to the Fed decision. • The Confluence Dete...
Gold Technical Forecast
Gold Price & Chart
THANKS FOR LISTENING Will The Economic Boom Continue
  1. 1. Will The Economic Boom Continue
  2. 2. Points To Be Covered Today: • Gold Asks: Will The Economic Boom Continue? • Economy Overheating And Higher Inflation • There Is Still Room For Gold To Rally Further • Gold Performance During The Great Unlock • Gold News & Analysis • Gold Technical Forecast • Gold Price & Chart
  3. 3. Gold Asks: Will the Economic Boom Continue • The US GDP has already recovered from the pandemic recession. What’s next for the economy and the gold market? • Ladies and Gentlemen, the economic crisis has ended. Actually, not only is the recession over but so is the recovery! This is at least what the recent GDP readings are indicating. As the chart below shows, the US nominal GDP has already jumped above the pre-pandemic level. • The real GDP, which takes inflation into account, remained in the first quarter of 2021 below the size of the economy seen at the end of 2019, but it will likely surpass this level in the second quarter of the year.
  4. 4. US Nominal & Real GDP
  5. 5. US Nominal & Real GDP Annual Growth • As one can see in the chart below in next slide, in terms of GDP growth, the situation is a bit worse, as the annual percentage changes are still below the pre-epidemic level. • However, this should change in the second quarter of 2021 when the growth pace is likely to peak amid base effect and reopening of the economy. • So, the question is: what’s next? Will the economic boom become well- established or will we see a lot of volatility or even new slumps? Given the recent flux of disappointing high-frequency indicators that fell considerably short of expectations (just think about April’s nonfarm payrolls), the question is very relevant. • Well, there are many threats to growth, that’s for sure. The first is, of course, the ever-evolving coronavirus and its new variants. However, judging by preliminary evidence, the vaccines should remain effective, allowing economies to function freely.
  6. 6. US Nominal & Real GDP Annual Growth - I
  7. 7. Economy Overheating And Higher Inflation • The second obvious danger is clearly the economy overheating and higher inflation. • The Fed and the Congress injected a lot of liquidity into the economy although it would recover if it was left to its own devices thanks to the rollout of vaccinations and easing lockdowns. • So, much of government funds arrived just when the economy practically recovered, which is a recipe for higher prices and inflation-related turbulences in the financial markets.
  8. 8. Increase In Debt – Both Private And Public • The increase in debt – both private and public – makes the global economy more fragile. • Given the level of indebtedness, even small increases in real interest rates would be dangerous. • They would increase the costs of servicing debts for the governments and could hit the asset prices. • The fact that the Fed will be under great pressure to remain very dovish is, of course, positive for gold prices. • Even if we see some effort to normalize the monetary policy, interest rates and the Fed’s balance sheet will never return to the pre- recession levels.
  9. 9. Threat Of Financial Crisis • Last but not least, there is a threat of financial crisis. • Many people are worried that there is a bubble in the stock market (and in other markets as well, such as the cryptocurrency market). • Indeed, the equities have been reaching new peaks and the valuations are elevated. • The margin debt has also jumped. Not surprisingly, the relative frequency of Google searches for the “stock market bubble” has recently risen (just as for the word “inflation”).
  10. 10. There Is Still Room For Gold To Rally Further • To sum up, the US economy has already recovered from the coronavirus recession, which is bad for safe-haven assets such as gold, as the yellow metal doesn’t like economic expansions. However, there are important threats to sustainable economic growth, which should support the price of gold. • Actually, there is still room for gold to rally further. • This is because we are in an inflationary phase of the economic expansion (this boom will be more inflationary than the post-Great Recession period), and all the money created during the pandemic has flowed into the asset markets, pushing their prices into elevated levels not necessarily justified by fundamentals (just think about Dogecoin). • Gold could benefit from such a bubble, as well as from an inflationary and hot environment.
  11. 11. Gold Performance During The Great Unlock • As the first wave of infections has been contained, the governments are easing the restrictions. So, in this edition of the Market Overview, we assess the Great Unlock. First of all, we analyze how the gradual reopening of economies will affect the gold prices. We argue that the Great Unlock will not be as great as it sounds, so the price of gold does not have to go down. • Second, we examine how the second wave of the coronavirus - which is now the biggest threat and in some countries it is already present - could affect gold prices. The issue is not simple, as gold could on one hand gain less than during the first wave as people would be better prepared for the epidemic but on the other hand, it could benefit even more amid extinguished hopes for the quick recovery. • Third, we study the Great Disconnect between the fundamental reality and the global stock market, drawing implications for the gold market. The S&P 500 Index has been rallying since late March, despite the soaring unemployment rate to levels not seen since the Great Depression. Isn't it strange? • Last but not least, we analyze the recent shortages of bullion and high premiums in the retail gold market, investigating what happened and what does it mean for the gold market. In particular, we examine whether the divergence between physical and paper gold resulted from the manipulation and whether it signals the bull market. • We hope that you are healthy and in a good financial position. During the pandemic, the most important job is to survive. But it's not the only task: another is to protect health and capital. We are here to help you in these turbulent times: read our Gold Market Overview and find out what the current crisis implies for the gold market!
  12. 12. Implications For Gold – 2007-9 Great Recession Vs. 2020 Coronavirus Crisis • If you thought that the Great Recession was a disaster, you might want to change your mind soon, as the coronavirus crisis is much broader and deeper. • In today's article, we'll compare the Global Financial Crisis from 2007- 2008 with the current crisis. Let's find out what it implies for the gold market. • When the economic crisis hits, the first instinct is to analyze the previous catastrophes to learn what to expect from and how to handle the current calamity. • So, not surprisingly, many analysts have already pointed to the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC) as the most relevant example. However, is really the current coronavirus recession similar to the Great Recession? Let's compare these two big crises and draw investment conclusions for the gold market!
  13. 13. Implications For Gold – 2007-9 Great Recession Vs. 2020 Coronavirus Crisis - I • First of all, in terms of scale and pace of the decline, the current crisis is much broader and deeper. • It hits practically the whole globe, not only advanced countries, and it affects all offline sectors, not just the financial sector and construction. • And in just four weeks, 22 million of Americans made claims for the unemployment benefit. For comparison, during the Great Recession, 37 million unemployment claims were filed. • But the Great Recession started in December 2007 and ended in June 2009, so it lasted one year and half. • When it comes to output, the cumulative decline in the real GDP amounted to 4 percent during the Great Recession. • Meanwhile, just two months of mitigation measures are estimated by some economists to shrink the real US GDP by 10 percent. Even the overly optimistic IMF expects that the US economy will shrink 5.9 percent this year.
  14. 14. Effect On Gold Prices • Hence, the severity of the current crisis will be larger than the impact of the Great Recession. • After all, it should not be surprising. The current crisis is not a normal economic crisis, but an economic lockdown, during which most people cannot work at full potential. • It means that the current crisis is not a mere liquidity crisis, but a profit crisis - entrepreneurs cannot generate revenues, while they still have to bear some costs. • Importantly, without profits, companies will lack funds for investments. • It all suggests that the effect on the gold prices should be larger, especially since the response of the Fed has also been much more swift and aggressive.
  15. 15. Impact On Gold Prices • Of course, there is one caveat, i.e., the duration of the crisis. The Great Recession lasted 18 months. But nobody knows how long the current crisis will take. If it is deep but short, the overall damage may not be as severe compared to the protracted depression. • In such a scenario, the positive impact on the gold price might be limited, especially that investors are forward-looking and they can see across the valley. After all, the lockdown will be probably loosened in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen whether the crisis will be short. • Although some measures may be lifted, we think that some social distancing will stay in place and the economy will not return to full capacity. And the Fed will not normalize its monetary policy in general and its interest rates in particular for a longer period of time, which should support the gold prices. • The nature of the coronavirus crisis is also different that the nature of the Great Recession. The latter is widely believed to be the financial shock that took a severe toll on the real economy. • That's not exactly the truth, as the financial sector got into trouble because of the housing bubble, i.e., the misallocation of resources within the real economy. • But we could say that the initial hit was felt by the housing sector, then financial sector, and then the overall real economy because of the credit crunch. In other words, the banks which were engaged in subprime lending were severely hit, so they constrained lending for households and companies.
  16. 16. Gold Bulls Should Rejoice • In contrast, the coronavirus crisis originated because of the health crisis and the response to it. • Radical containment efforts produced a huge shock to the real economy, hurting mainly businesses and their workers. • The financial sector has not been hit initially, although it may feel the negative effects in the second-round of effects. Why is this difference important? For two reasons. • First, it shows that the central banks are helpless against this crisis. Assuming that in 2008 we faced liquidity crises, the Fed could inject liquidity and alleviate the primary source of the problems. • But now the Fed addresses only the a secondary financial repercussions, but it cannot deal with the primary shock to the real economy. This is something the gold bulls should rejoice.
  17. 17. Gold News & Analysis • XAU/USD has been extending its losses in a long response to the Fed decision. • The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD has considerable support at $1,766. • XAU/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above $1,775 level • Gold edges higher, keeps recovery moves from seven-week low. • US dollar pullback favor short-covering from the key Fibonacci retracement support. • Inflation expectations, stimulus hopes back mildly upbeat sentiment, options market remain most bearish since late February. • Lack of major catalysts can extend the bounce but bears aren’t out of the woods. • Source: • Gold Forecast, News and Analysis - FXStreet
  18. 18. Gold Technical Forecast
  19. 19. Gold Price & Chart
  21. 21. THANKS FOR LISTENING Will The Economic Boom Continue

