BEHAVIOUR OF GOLD NEW DECADE
Points To BE Covered Today: • Will There Be Roaring Twenties for Gold? • Will Biden Overheat the Economy and Gold? • Gold ...
Will There Be Roaring Twenties for Gold • I feel fully entitled to investigate how gold will behave in the new decade. The...
Total Public Debt As % Of GDP & Gold Prices
News For The Gold Market • But maybe we shouldn’t worry about the debt? After all, after WW2, the public debt was even hig...
Gold Can Shine In Such An Macroeconomic Environment. • Even if the Roaring Twenties 2.0 do happen, it wouldn’t have to be ...
Will Biden Overheat The Economy And Gold • Under the Biden administration the economy could overheat, thereby increasing i...
Real Possibility For Good Reasons • First, the proposed package would not only be large in absolute terms (the nominal amo...
Real Possibility For Good Reasons-I • But the tricky part is that Americans simply piled up most of this cash in bank acco...
Real Possibility For Good Reasons-II • As well, normally the Fed would tighten its monetary policy to prevent the rise in ...
5 & 10 –Year Inflation Expectation
Good News For Gold Market • From the fundamental perspective, this is good news for the gold market. After all, gold is bo...
What Does This Pandemic All Imply For The Gold Market • Well, the more sluggish the vaccinations, the higher the risk that...
What Does This Pandemic All Imply For The Gold Market - I • However, there is one caveat here. The sensitivity of economic...
Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down
Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down - I • It seems that investors liked the idea of big stimulus, hopi...
Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down - II • Hence, although gold declined initially in a response to Bi...
Gold News & Analysis • XAU/USD has been unable to hold onto its as Treasury yields bounced back. • The Confluence Detector...
Gold Technical Overview
Jun. 12, 2021

June 13 I Session 1 I GBIH

Behaviour Of Gold

  1. 1. BEHAVIOUR OF GOLD NEW DECADE
  2. 2. Points To BE Covered Today: • Will There Be Roaring Twenties for Gold? • Will Biden Overheat the Economy and Gold? • Gold During The Pandemic Winter • New POTUS, New Gold Bull Market? • Gold News & Analysis • Gold Technical Overview
  3. 3. Will There Be Roaring Twenties for Gold • I feel fully entitled to investigate how gold will behave in the new decade. The issue is especially interesting as some analysts claim that we are entering the Roaring Twenties 2.0. Are they correct? • On the surface, there are some similarities. The 1920s were a decade that followed the nightmare of World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic. • It was a time of quick economic growth (the U.S. GDP grew more than 40 percent in that period) and rapid technological innovation fueled predominantly by the rising access to electricity and big improvements in transportation (automobiles and planes). • Fast forward one century and we land in the 2020s, which is a decade following the nightmare of the coronavirus pandemic. • There are hopes for an acceleration in technological progress driven mainly by the rising scope of remote work, digital solutions, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 5G networks, robotization, super-batteries, electric vehicles, and so on. And given the pent-up demand and months spent in lockdowns, consumers are ready to congregate and spend!
  4. 4. Total Public Debt As % Of GDP & Gold Prices
  5. 5. News For The Gold Market • But maybe we shouldn’t worry about the debt? After all, after WW2, the public debt was even higher, but the economy didn’t collapse – actually, it grew so rapidly that the debt-to-GDP ratio diminished significantly. • Yup, that’s correct, but after the pandemic, the economy will not recover as quickly as in the aftermath of WW2. Oh, and by the way, the economy grew its way out of debt only thanks to several years of high inflation. • Therefore, the current complacency and naïve belief in low-interest rates and debt-driven economic recovery makes the scenario of the Roaring Twenties 2.0 not very likely, despite all the fantastic technological progress we are observing. So, instead of acceleration, we could rather observe an economic slowdown due to the poor economic policy that hampers the expansion of the private sector. • Indeed, the recent report by the World Bank warns about the lost decade: “If history is any guide, unless there are substantial and effective reforms, the global economy is heading for a decade of disappointing growth outcomes.” This is good news for the gold market.
  6. 6. Gold Can Shine In Such An Macroeconomic Environment. • Even if the Roaring Twenties 2.0 do happen, it wouldn’t have to be very bad for the yellow metal. It’s true that the 1920s was a period of wealth, prosperity, and decadence in which people didn’t think about preserving capital and investing in safe-haven assets such as gold. • In contrast, there was a lot of risk-taking fueling the boom in the stock market. • However, the Roaring Twenties were an inflationary period of debt-driven growth that ended in the systemic economic crisis called the Great Depression – and gold can shine in such an macroeconomic environment.
  7. 7. Will Biden Overheat The Economy And Gold • Under the Biden administration the economy could overheat, thereby increasing inflation and the price of gold. • In January, Biden unveiled his plan for stimulating the economy, which is struggling as the epidemic in the U.S. continues to unfold. Pundits welcomed the bold proposal of spending almost $2 trillion. Some expenditures, especially on vaccines and healthcare, sound pretty reasonable. However, $1.9 trillion is a lot of money! And a lot of federal debt, as the stimulus would be debt-funded! • So, there is a risk that Biden’s package would overheat the economy and increase inflation. • Surprisingly, even some mainstream economists who support the deficit spending, notice this possibility. • For instance, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, said that Biden’s stimulus could lead the economy to overheat, and that the conventional wisdom is underestimating the risks of hitting capacity. • Although he doesn’t oppose the idea of another stimulus, Summers noted that “if we get Covid behind us, we will have an economy that is on fire”.
  8. 8. Real Possibility For Good Reasons • First, the proposed package would not only be large in absolute terms (the nominal amount), but also relative to the GDP. • According to The Economist, Biden’s proposal is worth about nine percent of pre-crisis GDP, nearly twice the size of Obama’s aid package in the aftermath of the Great Recession. • And the stimulus is also large relative to the likely shortfall in the aggregate demand. I’m referring here to the fact that the winter wave of the coronavirus would be less harmful for the economy – and that there have already been big economic stimuli added last year, including a $900 billion package passed no earlier than in December. • Oh yes, politicians were really spendthrift in 2020, and – without counting the aid passed in December – they injected into the economy almost $3 trillion, or about 14 percent of pre-crisis GDP, much more than the decline in the aggregate demand. In other words, the policymakers added to the economy more money that was destroyed by the pandemic.
  9. 9. Real Possibility For Good Reasons-I • But the tricky part is that Americans simply piled up most of this cash in bank accounts, or they used it for trading, for instance. Given the social-distancing measures and limited possibilities to spend money, this outcome shouldn’t actually be surprising. • However, the hoarding of stimulus shows that it has not yet started to affect the economy – but that can change when the economy fully reopens and people unleash the hoarded money. If all this cash finally reaches the markets, prices should go up. • You see, the current economic downturn is unusual. It doesn’t result from the fact that Americans don’t have enough income and cannot finance their expenditures. The problem is rather that people cannot spend it even if they wanted to. Indeed, economic disruption and subdued consumer spending are concentrated in certain sectors that are most sensitive to social distancing – such as the leisure, transport and hospitality industries – rather than spread widely throughout the whole economy. So, when people will finally be able to spend, they will probably do so, possibly accelerating inflation.
  10. 10. Real Possibility For Good Reasons-II • As well, normally the Fed would tighten its monetary policy to prevent the rise in prices. But now the U.S. central bank wants to overshoot its inflation target, so it would not hike interest rates only because inflation raises to two percent or even moderately above it. • Another potential inflationary driver is dollar depreciation, which seems likely, given the zero-interest rates policy and the expansion in the U.S. twin deficit. • Hence, without the central bank neutralizing the fiscal exuberance, it’s possible that Biden’s plan would overheat the economy, at least temporarily. • Of course, that’s not certain and given the small Democrats’ majority in Congress, the final stimulus could be lower than the proposed $1.9 trillion. But it would remain large and on top of previous aid packages and pent-up demand, which makes the overheating scenario quite likely.
  11. 11. 5 & 10 –Year Inflation Expectation
  12. 12. Good News For Gold Market • From the fundamental perspective, this is good news for the gold market. After all, gold is bought by some investors as an inflation hedge. • Moreover, the acceleration of inflation would lower real interest rates, keeping them deeply in negative territory, which would also be positive for the yellow metal. • So, although the expectations of higher fiscal stimulus plunged gold prices in January, more government spending – and expansion in budget deficits and public debt – could ultimately turn out to be supportive factors for gold. • Especially if easy fiscal policy will be accompanied by the accommodative monetary policy – in particular quantitative easing and a rising Fed’s balance sheet – and inflation.
  13. 13. What Does This Pandemic All Imply For The Gold Market • Well, the more sluggish the vaccinations, the higher the risk that something goes wrong and that our battle with COVID-19 will take more time. The longer the fight, the slower the economic recovery. • The longer and bumpier road toward herd immunity, the slower lifting sanitary restrictions and social distancing measures, and the later we come back to normalcy. • The longer we live in Zombieland, the easier fiscal and monetary policies will be, and the brighter gold will shine. • Another issue is that we shouldn’t forget about the possibility of the pandemic’s long economic shadow. A recent paper has examined the effects of 19 major previous pandemics, finding a long shadow of the economic carnage. • Although financial markets are still (wrongly, I believe) betting on a V- shaped recovery, the history suggests that a double dip is likely, as eight of the last 11 recessions experienced it. Recessions sound golden, don’t they?
  14. 14. What Does This Pandemic All Imply For The Gold Market - I • However, there is one caveat here. The sensitivity of economic activity to COVID-19 infections and restrictions has significantly diminished since the Great Lockdown in the spring of 2020. There are three reasons for that. • First, people fear the coronavirus less. Second, epidemic restrictions are better targeted and implemented. Third, entrepreneurs adopted better to cope with the epidemic. • The greater resilience of the economy means a smaller downturn and fewer long-term scars, which will limit any upward COVID-19 related impact on gold prices. • But a softer economic impact also implies a quicker recovery, which – together with the upcoming big government stimulus – could increase consumer prices, thus supporting gold prices through the inflation channel. Indeed, commodity prices have been surging in 2021, so gold may follow suit.
  15. 15. Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down
  16. 16. Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down - I • It seems that investors liked the idea of big stimulus, hoping for acceleration in economic growth. However, printing more money (I know, the Treasury technically doesn’t print money – but it issues bonds which are to a large extent bought by the Fed) and sending checks to people doesn’t increase economic output. Another problem is that the U.S. can’t run massive fiscal deficits forever and ever, hoping that interest rates will always stay low. • So, although Biden’s economic stimulus may add something to the GDP growth in the short-term, it will not fundamentally strengthen the economy. Quite the contrary, the massive increase in government spending and public debt (as well as in taxation) will probably hamper the long-term productivity growth and make the already fragile debt-based economic model even more fragile. • What is really worrisome is that Biden doesn’t seem to care about U.S. indebtedness – he has already spoken strongly against deficit worries and hasn’t proposed any actions to reduce the debt – and plans to unveil the additional economic stimulus.
  17. 17. Increase In Real Interest Rates Pushed Gold Prices Down - II • Hence, although gold declined initially in a response to Biden’s economic stimulus proposal, the new president could ultimately turn out to be positive for the yellow metal. • After all, gold declined in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers’ collapse, but it shined under Barack Obama’s first presidency. And Biden is likely to be even more fiscally irresponsible than Obama (or Trump), while the Fed under Powell is likely to even more monetarily irresponsible than under Bernanke (or Yellen). • Indeed, according to The Economist, Biden’s proposal is worth about nine percent of pre-crisis GDP, nearly twice the size of Obama’s aid package in the aftermath of the Great Recession. • And, in contrast to previous crises, the Fed has announced the desire to overshoot its inflation target. All these factors should support gold prices in the long run.
  18. 18. Gold News & Analysis • XAU/USD has been unable to hold onto its as Treasury yields bounced back. • The Confluence Detector shows that gold has significant support at $1,878. • The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD has robust support at $1,878, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Bollinger Band four-hour lower, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day Support 1. • Source: • Gold Forecast, News and Analysis - FXStreet
  19. 19. Gold Technical Overview
